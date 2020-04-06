Jobot Basic Martingale

This EA can run on every currencies pairs

recommend EURUSD, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPUSD

Timeframe 30 Minute (M30)

The important advantage of this EA is that you can start to trade with $1000 minimum initial Deposit. And the robot can support your manual transactions on EURUSD.

ACCOUNT LEVERAGE: 1:100

ACCOUNT (Stop Out): 50% or less

ACCOUNT TYPE: Real account

ACCOUNT MODE: Hedging account

Take Profit: Automatically

Stop Loss: Automatically

LOT size: Manual first order

