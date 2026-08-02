Aureus Gold Averaging Grid MT4

AUREUS GOLD — Momentum Breakout with Recovery Grid for XAUUSD (M30)

IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M30 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M30 or you will see zero trades.

AUREUS GOLD is an automated trading system for gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. It trades only strong volatility-expansion regimes, enters on a closed-bar breakout of the 48-bar channel in the trend direction, and rides the move with a tight group-trailing exit. Adverse moves may add same-size recovery grid entries (NO martingale — every added order is the same size), and a hard ATR group stop-loss always caps the whole basket. This is an aggressive gold system verified on 22.5 years of real-tick data.

RISK WARNING FIRST: The published default Run-Mode is ULTRA, which is identical to Aggressive and is this EA's measured risk ceiling. At Ultra/Aggressive the relative equity drawdown reaches ~89% — a deep, high-risk profile. Beyond roughly 2x risk the relative drawdown exceeds 90% (blow-up territory), so we do not offer a higher tier. Choose the Run-Mode that matches your account and drawdown tolerance — for most traders we recommend Standard to Aggressive. All backtests below are historical, not a live track record.

FOUR RISK TIERS — ONE DROPDOWN, SAME SIGNAL, RISK SCALES (real-tick backtest, MT5 Strategy Tester, XAUUSD M30, 22.5 years, $10,000, preset paths RunMode 0/1/2/3):
- Defensive: +370% / Profit Factor 1.32 / max equity drawdown 17.5%
- Standard: +1,766% / Profit Factor 1.41 / max equity drawdown 27.6% (relative drawdown 61%)
- Aggressive: +5,744% / Profit Factor 1.34 / max equity drawdown 40.1% (relative drawdown 89%)
- Ultra (published default): +5,744% / Profit Factor 1.34 / max equity drawdown 40.1% (relative drawdown 89%)

Every tier trades the identical signal; only position-sizing risk scales. Ultra = Aggressive (2x risk) = this EA's measured risk ceiling; the two tiers are the same because beyond ~2x the relative drawdown exceeds 90% (blow-up territory), so we deliberately do not offer anything higher. The honest headline: the biggest return numbers come with a relative equity drawdown near 89%. Recommended tier is Standard to Aggressive depending on how much drawdown you can tolerate — be aware that Aggressive and Ultra both reach ~89% relative drawdown.

This is a tool. It does not promise profit. Automated trading carries real risk, and a recovery-grid system can hold an open basket through deep adverse excursions before the group stop or the trend resolves it. Please read the whole description, start on the tier that fits you, and size your risk before using it on a live account.


HOW IT WORKS

1) Regime filter — Trade only volatility expansion
The EA trades only strong volatility-expansion regimes: a fast/slow ATR ratio of at least 1.2 together with a clear EMA50/200 trend distance. Quiet, directionless markets are skipped so the system engages only when gold is moving with conviction.

2) Entry — Confirmed channel breakout
A trade is taken on a closed-bar breakout of the 48-bar M30 channel, extended by an ATR margin, in the direction of the trend. Both long and short are enabled. The ATR margin filters marginal pokes through the band and requires the breakout to be decisive.

3) Exit — Tight group trailing stop, hard group SL
There is no fixed take-profit. A tight group-trailing exit (activate 3.0 ATR / trail 0.4 ATR) rides the trend past the old fixed target, while a HARD ATR group stop-loss (1.5 ATR) caps the risk of the whole basket. The trade stays open as long as the trend persists and is closed when price retraces by the trailing distance or hits the group stop.

4) Recovery grid — same size, no martingale
Adverse moves may add same-size recovery grid entries (maximum 3, NO martingale — every added order is the same lot). The hard group stop-loss always caps the entire basket, so risk is bounded even when the grid is fully deployed.

5) Position sizing
Volatility-normalized sizing means a group-SL hit costs a fixed percent of balance in calm and wild markets alike. The Run-Mode selector then scales that percent: Defensive halves it, Aggressive doubles it, and Ultra equals Aggressive.


RUN-MODE: ONE DROPDOWN FOR RISK
AUREUS GOLD includes a Run-Mode selector with four settings — the numbers for each are in the table above:
- Defensive: risk x0.5 — lowest risk and drawdown, for capital preservation
- Standard: the original balanced profile
- Aggressive: risk x2 — strong return at a deep (~89% relative) drawdown, for experienced traders
- Ultra: the published default — identical to Aggressive; this EA's measured risk ceiling
Because risk and reward scale together, you choose the profile that fits your account and temperament from a single input. Existing users who prefer the previous behaviour should select the Standard preset.


BUILT-IN PROTECTION & MONITORING
- Hard ATR group stop-loss on every basket — the whole grid is always capped
- Margin emergency close (120%) and free-margin check before every entry
- Volume-limit clamp to your broker's min/max/step
- Session and weekday filters; economic-calendar news avoidance
- On-chart dashboard with a pause button: balance, equity, margin level, P&L, win rate, streaks, current drawdown, spread and the next high-impact event
- Broker-agnostic: dynamic symbol spec, uses the chart symbol


RECOMMENDED SETUP
- Symbol: Gold (XAUUSD / GOLD / XAUUSDm — uses the chart symbol)
- Timeframe: M30
- Account: leverage 1:200+, $1,000+ (cent/micro account for smaller balances)
- VPS or an always-on PC is recommended so the EA runs without interruption
- Default Run-Mode is Ultra (= Aggressive, ~89% relative drawdown). For a lower drawdown, step down to Standard or Defensive.


KEY INPUTS
- RunMode: Defensive / Standard / Aggressive / Ultra (default Ultra)
- RiskPercent / MaxLot: position sizing and lot cap
- EntryChannel: breakout channel length (48 M30 bars)
- ATRPeriod, ATR settings: volatility measurement
- TrailActivate, TrailDistance: group-trailing exit (3.0 / 0.4 ATR)
- GroupSL: hard group stop-loss (1.5 ATR)
- MaxGridOrders: recovery grid cap (max 3, same size)
- Regime filter: fast/slow ATR ratio and EMA50/200 distance
- TradeLong, TradeShort: enable long / short
- Session/weekday filter, news filter, notification settings


IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE
This product is a software tool for automated order execution. It is not investment advice and does not manage your funds. No trading system can guarantee profit, and past performance — including any backtest — does not guarantee future results. This is an aggressive gold system: at the Aggressive and Ultra tiers the relative equity drawdown reaches ~89%, and a recovery-grid system can hold an open basket through deep adverse excursions before the group stop resolves it. The Ultra default is intentionally aggressive; start on a demo account, and step down to Aggressive, Standard or Defensive to match your drawdown tolerance. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.


SUPPORT
Please use the built-in chat / product comments for questions. Updates and improvements are published through the Market and delivered to you automatically.
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Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
GOLD Scalper PRO
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4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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