The Collector

Risk Disclaimer:

  1. Foreign Exchange is one of an unpredictable market in the universe. Backtest which author provided could not guarantee that they will have an excellent result in forward trading.
  2. As the above reason, please be aware if you use this EA with large amount funding which you could not effort to lose.

Live Results !!

Summary:

The Collector, same as its name, this EA is semi-fully automated Expert which will act as your representative. It will running as a pips collector by collecting profit under any order conditions. That said, you can use other EA to open orders as your manner or using the logic providing by the Collector itself.

Basically, the EA has 2 order type. The first one is called main logic and the follower is called support logic. Main logic will take responsibility in hunting the market first then it could or could not follow by many supporter which depends on the setup or market conditions. The Collector can work as GRID-like, Sniper, Scalper, Trend Follower etc. with or without SL depended on your setting.

Since the Collector setting have many parameters, so there are tons of possible combination setting based on parameters changed which could produce a different trading styles then you can fine tune for finding the best setting for any market condition of each currency pairs.

Keep in mind, please pay attention in testing for better understanding of an EA behavior when each single parameter changed.


Advantages:

  • Multi-Strategy on both enter and exit.
  • Multi-Timeframe trading on only  one chart.
  • Provided multi-protection for protect your account from blowing up.
    • Spread filter
    • Market trend filter
    • Total lots limit (calculate from history)
    • Loss reduction system
    • Account balance protection
    • Volatile market protection
  • Filter, enter and exit strategy will be added much more in the future... (or you can recommend one then I will consider to implement it on!!)


Recommendations:

  • Initial balance:
    • CENT account: min. 100 USD but not recommend because its profit would not surpassed the VPS cost
    • STANDARD account: min. 5000 USD, recommend > 10000 USD
  • STP/ECN broker with low spread and fast execution is recommend (Average Spread should be around 1.0-2.0 pips or lower, more low more stable profit). Please PM me for specific Broker details which I am using.
  • Virtual Private Server (VPS) is a must.
  • Recommended pair: EURUSD but not limit to (one setting does not fit for all).
  • Recommended leverage: > 1:400
  • Default setting is only for EURUSD pair, it's setting for low risk.
  • This EA is suitable for long term investment but its easy as you can use like set(up an EA) and forgot(to monitor) system.


    Parameters:

    The following is the shorter version in case for understand the basic of EA setting, the full setting description will be in seperate blog in further).

    • General Settings
      • Initial magic no. -> This should be set in different number if running multiple pairs or trading panals and should not be changed.
      • Should limit total trading lots? -> Set to "true" follow by adjusting "Historical bars to calculate lots limit" number and its limit factor for limit the total number of lots opening.
      • Activate cut loss limiter? -> Set to "true" follow by its limit factor for allowing the Collector to cut loss all trading on that pairs when the equity reach its factor.
    • Money Management Settings
      • Use auto money management? -> Set to "true" follow by its lot multiplier for auto calculating the trading lots.
    • Main Logic Settings
      • Select Main Logic -> Selected your main logic if enable or you can use your prefer EA to open orders with the same magic (now available with 6 logics including Candle Analysis 1-6 which has its own setting).
      • Place order with stoploss? -> Set to "true" in case you would like to place main orders with stoploss. But if support logic or hedging is allow, the stoploss will gone in specific condition or a period of time.
    • Support Logic Settings
      • Should send a support orders? -> Set to "true" follow by allowing your desired logic to enable support logic orders to be placed.
    • Collector Settings
      • Enable Collector? -> Set to "true" for allowing the Collector collect their profit.



      Filter:
      Patarapon Tokham
      33
      Patarapon Tokham 2021.04.21 10:43 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      onisama
      19
      onisama 2021.04.21 06:30 
       

      User didn't leave any comment to the rating

      PRAIWAN NORANARTPUNYA
      289
      Reply from developer PRAIWAN NORANARTPUNYA 2021.04.21 07:11
      Thank you !! Feel free to ask me question if you have any problem during forward test period :)
      Reply to review