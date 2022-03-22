FxGold marathon breakout
- Experts
- Mr Anuchat Udomsin
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 22 March 2022
- Activations: 10
- FxGold Marathon BreakOut is a simple but effective trading system based on breaking out price parttern.
- EA is a long term stable growth trading system with realistic result.
- EA designed for XAUUSD (GOLD) which is a volatile and highly liquid commodity
Features:
- Account protection by acceptable consecutive loss.
- Auto MM
- Don't need fast VPS just laptop or pc and stable internet connection, you can shut down at the weekend then start it up before market opening like i'm doing.
- All opened position has stop loss ,target profit ,trailing stop which calculated by market volatility indicator (ATR).
Requirements:
- ECN low spread and slippage broker.(The broker that I am using has an average spread of 1.08 pips)
- 24/5 Laptops or computers that can run continuously or VPS.
- minimum deposit: $300-$500.
- Leverage: 50-500.
Setup:
- attached EA to 1H XAUUSD(GOLD)chart only. It is not recommended to use a lower time frame.
- First order EA will open 0.01 lot.
Setting:
|
However, all Default settings can still work on ECN low spread and slippage broker.
Important note:
Please note that my live signal is using multi system but this ea is one of my main system.Therefore, the signal obtained will not be the same 100 %.
If you have any questions feel free to send me a message @mojoblackone@gmail.com