Ethereum Trend Follower

ETHEREUM TREND — Donchian Trend Follower for ETHUSD

IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a ETHUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to ETHUSD H4 or you will see zero trades.

ETHEREUM TREND is an automated trading system for Ethereum (ETHUSD) on the H4 timeframe. It is a clean, rule-based trend follower: it enters on a confirmed Donchian-channel breakout in the direction of the longer-term trend, protects every trade with an initial ATR stop, then trails the stop with a wider ATR distance to let trends extend. There is no martingale, no grid, and only one position at a time. Every trade carries a hard stop-loss, so your risk is always defined. The design accepts that most trades are small losses or scratches, and aims to let a minority of strong, sustained Ethereum trends carry the result.

RISK WARNING FIRST: The published default Run-Mode is ULTRA. On this EA, ULTRA equals AGGRESSIVE — the system reaches its maximum-lot ceiling at about 2x risk, so raising risk beyond Aggressive does not change the result. Choose the Run-Mode that matches your account and temperament — Aggressive is the recommended growth setting, and Defensive is there for capital preservation. All backtests below are historical, not a live track record.

FOUR RISK TIERS — ONE DROPDOWN, SAME SIGNAL, RISK SCALES (real-tick backtest, MT5 Strategy Tester, ETHUSD H4 2019-2026, $10,000, default settings otherwise):
- Defensive: +84% / Profit Factor 4.08 / max equity drawdown 5.8%
- Standard: +166% / Profit Factor 4.32 / max equity drawdown 8.2%
- Aggressive (recommended): +223% / Profit Factor 3.98 / max equity drawdown 14.0%
- Ultra (published default): +223% / Profit Factor 3.98 / max equity drawdown 14.0%
Every tier trades the identical signal; only position-sizing risk scales. Ultra = Aggressive on this EA: the maximum-lot ceiling is reached at roughly 2x risk, so Ultra and Aggressive produce the same +223% / Profit Factor 3.98 / 14.0% drawdown — Ultra is not higher than Aggressive here. Higher risk scales the same yearly pattern up in both return and drawdown until that ceiling is met.

This is a tool. It does not promise profit. Automated trading carries real risk, and trend-following systems endure long stretches of small losses while waiting for a trend. Please read the whole description, start on the tier that fits you, and size your risk before using it on a live account.


HOW IT WORKS

1) Entry — confirmed Donchian breakout
The EA tracks the highest high and lowest low of the recent Donchian channel (default 15 H4 bars) and enters when price closes beyond that range by a confirmation margin (a fraction of ATR). Requiring a margin beyond the raw level filters out marginal pokes through the channel edge and requires the breakout to be decisive.

2) Trend-strength filter
Entries are taken only in the direction of the longer-term SMA slope (default SMA 200 on H4). When the market has no clear slope, the EA stands aside. This keeps the system aligned with the dominant move and avoids fighting the trend.

3) Overextension filter
A breakout that is already far from the SMA (a late, parabolic move) is skipped, which helps avoid buying the very top of an extended leg.

4) Initial stop — ATR based
On entry a protective stop is placed at a multiple of ATR from the entry price. Risk is sized to current volatility rather than a fixed distance, so the stop adapts to quiet and active conditions alike.

5) Trailing stop — let trends run
As the trade moves in your favour, the stop trails behind price at a wider ATR distance (default 5x ATR). There is no fixed take-profit: the trailing stop both protects open profit and gives the trend room to continue, closing the trade only when price retraces by the trailing distance.

Position sizing is computed from the symbol tick value, so the EA adapts to any broker's ETH contract automatically. Lot is derived from your risk percentage and the stop distance, with a hard maximum-lot cap.


