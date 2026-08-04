Gold King Breakout Grid

GOLD KING v6 — Session-Scheduled Basket Grid for XAUUSD (AGGRESSIVE)

IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M1 or you will see zero trades.

GOLD KING v6 is a complete engine replacement. It is now an AGGRESSIVE session-scheduled basket-grid system for gold (XAUUSD) on M1, born from a deep quantitative study of how gold behaves at specific hours of the trading day. Verified on 7.5 years (2019-2026) of 100% real tick data on TWO independent feeds (Dukascopy and Exness), with walk-forward windows, cross-broker, parameter-cliff and swap-inclusive gates all passed.

READ THIS FIRST — HONEST RISK DISCLOSURE
This is a high-risk, high-return system. The published Ultra preset produced +6,253% over 7.5 years (10,000 USD -> 635,268 USD, PF 4.67) in the backtest, but the worst 4-year window drawdown reached ~88% of equity during the August 2020 gold crash. A basket grid holds floating losses and does not use a per-trade stop-loss. A sudden, deep gold crash can severely damage or wipe out the account. Trade ONLY with money you can afford to lose, or choose a defensive preset. This is a tool, not a promise of profit.

HOW IT WORKS
1) Seven scheduled entry slots. Gold has repeatable intraday behavior at specific server hours (22:00 European close, 19:00 NY morning, 08-13 Asian/European morning). Each slot seeds a position only when its DeMarker momentum condition on its own timeframe agrees.
2) Same-size recovery grid (NOT martingale). If price moves against a basket, the EA adds equal-size legs on a fixed $6 grid inside a limited time window. Every leg is the same size — exposure grows linearly, never doubles.
3) Net basket take-profit. The whole basket closes when its net profit reaches $140 per lot. No per-leg stop-loss; the basket either recovers or is managed by the margin safety layer.
4) Automatic broker-timezone alignment. Session hours are what make this engine work; the EA detects your broker's GMT offset automatically and aligns the schedule (a 1-hour mismatch destroys the edge — v6 handles this for you).

RISK PRESETS (one dropdown)
- Ultra (default, published): wide add-window, lot 1.0% of balance per $1k. +6,253% / PF 4.67 / max window DD ~88%.
- Aggressive: standard window, lot 1.0%. Backtest +4,297% (v6.0 fig.) / max window DD ~88%.
- Balanced: two parallel baskets, lot 0.5%. Backtest +1,252% / PF 7.61 / max window DD ~68%.
- Defensive: two baskets, lot 0.35%. Scaled-down risk profile of Balanced.
- Manual: expose lot/window/basket inputs for your own sizing.

VERIFICATION (all on 100% real ticks, 2019.01-2026.06)
- Dukascopy feed: +1,321% at defensive sizing, +4,516% at aggressive sizing
- Exness feed: +1,268% defensive / +4,297% (v6.0 fig.) aggressive / +6,253% v6 product default (swap included)
- Walk-forward: 4 overlapping 4-year windows, ALL profitable (PF 5.2-13.3)
- Cross-broker consistency within 4% net difference
- Parameter cliff test: lot scale stable up to preset levels; higher lots rejected as unsafe

SAFETY LAYERS
- Margin emergency close, daily-loss halt, consecutive-loss halt (FXGuard)
- Economic-calendar news pause (built-in calendar, no external connection)
- On-chart dashboard, push/email/webhook alerts, one-click pause button
- All safety layers are forward-only: backtest results are unchanged and reproducible

SETTINGS
Attach to XAUUSD (or GOLD / XAUUSDm) M1 chart, choose a risk preset, done. Timezone, sessions, grid and take-profit are managed automatically. Minimum balance: $1,000 (Ultra), $500 (Balanced/Defensive). Leverage 1:500 recommended.

VERSION HISTORY
v6.0: complete engine replacement (session basket grid). Previous momentum-breakout engine retired.

