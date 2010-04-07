PipSense CBS

PipSense CBS (Candlestick Breakout System) is a fully automated trend following strategy with stop-loss that you can use to backtest a 10-year of data with modelling quality of at least 90%. It uses only an entry analysis based on the proprietary candlestick breakout system to detect price breakout movement. The success secrets of the Expert Advisor if backtested correctly are the combination of the entry method with the Money Management and multiple exit strategies. Once opportunity level is determined, it will open trades right away. 


Correlation Secret Technique

One particular technique that only few traders have known is about correlation cut-loss. The cut-loss method can be achieved by calculating an overall equity target, which is the TargetPecent parameter. If the equity is greater than the balance plus the target percentage, all open trades will be closed including a pair with floating loss. It cut-loss negative floating loss with an overall positive profit. This method can be achieved by loading the EA to 3 currency pairs EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY


Psychology

Trend Following is a long-term strategy. It is not for the faint-hearted and impatient traders. Using a real trend following strategy will make you experience days, weeks, months or even a year with negative profit. But if you are patient enough to wait and once the jackpot breakout is triggered all loses will be recovered with overall positive result. After setting your final parameters, observe the visual backtest for you to see what I've been saying here.  If you start the EA at the right moment, you may also experience immediate positve result but not always.


Recommendation

You should optimize the Expert Advisor to any pair you wish to use it using 90% Modelling Data for best performance. The default parameter settings are tested with EURUSD.


Features

  • A Trend Following Expert Advisor that works best in H1.
  • It takes advantage of the trending price movement of the market.
  • Accuracy is on the trade entry when there's a price breakout. 
  • Uses two money management parameters only but calculates already the best lotsize.
  • Stop-loss and Take-profit are used but optional. With or without SL & TP, there are good opportunities when the currency pair is optimized/backtested properly. Modelling data of 90% is ideal. 
  • Trail Stop is used with an option for an assured pips by setting the "Sure Profit on Trail Stop in Pips" parameter.
  • Margin Level Percentage monitoring.
  • Easy to set up.


Requirements

  • Symbols: use only in 3 currency pairs EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY. You can run only one pair for conservative setup. For aggressive and moderately risky setup, you can run the 3 pairs simultaneously.
  • Timeframe: H1.
  • Maximum Leverage 1:500. Should be backtested properly on each pair.
  • Minimum Leverage 1:200. Should be backtested properly on each pair.
  • Fund deposit: Below $200 is risky. $600 or more is ideal fund to start.
  • Account type: non-ECN and ECN-ready.
  • Account currency: USD.
  • The EA should run 24/5. For stable server and internet, you need a VPS.  


Money Management Formula

Please see Parameters

Lots = (Account Balance / MM) * Baselotsize


Parameters

  • TargetPercent -  This is a group target if more than 1 pair is used.
  • MM - Money Management, this is used to divide the Account Balance then multiplies to BaseLotsize.
  • BaseLotsize - the lotsize multiplier after calculating the MM parameter. 
  • Stop Loss in Pips - You can protect your trade by setting this, but optional. Set to zero if you don't want a stop-loss.
  • Take Profit in Pips  - You can set this for a specific target profit in pips. This is optional. Set to zero if you don't want a take-profit.
  • Trail Stop Loss in Pips - This a trail stop to protect positive profit. Set zero to disable.
  • Sure Profit on Trail Stop in Pips - If trail stop is enabled, set a value here if you want an assured positve profit.
  • Margin Level % Limit - if you use an aggressive MM/lotsizing and trading multi-pairs, set this to monitor the margin level % to avoid over trading.
  • Close Trade on Trend Change - If set to TRUE, it will close the open trade once the trend has changed against the trade.
  • Number of Bars to Calculate - A parameter for a proprietary analysis formula to detect price breakout.
  • Breakout Level - A parameter for a proprietary analysis formula to detect price breakout.


