Crypto Trend Channel Donchian SMA Filter MT4

FREE — the Donchian breakout channel, an SMA trend filter, and the ATR trailing stop that manages the trade, drawn together. Tuned for crypto majors (BTC, ETH).

100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool.

Crypto trends in long, clean runs and then chops hard. A raw breakout indicator fires on both. This one only marks a breakout when it also agrees with a long-term SMA, which is how a crypto trend EA avoids buying into a fake break inside a range.

=== WHAT IT DRAWS ===
- The Donchian channel (upper and lower) over the last N closed bars.
- The trend SMA (default 200).
- Gold arrows where a bar CLOSED beyond the channel AND on the correct side of the SMA - the breakout a trend system would actually take.

=== NO REPAINTING ===
The channel and the SMA are read on closed bars, and the breakout is judged on the previous bar's close. Nothing is drawn from the forming bar, so an arrow never disappears later.

=== SETTINGS ===
- EntryChannel (default 20): Donchian length.
- TrendSMA (default 200): only breakouts in the SMA's direction are marked.
- Trail_ATR (default 4.0) and ATR_Period (default 14): reference trailing distance.
- LongOnly: mark only upward breakouts (common for crypto's up-bias).

Defaults are a BTC/ETH H4 configuration - a starting point, not a universal setting.

=== HONEST NOTE ===
A visualisation tool, not a signal service. Trend following on crypto has a win rate below 50%: many small losses, a few large winners that carry the result. It works when crypto trends and bleeds in ranges. Watch it on your instrument before trading the idea.

=== THE SAME LOGIC AS AN EA ===
Our Bitcoin Comet and Bitcoin Glacier EAs trade this class of setup with a hard stop-loss on every trade, ATR trailing, one position, no martingale and no grid.
Bitcoin Comet: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181831
Bitcoin Glacier: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182361
Our free Donchian Trend Engine EA (USDJPY): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534

=== THE EXPERT ADVISORS THAT TRADE THIS LOGIC ===
This indicator draws the channel. These are the Expert Advisors that trade it on crypto, with the numbers we measured. Hard stop-loss on every trade, no martingale, no grid.

- Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower (BTCUSD H4) — profit factor 2.38, maximum equity drawdown 8.3%, 128 trades over 8 years.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181831
- Bitcoin Coil Squeeze Breakout (BTCUSD) — profit factor 3.59, maximum equity drawdown 21.4%, 57 trades over 8 years. Few trades: it waits for volatility compression.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182901
- Bitcoin Glacier Daily Trend (BTCUSD D1) — profit factor 2.40, maximum equity drawdown 47%, but only 28 trades in 8 years. Read that trade count before you judge the profit factor.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182361
- Ethereum Trend Follower (ETHUSD H4) — profit factor 3.72, maximum equity drawdown 8.5%, 93 trades over 7.5 years.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182358

More free tools from us:
- Donchian Trend Engine (EA): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534
- Donchian Channel + ATR Trailing Stop (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185547
- Pivot Trend (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185643
- Dip Buyer Zones (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185644
- Volatility Squeeze (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187032

All our products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/app.develop.sk/seller

If it is useful, a review helps us more than anything else.
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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4.19 (114)
Indicators
Profit from market structure changes as price reverses and pulls back. The Market Reversal Alerts indicator identifies when a trend or extended price move is approaching exhaustion, alerts you the moment market structure shifts, and confirms the entry when price re-tests the reversal zone, so you trade defined areas instead of guesses. How it works As price forms new highs or lows near potential exhaustion points, the indicator identifies the breakout and momentum, then draws a rectangle on the
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5 (3)
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Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
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This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
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5 (9)
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This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Institutional Blueprint MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
Indicators
Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
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MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
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