Gold King Breakout Grid

GOLD KING v6 — Session-Scheduled Basket Grid for XAUUSD (AGGRESSIVE)



IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M1 or you will see zero trades.



GOLD KING v6 is a complete engine replacement. It is now an AGGRESSIVE session-scheduled basket-grid system for gold (XAUUSD) on M1, born from a deep quantitative study of how gold behaves at specific hours of the trading day. Verified on 7.5 years (2019-2026) of 100% real tick data on TWO independent feeds (Dukascopy and Exness), with walk-forward windows, cross-broker, parameter-cliff and swap-inclusive gates all passed.



READ THIS FIRST — HONEST RISK DISCLOSURE

This is a high-risk, high-return system. The published Ultra preset produced +6,253% over 7.5 years (10,000 USD -> 635,268 USD, PF 4.67) in the backtest, but the worst 4-year window drawdown reached ~88% of equity during the August 2020 gold crash. A basket grid holds floating losses and does not use a per-trade stop-loss. A sudden, deep gold crash can severely damage or wipe out the account. Trade ONLY with money you can afford to lose, or choose a defensive preset. This is a tool, not a promise of profit.



HOW IT WORKS

1) Seven scheduled entry slots. Gold has repeatable intraday behavior at specific server hours (22:00 European close, 19:00 NY morning, 08-13 Asian/European morning). Each slot seeds a position only when its DeMarker momentum condition on its own timeframe agrees.

2) Same-size recovery grid (NOT martingale). If price moves against a basket, the EA adds equal-size legs on a fixed $6 grid inside a limited time window. Every leg is the same size — exposure grows linearly, never doubles.

3) Net basket take-profit. The whole basket closes when its net profit reaches $140 per lot. No per-leg stop-loss; the basket either recovers or is managed by the margin safety layer.

4) Automatic broker-timezone alignment. Session hours are what make this engine work; the EA detects your broker's GMT offset automatically and aligns the schedule (a 1-hour mismatch destroys the edge — v6 handles this for you).



RISK PRESETS (one dropdown)

- Ultra (default, published): wide add-window, lot 1.0% of balance per $1k. +6,253% / PF 4.67 / max window DD ~88%.

- Aggressive: standard window, lot 1.0%. Backtest +4,297% (v6.0 fig.) / max window DD ~88%.

- Balanced: two parallel baskets, lot 0.5%. Backtest +1,252% / PF 7.61 / max window DD ~68%.

- Defensive: two baskets, lot 0.35%. Scaled-down risk profile of Balanced.

- Manual: expose lot/window/basket inputs for your own sizing.



VERIFICATION (all on 100% real ticks, 2019.01-2026.06)

- Dukascopy feed: +1,321% at defensive sizing, +4,516% at aggressive sizing

- Exness feed: +1,268% defensive / +4,297% (v6.0 fig.) aggressive / +6,253% v6 product default (swap included)

- Walk-forward: 4 overlapping 4-year windows, ALL profitable (PF 5.2-13.3)

- Cross-broker consistency within 4% net difference

- Parameter cliff test: lot scale stable up to preset levels; higher lots rejected as unsafe



SAFETY LAYERS

- Margin emergency close, daily-loss halt, consecutive-loss halt (FXGuard)

- Economic-calendar news pause (built-in calendar, no external connection)

- On-chart dashboard, push/email/webhook alerts, one-click pause button

- All safety layers are forward-only: backtest results are unchanged and reproducible



SETTINGS

Attach to XAUUSD (or GOLD / XAUUSDm) M1 chart, choose a risk preset, done. Timezone, sessions, grid and take-profit are managed automatically. Minimum balance: $1,000 (Ultra), $500 (Balanced/Defensive). Leverage 1:500 recommended.



VERSION HISTORY

v6.0: complete engine replacement (session basket grid). Previous momentum-breakout engine retired.



REGIME LIMIT DISCLOSURE (2026-07): The verified window is 2019-2026 (two real-tick feeds, walk-forward, Monte Carlo). A stress test on the UNSEEN 2004-2019 window (2008 crisis, 2011-2013 gold crash) resulted in TOTAL LOSS at the default and Aggressive presets. This edge depends on the modern gold session structure; a regime change can wipe the account. Trade only with risk capital, withdraw profits regularly, and consider the Defensive/Balanced presets.



FORWARD MONITORING (demo account, self-reported)

We run this EA on a live demo account (Exness, shipping default preset) and publish the raw result here - updated regularly, including when it is flat or losing. Started 2026-07-26; last updated 2026-08-01. 3 round trips so far: 1 win / 2 losses, net realized +$27.62, max equity drawdown 0.01%. A quiet start - the DeMarker slot conditions have rarely aligned in the current regime, and the news filter blocked several sessions in FOMC week. Demo forward results are not verified by a third party and are not a guarantee of future performance.