RUN-MODE: ONE DROPDOWN FOR RISK
ETHEREUM TREND includes a Run-Mode selector with four settings — the numbers for each are in the table above:
- Defensive: lowest risk and drawdown, for capital preservation
- Standard: the original balanced profile
- Aggressive: our recommended growth setting — strong return at a moderate drawdown
- Ultra: the published default — on this EA it reaches the maximum-lot ceiling at about 2x risk, so it behaves identically to Aggressive (same +223% / Profit Factor 3.98 / 14.0% drawdown)
Because risk and reward scale proportionally up to that ceiling, you choose the profile that fits your account and temperament from a single input. Existing users who prefer the previous behaviour should select the Standard preset.


BUILT-IN PROTECTION & MONITORING
- Hard stop-loss on every trade — no martingale, no grid, one position at a time
- Economic-calendar news avoidance: pauses new entries around high-impact events (uses the built-in MetaTrader calendar; no external connection required)
- Daily-loss stop and consecutive-loss safety guards
- Weekend close option
- On-chart dashboard: balance, equity, margin level, today / week / month / all-time P&L, win rate, longest win/loss streak, current drawdown, spread, and the next high-impact event
- Push and email notifications for opens, closes and margin warnings


RECOMMENDED SETUP
- Symbol: ETHUSD (or ETHUSDm / equivalent Ethereum symbol)
- Timeframe: H4
- Account: a standard account with sufficient balance for Ethereum's contract size and volatility; check your broker's minimum lot and margin for ETHUSD
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher is comfortable; confirm your broker's crypto leverage
- VPS or an always-on PC is recommended so the EA runs around the clock without interruption
- Default Run-Mode is Ultra (= Aggressive on this EA). Aggressive is our recommended growth setting; step down to Defensive if you want a smaller drawdown.


KEY INPUTS
- RunMode: Defensive / Standard / Aggressive / Ultra (default Ultra; Ultra = Aggressive on this EA)
- RiskPercent / MaxLot: position sizing and lot cap
- EntryChannel: Donchian breakout channel length (default 15 H4 bars)
- ATRPeriod: ATR period
- ATRMult: trailing and initial stop distance (ATR multiple; default 5x for ETH volatility)
- BreakMargin: breakout confirmation buffer (ATR multiple)
- UseTrendFilter, TrendSMA, TrendSlopeBars: trend-direction filter
- TradeLong, TradeShort: enable long / short
- News filter, weekend-close and notification settings


REAL MT5 BACKTEST NOTES
The v1.30 defaults come from genetic walk-forward optimization: parameters were tuned only on the earlier window and validated untouched on the later window (both windows Profit Factor 3+, Dukascopy real ticks). v1.20 raised the trailing width ATRMult from 4.0 to 5.0 (a wider trail suits ETH volatility; in-sample, out-of-sample and full period all improve). Backtest results are historical and do not guarantee future performance. Spread, swap and broker conditions differ between brokers, so your live results will differ from any backtest.


IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE
This product is a software tool for automated order execution. It is not investment advice and does not manage your funds. No trading system can guarantee profit, and past performance — including any backtest — does not guarantee future results. Trend-following systems have a low win rate by nature and can suffer extended drawdowns during ranging markets; Ethereum is highly volatile and can gap. The Ultra default is intentionally aggressive (equal to Aggressive on this EA); start on a demo account, and step down to Standard or Defensive if the drawdown is more than you want. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.


WHO IT IS FOR
ETHEREUM TREND suits traders who want a disciplined, stop-protected way to follow medium-term Ethereum trends, and who understand that a trend follower wins on a minority of trades that run far while keeping losers small. Use it on an ETHUSD (or ETHUSDm) H4 chart. Start on a demo account, confirm behaviour with your broker's spread, and only then consider live use with money you can afford to risk.


SUPPORT
Please use the built-in chat / product comments for questions. Updates and improvements are published through the Market and delivered to you automatically.

