NIGHTCrusher
- Experts
-
Christian OpperskalskiHello Dear Friends,
I am Chris and software developer and working also in the quality assurance sector, i am trading for several years, mostly options and classic shares, now i switched to robot trading, hopefully my EAs, Indicators and Tools will help you to improve your stock performance.
- Version: 2.3
- Updated: 27 January 2023
- Activations: 5
NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation.
- you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid
- different Trade Entry Signals
- different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP)
- clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking
- You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if needed
- News Feature included - to protect you of miss trades in news times
Important:
Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro
Recommendations:
- use ECN Broker with low spread
- ECN Account with leverage 1:500
- VPS with low latency
MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91135
Setup & Support:
For further questions join our support group: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01F85845B013D901
Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro
On Testing disable news Feature to improve testing performance, news can be tested only in current week, not in the past.
Input Parameters:
- Signal Type - NIGHTCRUSHER or NIGHTCRUSHER slow
- Trading Lot
- TakeProfit points
- Stoploss points
- Use dynamic Lot Feature – true or false
- Minimum Balance per smalles Lot unit
- Additional Exit Stratey – MA Cut or Signal Change
- Exit min. TP Points
- Exit Timeframe
- Exit MA fast
- Exit MA slow
- check for Longrun trades – true or false
- set longrun trades TP after minutes
- Longrun TP points
- MaxAccount Risk – percentage of free margin
- RSI highlimit – sell signal
- RSI lowlimit –buy signal
- RSI period
- Use Trailing TP
- Trailing TP Step
- Order Lot multiplier
- Max. additional Trades – 0 = only one trade
- min. Trade Distance for new trade – points
- Grid option – true or false
- grid step in points
- grit lot multiplier
- max grid trades
- ATR period
- ATR timeframe
- min ATR
- max ATR
- MagicNumber – EA uniqe identifier
- Slippage
- Max Spread
- Send Order only with Virtual TP/SL – true or false
- Close all open Trades on Friday – if set to true, all trades will be closed on the following time
- Trading Times from – till
- News Filter - if set to true – no trades will be added in the specified restriction, you have to add news URL in Options/Experts/allow Webrequest from
NIGHTCrusher robot without signal is for sale and not working
Ok. Now it's working