AI Adaptive EA v3

  • Experts
  • Omar Rukwaya
    Omar Rukwaya

    Omar Rukwaya

    Professional Forex Trader & MQL4/MQL5 Developer from Rwanda.
    My name is RUKWAYA OMAR, specialized in developing automated trading systems for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms.
  • Version: 3.0
  • Activations: 5

AI Adaptive EA v3.0 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that connects to the Anthropic Claude AI to make real-time trading decisions based on live market data. It combines artificial intelligence with a full technical indicator system for a dual-confirmation approach — a trade only opens when both the AI and the technical signals agree.

How it works

Every 5 minutes the EA sends live market data to the Claude AI model. The data includes current price, EMA alignment (8/21/50), RSI, ADX with directional indicators, MACD, Stochastic, Bollinger Bands, ATR volatility, and the last three candle directions. The AI responds with a BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision plus a brief reason. This decision is cross-checked against a built-in technical scoring system — both must agree before any trade is placed.

If no API key is set, the EA runs entirely in technical-only mode using the same indicator scoring system as a reliable fallback. No trade is ever skipped due to a missing API connection.

Entry conditions

A trade opens only when all of the following are true at the same time. The AI decision and the technical signal both point in the same direction. The market regime is not classified as quiet or ranging. The spread is within the allowed maximum. The account has sufficient free margin. No trade in the same direction is already open.

Money management

Lot size is calculated automatically from your account balance and risk percentage. The EA reads your broker minimum lot, maximum lot, and lot step on every trade. Your user-defined MaxLot and MinLot act as additional caps. This makes the EA fully compatible with any account size from a small cent account to a large live account without any manual lot adjustment.

Safety and risk control

The EA includes a multi-layer safety system. A maximum total drawdown limit halts all trading if equity falls beyond a set percentage from the starting balance. A daily loss limit stops trading for the remainder of the day if losses exceed the threshold. A daily profit lock closes all trades and pauses when the daily profit target is reached. A maximum open trades cap prevents overexposure. An automatic weekend close removes all positions before Friday session end. A margin pre-check skips any trade where free margin would be insufficient, preventing order send errors on any account size.

Market regime detection

The EA classifies the current market as Strong Trend, Trend, Range, Volatile, or Quiet using ADX and ATR. Quiet and ranging conditions suppress entries automatically to avoid false signals in low-momentum markets.

Trailing stop

An optional trailing stop activates once a trade reaches a set profit in pips and moves the stop loss step by step as price advances, locking in gains while letting winners run.

On-chart dashboard

A live dashboard is displayed on the chart at all times showing AI signal and reason, market regime, account balance, equity, floating profit and loss, daily profit and loss, current drawdown percentage, number of open trades, calculated lot size, AI mode status, and time of last AI call.

Key features

  • Live Claude AI integration via MT4 native WebRequest — no DLL required
  • Full technical fallback mode when API is unavailable or no key is set
  • Risk-based automatic lot sizing compatible with any account size
  • Multi-layer safety system with drawdown, daily loss, and profit lock limits
  • Market regime filter suppresses trades in quiet and ranging conditions
  • Trailing stop with configurable activation and step
  • Clean on-chart dashboard with all live statistics
  • Works on any forex symbol and any timeframe
  • No hidden limitations, no expiry, no account restrictions

Recommended settings

  • Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD
  • Timeframe: H1 or H4
  • Minimum deposit: $100 standard account or $10 cent account
  • Recommended spread: 10 points or less
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher

Required setup before use

To activate AI mode you must enable WebRequest in MetaTrader 4. Go to Tools then Options then Expert Advisors then Allow Web Requests for Listed URL and add https://api.anthropic.com to the list. Then paste your Anthropic API key into the AI_ApiKey input field in the EA settings. The EA runs in technical-only mode automatically if no key is configured, so it works out of the box without any API setup.