RECOMMENDED COMBINATION — PORTFOLIO DIVERSIFICATION
Our EAs are nearly uncorrelated across asset classes. In an equal-weight composite backtest, adding ETHEREUM TREND as the fourth engine to ATLAS PORTFOLIO + GOLD VIPER + BITCOIN COMET raised the composite's return/drawdown ratio from 8.9 to 10.6 and cut the max daily-resolution equity drawdown from 6.7% to 5.0% (same-window comparison) - it was the only EA in our lineup that improved the trio rather than diluting it. Composite of independent backtests, not a guarantee.
- Atlas Portfolio: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182751
- Gold Viper: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182297
- Bitcoin Comet: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181831
Recommended products
Momentum Shift EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Experts
Momentum Shift EA Momentum Shift EA   is an automated trading system developed specifically for the   USDJPY   pair on the   H1 timeframe . Its core strategy is based on identifying potential market turning points and capitalizing on shifts in momentum. The EA is designed to operate on a counter-trend basis, seeking to enter trades when the current market direction shows signs of exhaustion. By analyzing a combination of classic technical indicators, the EA aims to find high-probability entry po
Seasonal Pattern Trader
Dominik Patrick Doser
Experts
Disclaimer : Keep in mind that seasonal patterns are not always reliable. Therefore, thoughtful risk management is crucial to minimize losses.  Seasonal patterns in the financial world are like a well-guarded secret that successful investors use to their advantage. These patterns are recurring price movements that occur during specific periods or around special events. Additionally, there are also intraday patterns that repeat. For example, Uncle Ted from Forex Family suggests examining previou
NEXA Ha MTF Trend
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Ha MTF Trend NEXA Ha MTF Trend is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor based on higher-timeframe Heiken Ashi trend confirmation and M15 volume-based trigger logic. The EA checks the H4 Heiken Ashi direction as the main trend filter and uses M15 OBV, volume activity, candle structure, ATR, ADX, spread, and trading time filters to evaluate entry conditions. It is designed to trade only when the higher-timeframe direction and lower-timeframe trigger conditions are aligned. Strategy Overview This Expe
Monday Flow EA
Daisuke Arimizu
Experts
TokyoMorning EA A Monday Morning JPY Carry Restart Signal by Urban-flux Only one hour every Monday. VALIDATION HIGHLIGHTS (MT5 BACKTEST 2020–2026, ICMarkets conditions) Historical backtest results — NOT a profit guarantee. Please read the assumptions and full validation sections below. Profit factor 2.30 or higher on ALL three pairs (USDJPY: PF 2.54 · win rate ~70%) Out-of-sample (full year 2025) stayed positive on all three pairs — on EURJPY and GBPJPY the OOS results even beat the tr
NEXA Ema Ribbon Trend
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA EMA Ribbon Trend User Guide Product Overview NEXA EMA Ribbon Trend is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. This product uses the alignment of EMA21, EMA34, EMA55, and EMA89 to identify the market direction. After the trend direction is confirmed, the EA evaluates whether price has returned near EMA21 or EMA34 and then reacts again in the trend direction. The purpose of this strategy is not to trade a simple moving average breakout. It is designed to evaluate pullback behavior inside an align
Hft Instan
kristian siswantoro
Experts
High-Frequency Trading with Fixed Lot or Lot Base Equity High-Frequency Trading  with Fixed Lot Fast, Consistent, and Controlled High-frequency trading (HFT) has long been associated with institutional traders and complex algorithms. However, with modern Expert Advisors, retail traders can now access HFT strategies using a **fixed lot size** — and the results are surprisingly effective. Why Fixed Lot? Unlike aggressive martingale systems that increase risk after losses,  fixed lot trading
NEXA Swing Zone Trader
Park Seongcheon
Experts
NEXA Swing Zone Trader Official User Manual (English) 1. Overview NEXA Swing Zone Trader is a low-frequency, high-precision swing trading Expert Advisor designed to trade only when clear trend, momentum, and market structure align. Instead of trading frequently, this EA focuses on quality over quantity , aiming to capture major swing movements in the GOLD (XAUUSD) market with controlled risk and high stability. 2. Core Strategy Logic Trend Zone Detection EMA (Period 150) on H1 timeframe Pri
