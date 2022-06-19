Intelligent trend

1.Determine the trend size based on the chart cycle. An uptrend near the highest price in a period of time. A trend down near the lowest price in a period of time.

2. short-term trends. Oversold and long; Overbought, short.

3. Unwind positions based on overbought and oversold and profit points.

real-time signal：

EA Settings： You need to load EA into the currency pair to trade (M15 time range).

The best performing symbol : EURUSD,GBPUSD,GBPJPY,USDJPY,XAGUSD,GBPAUD.

To use this EA, please use an ECN account.

You can use the currency pairs I recommend, or you can use other currency pairs.

Signal on 100 use 0.01 hand, recommended use of higher funds to reduce risk.

Leverage 1:200 or higher is recommended

You can use the built-in parameters in the parameter list, or you can customize parameters.

EA test : Applicable_Symbol - The best performing currencies

The best performing currencies cycle_time - Load chart cycle

Load chart cycle Built_in_parameters - Select built-in currency parameters or select custom parameters

Select built-in currency parameters or select custom parameters Lot - lot

AutoLot - Auto Lot switch

lot_base - Lot cardinality, used with the following parameters.

BasicEquity - B asicEquity , used with the parameter above

, used with the parameter above Spread - Spread limit

TrendGap - Trend spacing

TrendPeriod - Scope of trend

OSCGap - Small Trend spacing

OSCPeriod - Small Scope of trend

OSCLevel - Open Order level

SLPeriod - Stoploss spacing

DirectCloseLevel - Direct Stoploss level

level ProfitPoint - Profit closing points

MinSL - Min Stoploss pip

MaxSL - Maximum earning points

MAGIC - EA unique identifier

Author - Order comment



