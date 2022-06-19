Intelligent trend
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.20
- Activations: 5
1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle. An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time. A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time.
2. short-term trends. Oversold and long; Overbought, short.
3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points.
real-time signal：
EA Settings：
- You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range).
- The best performing symbol : EURUSD,GBPUSD,GBPJPY,USDJPY,XAGUSD,GBPAUD.
- To use this EA, please use an ECN account.
- You can use the currency pairs I recommend, or you can use other currency pairs.
- Signal on 100 use 0.01 hand, recommended use of higher funds to reduce risk.
- Leverage 1:200 or higher is recommended
- You can use the built-in parameters in the parameter list, or you can customize parameters.
EA test:
- Applicable_Symbol - The best performing currencies
- cycle_time - Load chart cycle
- Built_in_parameters - Select built-in currency parameters or select custom parameters
- Lot - lot
- AutoLot - Auto Lot switch
- lot_base - Lot cardinality, used with the following parameters.
- BasicEquity - B asicEquity, used with the parameter above
- Spread - Spread limit
- TrendGap - Trend spacing
- TrendPeriod - Scope of trend
- OSCGap - Small Trend spacing
- OSCPeriod - Small Scope of trend
- OSCLevel - Open Order level
- SLPeriod - Stoploss spacing
- DirectCloseLevel - Direct Stoploss level
- ProfitPoint - Profit closing points
- MinSL - Min Stoploss pip
- MaxSL - Maximum earning points
- MAGIC - EA unique identifier
- Author - Order comment