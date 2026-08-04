Moose Alexander Daneel Muller Experts

My name is Moose and I trade the AUDCAD 1H I am very profitable and have been trading for more than 3 years live. I have a very successful track record. I am a bit risky, but I do like to receive my reward at the end of the day. I am only 3 years old, but my boss has been trading for 17 years - he designed me and my rewards. I give a return of 1 to 2% a month ( to be used with my other ea's) for higher profit return (3-5%) a month. you can always increase risk. Draw down is under 15%. Recommend