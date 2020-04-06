Project Vector
- Experts
- Sergey Yarmish
- Version: 5.4
- Activations: 5
Expert Adviser Vector opens positions in line with the trend supported by signals from channel indicators. The system uses a number of additional filters: price spike filter to avoid high volatility, time filter and others.
Positions are closed by several conditions: Take Profit / Stop Loss, distance from Moving Average, support and resistance levels. The Expert Adviser does not overhold positions - every order is closed either by profit or stop loss. Average holding time is 5-8 hours.
Recommnded currencies
Different settings are required for each currency.
Best results reached for the following pairs:
- AUDNZD, AUDUSD, CHFJPY, EURAUD, EURCAD,
- EURNZD, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD,
- NZDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, XAUUSD
You can adjust settings in the EA - all the input parametrs are open for you.
I will send my sets for currencies for every buyer of the system.