Nasdaq Algo for Prop Firm
Koo Hotbeom
Experts
VOLQUIS NASDAQ PROP FIRM EDITION NASDAQ 100 (M15) Algorithmic Trading System Professional MT5 Expert Advisor Built on Proven Performance VOLQUIS is continuously validated through live forward testing. Early adopters receive the lowest available price, while pricing will increase as the verified track record grows. Verified Live Performance 1. Official Myfxbook verified live demo track record available. The official live performance link is available in my MQL5 profile. Performance statistics s
Precision Sniper EA
Hammad Dilber
Experts
PrecisionSniper EA PrecisionSniper EA is a multi-confluence Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines EMA crossovers, RSI momentum, MACD histogram, ADX trend strength, volume analysis, and an optional higher timeframe bias filter to identify high-probability trade entries. Every signal is scored on a 10-point scale and assigned a grade (A+, A, or B) so that only the setups with the strongest confluence reach execution. Stop loss levels are calculated either from recent swing structure or fr
Edge Ensemble
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.5 (2)
Experts
Edge Ensemble is a professional trading advisor built on an ensemble of 10 independent neural networks of three different architectures: LSTM, TCN and Transformer. Each network in the ensemble acts as a standalone trading strategy, while the final trading signal is formed based on the collective decision of the entire model set. Instead of searching for a single universal model trained using the classical 80/20 scheme, Edge Ensemble employs an ensemble specifically designed to work with non-sta
Quantum Diana
Abdulrahman Saad
Experts
Quantum Diana – Smart Trend Trading Redefined Quantum Diana is a powerful trend-following trading EA engineered to capture strong market momentum with precision. It identifies emerging trends early using advanced price structure and volatility analysis. The system filters out market noise and avoids low-probability sideways conditions. With multi-timeframe confirmation, Quantum Diana ensures high-quality trade entries. Its adaptive risk management dynamically adjusts stop-loss and position sizin
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Experts
Remstone is not your average Expert Advisor. It combines years of research and asset management. Live Performance: Pepperstone Community: Join Remstone MQL5 Channel No promises, No curve-fitting, No illusions. But extensive live experience. The only Expert Advisor you will ever need! Join a growing community of successful traders leveraging the power of Remstone! Remstone is a fully automated trading solution designed to exploit market trends. Built on advanced algorithms, it’s crafted for trade
The Range Breakout Sniper EA
Ionut Daniel Baiduc
Experts
Key Benefits & Features  High-Precision Range Breakouts: Capitalizes on the classic, high-probability transition of market volatility between the low-activity Asian session and the high-liquidity London/New York session. Integrated Grid-Martingale Safety Net: Never get trapped in a fake breakout again. If a breakout fails, a sophisticated, highly calculated, and strictly limited-tier safety net executes to recover and close the cycle in overall profit. 6+ Years of Proven Profitability: Exten
End Trailing Stop
Endra Setiyanto
Experts
End Trailing Stop is a sophisticated trading algorithm designed to capture market volatility using a smart "Trap & Breakout" logic. Unlike traditional grid systems that often fail due to broker limitations, this EA features a Smart Validation Engine that automatically adjusts pending orders to comply with Stops Level and Freeze Level requirements—ensuring Zero Error execution. Whether the market skyrockets or crashes, this EA places a dynamic cage of Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders to catch the m
TDMVPEmbeddedEA
Steven Wong Sing Seng
Experts
TDM VP Embedded is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that builds a periodic Volume Profile inside the EA and trades POC edge retests after price moves away from the point of control. Features • Embedded daily (or weekly/monthly) volume profile with POC, value area, HVN and LVN • Bull/bear retest entries at the POC zone with ATR-based stop and reward targets • Optional wick retests, watch setups, and direction filter • Break-even, ATR trailing, and daily loss guard • Margin cap and maximum lot lim
