MA turn and 6 MA trend EA

  • Experts
  • Klein Gyula
    Klein Gyula

    Klein Gyula

    I use my own programmed robot in my trade. I programmed my own trade into an mt4 mt5 robot.

    Hungary:

    Magam programozot robotomat használom a kereskedésemben. Saját kereskedésemet magam programoztam le mt4 mt5 robotba.
    1 comment
  • Version: 2.1
  • Updated: 25 April 2020
  • Activations: 5

I speak in Hungarian.

Magyarul beszélek benne.

Első felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MapbQrJ0uPU&t=9s

(Első felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i2id5O1KPrI

Második felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp2i7QN-IMc

Első felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h7UbTWiM-Lw

Második felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y54q4Rasf2A&t=1s

Harmadik felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=13zYjsoe6ZQ

Negyedik felvétel.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGiB1AnxxfU)

Nice Day Signalos!

  • Positive building Muving Average Turn. Positive construction for Moving Average Round.
  • If the Muving Average closes the candle over the candle. Buy takes.
  • If the Muving Average closes the candle under the candle. Sell takes.
  • MA trend. It can be set for him.
  • Positive MA SL followed. MA SL. Can be used.
  • Positive SL. Long can be the bottom of the candle.
  • Positive SL. Short can be the top of the candle.
  • SL TP. It can be set for him.
  • Pip distance. There is a setting.
  • The robot is trading between the set price.

  • MA = Moving Average (SMA)

  • MA 7-4000 recommended settings.

Szép Napot Signalos!

  • Pozicíó épités Muving Average fordulóra.
  • Ha a Muving Average felett zárodik a gyertya. Buy vesz.
  • Ha a Muving Average alatt zárodik a gyertya. Sell vesz.
  • MA trend. Be lehet állitani neki.
  • Pozitív MA SL követő. MA SL.  Be lehet álltani neki.
  • Pozitív SL. Longnál lehet a gyertya alja.
  • Pozitív SL. Shortnál lehet a gyertya teteje.
  • SL TP. Be lehet állitani neki.
  • Pip távolság. Beállítás van.
  • Beállított ár között kereskedik a robot.
  • MA 7-4000 ajánlot beállítások.


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Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
"ANYWAY EA" is a tool designed to handle your trades in a different concept, which does not start its trailing by locking in profit. It just moves stop loss by 1. It will step the SL by 1 so for every 1 pip the SL moves to 19, 18, 17, etc. The brokers can see this and do nothing to deal with it. While you are sitting there waiting for it to lock in the points it has already made. All these stop losses and take profits can be hidden from the broker by selecting SLnTPMode = Client. Run the EA on a
Momento
Gurneet Singh
Experts
The Expert Advisor itself uses anomalies in momentum to identify short term bursts within the market to capture profit. With the use of the standard deviation and variance, the EA looks for changes in the Average True Range in order to place trades at peaks and troughs within the market that have the highest probability of establishing a new trend. It uses a number of different mathematical principles as well as embedded custom indicators.   When using this expert advisor, there are four require
Milch Cow Zone
Mohamed Nasseem
Experts
Milch Cow Zone EA is an amazing tool designed to handle your losing trades in a different concept rather than using Stop Loss feature and ensure almost a profitable outcome regardless of market direction when closing orders according to a smart hedging mechanism "back-and-forth". It works by changing net direction of your trade using larger hedging trades in opposite directions. The Expert Advisor starts opening one order with a market trend or opening one order of your choice or opening the hed
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Mehmet Serdar Demir
Experts
Demiro is an EA which performs orders by assessing Bollinger Bands indicator and price action. The EA expects a price action when the price exceeds the Bollinger bands upper band or falls under the Bollinger bands lower band. The EA can perform multiple orders. Only the first order is performed with the assessment of Bollinger bands indicator and price action. The following orders are performed according to the price movement differences only. When the current price is higher or lower then the f
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Phong Vu
Experts
Introduction to Smart Trade Price Action Expert Advisor Smart Trade Price Action is an Expert Advisor (EA) with a flexible and diverse trading strategy, operating across 15 currency pairs on the All  timeframe. This approach enhances the chances of sustainable growth while reducing the risk of relying on a single pair or individual trades. Risk management is strictly controlled, ensuring the safety of your capital. With a simple setup, Smart Trade Price Action requires no specialized knowledg
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Yang Wu
Experts
Attention : The TigerGBP Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!! Trend is the KEY ! TigerGBPPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerGBPPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerGBPPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is
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Yang Wu
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ATTENTION : The Tiger Eur Power EA can not be tested in the MT4 strategy tester !!!  TigerEurPower EA  robot is a fully automated robot for  Forex trade.  TigerEurPower EA  is a combination numerous special trend strategy ,that It provides the possibility the best entries of the trade . TigerEurPower EA robot is designed  for medium and long term trading ,the robot will help you deal with and manage emotions ,and you don't need worry about news release any more !!  The trend is the key ,the
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Nice Day! - A moving average candle indicates a high and low turn trend. - MA_vonal_vastagsaga: MA_line_thickness. - MA_vonal_szine: MA_line_color. - MA_vonal_szine_long: MA_line_color_long. - MA_vonal_szine_short: MA_line_color_short. - mql5.com can also be used for my robots. Szép Napot! - Mozgó átlag gyertyájának magas (High) és alacsony (Low) fordulos trend jelzése. - mql5.com robotjaimhoz is használható.
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