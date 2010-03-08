Dragon Tongues

This strategy is characterized by simplicity and rudeness. Simple things, it is widely applicable, durable, strong stability. This is an advantage to having a certain amount of money, because the demand for big money is stable. The need for small capital is efficiency. Efficiency requires Intensive farming. There are a lot of things you can refine to increase your efficiency. But I’m not sure I can build a sophisticated EA money machine. Efficiency and stability are a dialectical relationship. High efficiency is poor stability, good stability is low efficiency, and high efficiency and stability, can not be sustained for a long time (many small loose understanding of stable profits, this can be another answer to write) .