Input parameters

AI_ApiUrl — Anthropic API endpoint address. AI_ApiKey — your personal Anthropic API key. AI_Model — Claude model to use. AI_MaxTokens — maximum tokens in AI response. AI_CallInterval — seconds between AI calls, default 300. AI_Enabled — toggle AI mode on or off. RiskPercent — percentage of balance to risk per trade. MaxLot — maximum lot size cap. MinLot — minimum lot size floor. TakeProfit — take profit distance in pips. StopLoss — stop loss distance in pips. UseTrailing — enable trailing stop. TrailStart — pips in profit before trailing activates. TrailStep — pip step for trail movement. ADX_Period — ADX indicator period. ADX_MinTrend — minimum ADX value to allow trend trades. ATR_Period — ATR indicator period. MaxDDPercent — maximum total drawdown before EA halts. DailyLossLimit — maximum daily loss percentage. DailyProfitLock — daily profit target percentage. MaxOpenTrades — maximum simultaneous open trades. MagicNumber — unique identifier for this EA's trades. CloseWeekend — automatically close all trades before weekend.

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RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
Double Blow Scalp
Kirill Borovskii
Experts
Double Blow Scalping EA: An Innovative Advisor for MT4, Inspired by Quantum Technologies - Limited Edition!!! Description: Double Blow Scalping EA is a revolutionary trading algorithm for MetaTrader 4 that combines advanced principles of quantum computing and scalping strategy. His work is based on a unique imitation of qubits, the key elements of quantum computers that allow processing multiple market scenarios simultaneously. This gives the Expert Advisor unprecedented analysis speed and acc
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Experts
AI Sniper is a smart, adaptive trading robot developed specifically for MT4 terminals. AI Sniper for MT4 was created for traders who want more than a simple Forex bot. It is a precision-built Expert Advisor designed to analyze the market, detect strong trading opportunities, and execute trades with logic, discipline, and speed. Powered by advanced algorithmic logic and refined trading methodologies, AI Sniper helps traders turn raw market movement into structured trading decisions. The system c
Apache MHL Moving Average
Paulo Roberto Da Costa
Experts
Signal (GOLD/XAUSD) - 16 months active and over 6,800 trades on a Standard account (1:400 leverage):   https://www.mql5.com/pt/signals/2278431 Product for MetaTrader 4:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/159627 Product for MetaTrader 5:   https://www.mql5.com/pt/market/product/160313 The Apache MHL Moving Average Expert Advisor, or simply "Apache MHL," is a robot that operates on the GOLD/XAUSD asset using strategies based on moving averages and risk management with Martingale. The use
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Experts
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
TikiPip EA
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Experts
TikiPip EA – Total stability with controlled risk management I developed TikiPip EA with traders in mind who value stability and responsible capital management. It doesn't seek to promise magical results, but rather to offer stable monthly returns, while maintaining control over capital. It's a robust tool that operates 24/5, with adaptive intelligence based on volatility, allowing it to adapt to all types of markets. Visit the TikiPip EA Channel here: TIKIPIP EA - CHANNEL You can check res
Vini MT4
Vinicius Pereira De Oliveira
5 (1)
Experts
Vini MT4 is a multi-symbol Expert Advisor for swing trading based on composite candlestick patterns, designed for traders already proficient in MetaTrader 4. The system combines pattern detection with adaptive parameters that automatically adjust to market volatility (ATR) and momentum (Stochastic), without requiring manual configuration for each market condition. The EA operates from a single chart instance and can simultaneously trade multiple symbols across three timeframes (M15, M30 and H1),
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Support Resistance Multi Timeframe EA
Omar Rukwaya
Experts
Support Resistance Multi Timeframe EA Support Resistance Multi Timeframe EA is an automated trading system designed to identify high probability trading opportunities using strong support and resistance levels combined with moving average confirmation. The EA performs multi timeframe analysis using D,H4, H1 and M15 to detect key levels, then executes precise entries on M15 timeframe for better accuracy. The strategy is based on: Price touching or rejecting support and resistance levels Confirmat
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