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22.12.2020 New version is released. Bug fixed and exit by MA removed.Improved fully automated Expert Advisor without martingale. Follow the trend. Checking important trade levels. It is complex calculated to catch right trend strategy. Special candles, custom indicator and maths are used for entries. Live Results shown at here  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/669290   Default settings recomended for EURUSD m1/m5  gmt +3(or +2 winter time) .  Click here for the symbol sets you can make testing .
Standard Oscilators
Mars Safin
Experts
Робот Standard Oscilators в своей работе использует широкий набор стандартных индик а торов MT4. Торговые решения принимаются на основе комплексного анализа показаний индикаторов. Без мартингейла. Без сетки ордеров — в любой момент времени может быть открыта только одна сделка. Робот создан строго для пары EurUsd, для таймфрейма H1. Торговые решения принимаются после закрытия очередной свечи. Для минимизации неизбежной в определенных условиях просадки и восстановления из нее в роботе реализован
Tiger Security
Yang Wu
Experts
ATTENTION : The Tiger Security EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerSecurity EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerSecurity EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerSecurity EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the Tige
CeleritasForex
Sergei Kravchenko
Experts
Представляем вашему вниманию новый форекс советник CeleritasForex. Вариант советника торгующего по тренду, подойдет для более продвинутого трейдера, так как имеет небольшое количество настроек позволяющих использовать наиболее прибыльные стратегии трейдинга на выбор пользователя.Кроме этого предоставляется возможность отрегулировать такие параметры как проскальзывание, риск торговли, размер максимального спреда и размер стоп ордеров.Торговый робот открывает позиции при достижении ценой уровней п
Global EA DJ
Global Scale Europe Consulting, S.L.
Experts
Robot experto diseñado para valorar las tendencias del mercado especialmente  y apropiado para operar sobre el índice Dow Jones. Realiza operaciones de forma automática siguiendo la tendencia del mercado en las últimas horas. Adecuado para todo tipo de usuarios interesados en un robot sencillo de gestionar, muy intuitivo y apto para personas no expertas.
Shadow Bot
Will Ng
Experts
Shadow Bot is mainly designed for trading the EURSGD H1  timeframe on a low spread EURSGD ECN broker. It trades mainly during the asian session. It primarily waits for a valid trade opportunity before executing the trade orders. Once in sight, it will execute the order and proceed to manage the order from there. There is no martingale/grid/averaging/hedging used for this particular strategy. Stoploss is given for every single trade to minimize the risk. Default setting is mainly for the purpose
Robot 100M
Natthapon Prompakdee
Experts
Robot 100M Robot 100M is the EA developed from the combination of various strategies using both technical and fundamental. * Features - Place orders on many conditions such as Price Action and Indicators - Smart Money Management system - Combines indicators with Price Action - Auto Take Profit - Using strategies that help lower risk as much as it can to preserve funds * See trading results from 11/10/2018 to today of Robot V3.9 from the links below...   https://traders100m.000webhostapp.com/De
ZenFin
John Davis
Experts
This expert adviser works with EURUSD, AUDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPJPY, NZDJPY, GBPCHF, GBPCAD, GBPAUD, and EURNZD. This EA utilizes similar mechanisms from the Swing Points indicator to generate Fibonacci levels. With these levels it picks the best time to enter and exit a trade. When trading with this system look forward to a daily bonus, because it detects and trades only in the direction of positive rollover. This bonus amount over time can be considerable and is not shown when back testing w
NeuroIntelligence
Vitaliy Kashcheev
2 (1)
Experts
We present you NeuroIntelligence Advisor . Advisor is recommended to use on TimeFrames (M1) and with Spread less than 13 pips. Recommended pairs for trading EURUSD, GPBUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDJPY. Options Risk-  This parameter means - what risk will be involved in the transaction ( Low Risk - 3% / Mediam Risk - 10% / Deposit Overclocking - 15% ). Orders Magic Number - This parameter means what the Magic Number of open orders will be. FullRisk  - This parameter increases StopLoss many times, but
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R E F R E S H   28   C H A R T S  For traders who use a tool like "Volatility Watcher" and "OBOS Watcher" that use the 28 pairs of 8 commonly traded currencies.      You can find "Volatility Watcher" here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/46475 You can find "OBOS Watcher" here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/47894    8   C O M M O N L Y   T R A D E D   C U R R E N C I E S    EUR - Euro GBP - British Pound AUD - Australian Dollar NZD - New Zealand Dollar  USD
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PipSense Master
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Distance Breakout
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Distance Breakout EA   is a Forex Robot that uses a set of calculated distances. One for Buy Long and another one for Sell Short, and automatically detects true price breakout based on that distances. It uses two sets of number of bars, Fast and Slow periods, to calculate and analyze the breakout.    G U I D E   E B O O K    Download it here for free:  https://www.yumpu.com/en/document/view/65402349/under-the-radar-forex-masterstroke Click here to get the demo version so you can forward-test
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Joel Protusada
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The Force Two Scalper s a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that you can use to backtest a 10-year of data with modelling quality of at least 90%. All features of The Force One is used in this EA but with a much different entry analysis and techniques that make this one have a different precision on profitability. This EA can be used to diversify investment. It uses only an entry analysis based on a proprietary multiple  trades maneuver analysis and settings to detect price breakout movem
Vizzion
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NewsReady
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NewsReady is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that uses a smart straddle methods It needs to be set in charts 2 to 10 minutes before Economic Data release with a red-flag impact on currencies related to the news. Then it run pending orders in specified number of minutes indicated in the time-period parameter. After the specified time, it will stop trading and will remove all pending orders. Important You can not backtest this tool because it is semi-automated and can only be set and run a few min
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Volatility Watcher
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OBOS Watcher
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O V E R B O U G H T - O V E R S O L D   W A T C H E R  A highly powerful Market Price Exhaustion Detector. It gives current situation of market technical sentiment.  This is one of the best tools if you are counter-trend scalping.         V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     The tool is not a trend indicator. It is an exhausted-trend indicator that may give possible bounce-back signal of the price. You can use this tool together with your own counter-trend strategy as a confirmat
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PyramidExpert
Joel Protusada
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P Y R A M I D   E X P E R T    This Forex utility is a complex exit strategy and order management tool that executes four trading methods; scalping, pyramid style, hedging, and scaling method to close trades with a profit.           V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     This is not a stand alone expert advisor. Use it with your own volatility-based strategy. Once you found the currency pair to trade, you can just attach this tool to the chart of the chosen pair and it will do the
Buckeye Expert System
Joel Protusada
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B U C K E Y E   E X P E R T   S Y S T E M    This Expert Advisor is a life experience. As most adept traders and system developers soon find, no matter how much personal development you achieve, there will be a point where you can feel that everything stops. The only way to continue to grow is by helping and making your works available to other people. Two positive points  are the benefits that you will get with this system: first is the rewarding results, and secondly, you may l
Project Tiptop Premium
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T I P T O P   P R E M I U M    Tiptop is an Expert Advisor that runs its own proprietary analysis & algorithm. No indicator is used to analyze the entry point. It based it only with each price bar movement & closing price. Same logic w/ Volatility Watcher. For the exit plan, it uses the proprietary Sequence Method & implement the cutlosses-let-profit-run strategy. You will be surprised that at the closing of all trades, almost most of them are having a positive profit and almost ha
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World Forex Robot Trader Premium
Joel Protusada
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