Jobot Basic Martingale
- Experts
- Jakkarin Chinsuwan
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This EA can run on every currencies pairs
recommend EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPUSD
Timeframe 30 Minute (M30)
The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with $1000 minimum initial Deposit. And the robot can support your manual transactions on EURUSD.
ACCOUNT LEVERAGE: 1:100
ACCOUNT (Stop Out): 50% or less
ACCOUNT TYPE: Real account
ACCOUNT MODE: Hedging account
Take Profit: Automatically
Stop Loss: Automatically
LOT size: Manual first order