Crypto Trend Channel Donchian SMA Filter

FREE — the Donchian breakout channel, an SMA trend filter, and the ATR trailing stop that manages the trade, drawn together. Tuned for crypto majors (BTC, ETH).

100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool.

Crypto trends in long, clean runs and then chops hard. A raw breakout indicator fires on both. This one only marks a breakout when it also agrees with a long-term SMA, which is how a crypto trend EA avoids buying into a fake break inside a range.

=== WHAT IT DRAWS ===
- The Donchian channel (upper and lower) over the last N closed bars.
- The trend SMA (default 200).
- Gold arrows where a bar CLOSED beyond the channel AND on the correct side of the SMA - the breakout a trend system would actually take.

=== NO REPAINTING ===
The channel and the SMA are read on closed bars, and the breakout is judged on the previous bar's close. Nothing is drawn from the forming bar, so an arrow never disappears later.

=== SETTINGS ===
- EntryChannel (default 20): Donchian length.
- TrendSMA (default 200): only breakouts in the SMA's direction are marked.
- Trail_ATR (default 4.0) and ATR_Period (default 14): reference trailing distance.
- LongOnly: mark only upward breakouts (common for crypto's up-bias).

Defaults are a BTC/ETH H4 configuration - a starting point, not a universal setting.

=== HONEST NOTE ===
A visualisation tool, not a signal service. Trend following on crypto has a win rate below 50%: many small losses, a few large winners that carry the result. It works when crypto trends and bleeds in ranges. Watch it on your instrument before trading the idea.

=== THE SAME LOGIC AS AN EA ===
Our Bitcoin Comet and Bitcoin Glacier EAs trade this class of setup with a hard stop-loss on every trade, ATR trailing, one position, no martingale and no grid.
Bitcoin Comet: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181831
Bitcoin Glacier: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182361
Our free Donchian Trend Engine EA (USDJPY): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534

=== THE EXPERT ADVISORS THAT TRADE THIS LOGIC ===
This indicator draws the channel. These are the Expert Advisors that trade it on crypto, with the numbers we measured. Hard stop-loss on every trade, no martingale, no grid.

- Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower (BTCUSD H4) — profit factor 2.38, maximum equity drawdown 8.3%, 128 trades over 8 years.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181831
- Bitcoin Coil Squeeze Breakout (BTCUSD) — profit factor 3.59, maximum equity drawdown 21.4%, 57 trades over 8 years. Few trades: it waits for volatility compression.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182901
- Bitcoin Glacier Daily Trend (BTCUSD D1) — profit factor 2.40, maximum equity drawdown 47%, but only 28 trades in 8 years. Read that trade count before you judge the profit factor.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182361
- Ethereum Trend Follower (ETHUSD H4) — profit factor 3.72, maximum equity drawdown 8.5%, 93 trades over 7.5 years.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182358

More free tools from us:
- Donchian Trend Engine (EA): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534
- Donchian Channel + ATR Trailing Stop (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185547
- Pivot Trend (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185643
- Dip Buyer Zones (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185644
- Volatility Squeeze (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187032

All our products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/app.develop.sk/seller

If it is useful, a review helps us more than anything else.
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
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Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
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Aureus Gold Averaging Grid MT4
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Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
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Megamax Donchian Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
MEGAMAX DONCHIAN — USDJPY H1 Trend Follower IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USDJPY H1 or you will see zero trades. MEGAMAX DONCHIAN is an automated trading system for USD/JPY on the H1 timeframe. It is a pure trend follower: it waits for a confirmed breakout of the Donchian channel of the recent range, the
Nasdaq Dip Buyer MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
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NASDAQ DIP BUYER — USTEC H4 RSI Pullback (long-only) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USTEC H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USTEC H4 or you will see zero trades. NASDAQ DIP BUYER is an automated trading system for the NASDAQ-100 index (US Tech 100 / USTECm) on the H4 timeframe. It is a long-only, mean-reversion strategy: it buys temporary overso
Bitcoin Glacier Daily Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
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Ethereum Trend Follower MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
ETHEREUM TREND — Donchian Trend Follower for ETHUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a ETHUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to ETHUSD H4 or you will see zero trades. ETHEREUM TREND is an automated trading system for Ethereum (ETHUSD) on the H4 timeframe. It is a clean, rule-based trend follower: it enters on a confirmed Donchian-channel breakout in
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