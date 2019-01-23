NIGHTCrusher

4

NIGHTCRUSHER is a fully automated expert advisor, designed for scalping on quite market situation.

  • you can also run different strategies like swing trading or grid
  • different Trade Entry Signals
  • different Exit Strategies included (MA Cut / Signal Change / Trailing TP)
  • clever Risk & Money management - Balance based - Longrun trades tracking
  • You can also use a Grid function or Lot multipier, if needed
  • News Feature included - to protect you of miss trades in news times


Important:

Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro

Recommendations:

  • use ECN Broker with low spread
  • ECN Account with leverage 1:500
  • VPS with low latency

MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91135


Setup & Support:

For further questions join our support group: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/01F85845B013D901

Get informed about new Products, join our MQL Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/etradro

On Testing disable news Feature to improve testing performance, news can be tested only in current week, not in the past.


Input Parameters:

  • Signal Type - NIGHTCRUSHER or NIGHTCRUSHER slow
  • Trading Lot
  • TakeProfit points
  • Stoploss points
  • Use dynamic Lot Feature – true or false
  • Minimum Balance per smalles Lot unit
  • Additional Exit Stratey – MA Cut or Signal Change
  • Exit min. TP Points
  • Exit Timeframe
  • Exit MA fast
  • Exit MA slow
  • check for Longrun trades – true or false
  • set longrun trades TP after minutes
  • Longrun TP points
  • MaxAccount Risk – percentage of free margin
  • RSI highlimit – sell signal
  • RSI lowlimit –buy signal
  • RSI period
  • Use Trailing TP
  • Trailing TP Step
  •  Order Lot multiplier
  • Max. additional Trades – 0 = only one trade
  • min. Trade Distance for new trade – points
  • Grid option – true or false
  • grid step in points
  • grit lot multiplier
  • max grid trades
  • ATR period
  • ATR timeframe
  • min ATR
  • max ATR
  • MagicNumber – EA uniqe identifier
  • Slippage
  • Max Spread
  • Send Order only with Virtual TP/SL – true or false
  • Close all open Trades on Friday – if set to true, all trades will be closed on the following time
  • Trading Times from – till
  • News Filter - if set to true – no trades will be added in the specified restriction, you have to add news URL in Options/Experts/allow Webrequest from




Reviews 2
Luiz Fernando Monteiro Do Nascimento
989
Luiz Fernando Monteiro Do Nascimento 2021.10.01 16:01 
 

NIGHTCrusher robot without signal is for sale and not working

Ok. Now it's working

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Michael Lasersson
1142
Michael Lasersson 2023.01.26 10:28 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Christian Opperskalski
9530
Reply from developer Christian Opperskalski 2023.01.26 10:35
please read the product description before do any voting, thank you. -> Important:
This product is part of our new ALL inclusive EA flatrate. Join us here and get all our products for just one fix price per month.
How does it Work? Rent ALL inclusive EA flatrate (run on one Terminal you don't need steps 2-5, just rent the flatrate)
Enable allowed WebRequest for listed URL in Metatrader Terminal Settings (add here https://etradro.com )
Register a account on our Website https://etradro.com Add your account number where ALL incluse EA flatrate is running
Add your registered email address to ALL inclusive EA flatrate
Enjoy our hole portfolio
Here is the List of EAs, Indicators and Tool which are enabled to you. We are constantly expanding our portfolio. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/751286
Luiz Fernando Monteiro Do Nascimento
989
Luiz Fernando Monteiro Do Nascimento 2021.10.01 16:01 
 

NIGHTCrusher robot without signal is for sale and not working

Ok. Now it's working

Christian Opperskalski
9530
Reply from developer Christian Opperskalski 2021.12.08 11:11
i updated the version and wrote you several times, is it working now for you?
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