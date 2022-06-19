Intelligent trend

1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle.   An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time.   A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time.

2. short-term trends.   Oversold and long;   Overbought, short.

3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points.

real-time signal：

    EA Settings：

    • You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range).
    • The best performing symbol : EURUSD,GBPUSD,GBPJPY,USDJPY,XAGUSD,GBPAUD.
    • To use this EA, please use an ECN account.
    • You can use the currency pairs I recommend, or you can use other currency pairs.
    • Signal on 100 use 0.01 hand, recommended use of higher funds to reduce risk.
    • Leverage 1:200 or higher is recommended
    • You can use the built-in parameters in the parameter list, or you can customize parameters.

    EA test:

    • Applicable_Symbol - The best performing currencies
    • cycle_time - Load chart cycle
    • Built_in_parameters - Select built-in currency parameters or select custom parameters
    • Lot - lot
    • AutoLot - Auto Lot switch 
    • lot_base - Lot cardinality, used with the following parameters.
    • BasicEquity - B asicEquity, used with the parameter above
    • Spread - Spread limit
    • TrendGap - Trend spacing
    • TrendPeriod - Scope of trend
    • OSCGap - Small Trend spacing
    • OSCPeriod - Small Scope of trend
    • OSCLevel - Open Order level
    • SLPeriod - Stoploss  spacing
    • DirectCloseLevel - Direct Stoploss level
    • ProfitPoint - Profit closing points
    • MinSL - Min  Stoploss  pip
    • MaxSL - Maximum earning points
    • MAGIC - EA unique identifier
    • Author - Order comment


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