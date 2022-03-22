MagicNumber;

Slippage;

RiskPerTrade - adjust %risk per trade as you like.1-2.5 % is recommended

UseLossRecovery

RecoverySize - this variable will work if greater than 1 .If not prefer set to 1. It is recommended to use 1.05 to 1.2

.If not prefer set to 1. MaximumSpread - avoiding disadvantage trading during times when the spread is too high.

StopEaAfterConsecutiveLoss - EA will stop working when the value of the variable equals the specified number.



This section you can setting up as you like. But remember that TP should be greater than at least 3 times SL.

BreakOutLongTakeProfitATR

BreakOutLongStopLossATR

BreakOutLongTrailingStopATR

BreakOutShortTakeProfitATR

BreakOutShortStopLossATR;

BreakOutShortTrailingStopATR



This section should be setting up to suit the broker environment.

SettingOperationHour

StartHour=1;

LastHour=23;

SettingOperationDay

Sunday=false;

Monday=true;

Tuesday=true;

Wednesday=true;

Thursday=true;

Friday=true;

Saturday=false;

However, all Default settings can still work on ECN low spread and slippage broker.



Important note: Each broker has a different environment. Therefore, do not forget to backtesting and adjusting the values to the broker first.

Important note: Each broker has a different environment. Therefore, do not forget to backtesting and adjusting the values to the broker first. Keep in mind FxGold Marathon BreakOut is not a winning system all the times. Therefore, during the operation of EA, there will be frequent continuous losses. But with the advantage of risk-reward, the portfolio will gradually become profitable. That's the core of the system. So please be patient and please don't over trade by increasing your risk per trade too much.

. Therefore, during the operation of EA, . But with the , the portfolio will gradually become profitable. That's the core of the system. So please be patient and please don't over trade by increasing your risk per trade too much. If there is a history of previous non-trade transactions , EA will open 0.01 lots. Live Signal:https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1399737



Please note that my live signal is using multi system but this ea is one of my main system.Therefore, the signal obtained will not be the same 100 %.



If you have any questions feel free to send me a message @mojoblackone@gmail.com



