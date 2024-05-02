Destiny Master

Your destiny is in your hand,
This EA design to control your RISK PER TRADE so even you using the martingale system you can control your drawdown.
Every failure of your entry will partial hedge with this ea, so the floating loss will reduce and the drawdown can be controlled.

You need Broker with this requirement spesification :
- Hedging Account (dont use Netting Account)
- Big leverage 
- NO SWAP 
- NO COMMISION
- NO Hidden Cost
- Margin Hedge = 0
- Low spread 
- Low slippage


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THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forged from loss. Perfected with pain. Released with purpose. Tip: If you want to understand how the EA works in detail during testing, look for the parameter “Debug” in the input settings. By default, it is False . Set it to True to see detailed messages in the Experts tab while running backtest or live test. STRUCTURE. NOT SPECULATION. Three Little Birds EA is not just another trading robot. It is a battle-forged engine, crafted through years of real failure, and desi
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