REGIME LIMIT DISCLOSURE (2026-07): The verified window is 2019-2026 (two real-tick feeds, walk-forward, Monte Carlo). A stress test on the UNSEEN 2004-2019 window (2008 crisis, 2011-2013 gold crash) resulted in TOTAL LOSS at the default and Aggressive presets. This edge depends on the modern gold session structure; a regime change can wipe the account. Trade only with risk capital, withdraw profits regularly, and consider the Defensive/Balanced presets.

FORWARD MONITORING (demo account, self-reported)
We run this EA on a live demo account (Exness, shipping default preset) and publish the raw result here - updated regularly, including when it is flat or losing. Started 2026-07-26; last updated 2026-08-01. 3 round trips so far: 1 win / 2 losses, net realized +$27.62, max equity drawdown 0.01%. A quiet start - the DeMarker slot conditions have rarely aligned in the current regime, and the news filter blocked several sessions in FOMC week. Demo forward results are not verified by a third party and are not a guarantee of future performance.
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Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
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Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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William Brandon Autry
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Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
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SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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FREE — the Donchian breakout channel and the ATR trailing stop that manages the trade after the break, drawn on one chart. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Most breakout indicators show you the entry and stop there. The hard part of trend following is what happens next: where the stop goes, when it ratchets, and when the move is over. This one
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Dip Buyer Zones RSI Pullback MT4 Indicator
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Kenichiro Sakamoto
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Experts
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Kenichiro Sakamoto
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FREE — highlights RSI-oversold pullbacks that occur WHILE price is above a rising trend SMA: the long-only dip-buy setup for up-biased markets such as stock indices. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Buying every oversold dip is how accounts die in a downtrend. Buying an oversold dip only while the market is in a confirmed uptrend is a differen
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Indicators
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Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
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Aegis Account Protector MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Aegis helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More free tools from the same developer: - Falcon Trailing Stop Manager (universal trailing stop & break-even): https://www.mql5.com/en/ma
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Gold Viper Breakout MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
GOLD VIPER — Volatility-Regime Gold Breakout (XAUUSD M30) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M30 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M30 or you will see zero trades. GOLD VIPER is an automated trading system for gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. It trades only volatility-expansion regimes: it waits for a decisive breakout of the recent ch
Aureus Gold Averaging Grid MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
AUREUS GOLD — Momentum Breakout with Recovery Grid for XAUUSD (M30) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M30 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M30 or you will see zero trades. AUREUS GOLD is an automated trading system for gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. It trades only strong volatility-expansion regimes, enters on a closed-bar breakout
Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
BITCOIN COMET — Donchian Trend Follower for BTCUSD and ETHUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD H4 or you will see zero trades. BITCOIN COMET is an automated trading system for crypto majors — Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Ethereum (ETHUSD) — on the H4 timeframe. It is a pure trend follower: it waits for a con
Megamax Donchian Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
MEGAMAX DONCHIAN — USDJPY H1 Trend Follower IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USDJPY H1 or you will see zero trades. MEGAMAX DONCHIAN is an automated trading system for USD/JPY on the H1 timeframe. It is a pure trend follower: it waits for a confirmed breakout of the Donchian channel of the recent range, the
Nasdaq Dip Buyer MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
NASDAQ DIP BUYER — USTEC H4 RSI Pullback (long-only) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USTEC H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USTEC H4 or you will see zero trades. NASDAQ DIP BUYER is an automated trading system for the NASDAQ-100 index (US Tech 100 / USTECm) on the H4 timeframe. It is a long-only, mean-reversion strategy: it buys temporary overso
Bitcoin Glacier Daily Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
BITCOIN GLACIER — Patient Daily Trend Follower for BTCUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD D1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD D1 or you will see zero trades. BITCOIN GLACIER is an automated trading system for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on the Daily (D1) timeframe. It is a slow, patient trend follower: it waits for a confirmed Donchian-channel b
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