Project Vector

Expert Adviser Vector opens positions in line with the trend supported by signals from channel indicators. The system uses a number of additional filters: price spike filter to avoid high volatility, time filter and others.

Positions are closed by several conditions: Take Profit / Stop Loss, distance from Moving Average, support and resistance levels. The Expert Adviser does not overhold positions - every order is closed either by profit or stop loss. Average holding time is 5-8 hours.





Recommnded currencies

Different settings are required for each currency. Best results reached for the following pairs:

AUDNZD, AUDUSD, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD,

EURNZD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD,

NZDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, XAUUSD

You can adjust settings in the EA - all the input parametrs are open for you.





I will send my sets for currencies for every buyer of the system.





Real monitoring



https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/607094