Aurum Prop Guard EA
Artur Shchupak
Experts
AURUM PROP GUARD EA Professional XAUUSD Trading System with Advanced Risk Protection AURUM PROP GUARD EA is a professional Expert Advisor designed for traders who prioritize risk management, capital preservation and structured market execution. The system focuses on XAUUSD (Gold) and combines key daily price levels, breakout-retest opportunities, reversal setups and volatility-based trade management. Unlike aggressive trading systems, AURUM PROP GUARD EA follows a transparent and disciplined app
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Experts
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
Moose
Alexander Daneel Muller
Experts
My name is Moose and I trade the AUDCAD 1H I am very profitable and have been trading for more than 3 years live. I have a very successful track record. I am a bit risky, but I do like to receive my reward at the end of the day. I am only 3 years old, but my boss has been trading for 17 years - he designed me and my rewards. I give a return of 1 to 2% a month ( to be used with my other ea's) for higher profit return (3-5%) a month. you can always increase risk. Draw down is under 15%. Recommend
BTC Regime Momentum
Francesc Jordi Mallol Nolden
Experts
Bitcoin Regime Momentum is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to work with Bitcoin CFD / BTCUSD on the M15 timeframe. The EA uses a rule-based strategy that checks momentum, volatility, candle structure and market conditions across several timeframes. The main signal logic works with closed M15 candles and also uses H1 and H4 filters. The robot does not use grid, martingale, hedging, news trading, neural networks, DLL, WebRequest or external indicators. The trading logic is included ins
Indicators Trader MT5
Konstantin Nikitin
Experts
Automated multicurrency Expert Advisor with an unlimited number of currency pairs. In this case, it is possible to indicate on each individual currency pair how the adviser will work with it. You can add orders manually. The expert does not have a specific strategy. Everyone chooses what features he will use. And on what indicators and on which TF to work with them. Real account, which is fully led by an expert. MACD and Envelopes are used . Индикаторы Two Moving Average Envelopes RSI Force I
Trend variance spectrum robot
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
In the world of trading, where every tick can be the beginning of a new story, it is crucial to have a reliable ally. TrendVarianceSpectrum is not just a trading robot; it is your guide in the volatile markets.   Built with years of experience and trained on over 25 years of data, it combines the elegance of mathematics with the power of modern technology. Key Advantages of TrendVarianceSpectrum : Minimal Drawdown: TrendVarianceSpectrum operates with significantly low drawdown, making it one of
NQ SMT Algo Prime
Alexander Jesus Alvarado Hall
Experts
NQ/ES SMT Trading Algo V10 Harness the Power of Institutional Intermarket Divergence The NQ/ES SMT Trading Algo is a sophisticated institutional-grade Expert Advisor designed specifically for the US Indices market (NASDAQ 100 & S&P 500). Unlike standard lagging indicators, this EA utilizes Smart Money Technique (SMT) —the footprint left by institutional players when correlated assets diverge. When NQ makes a lower low but ES fails to do so (or vice versa), it signals an accumulation of orders by
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Experts
The AO Trade system is specifically tailored for trend trading, leveraging auction or news times as reference points for comparison with other specific order times to anticipate market trends. **All time parameters utilized in the EA are based on your terminal time. Different brokers may operate on different GMT time zones, which can further vary due to Daylight Saving Time adjustments.** **Kindly ensure thorough verification of time settings aligned with your terminal before implementation.**
Snr Ema Trend Semi Human Ea
Sua Kai Young
Experts
MTF Scanner S/R & EMA Confluence EA (v3.50) Comprehensive Documentation 1. Introduction The MTF Scanner S/R & EMA Confluence EA (v3.50) is a rule-based automated trading system developed for MetaTrader 5 , designed to identify and execute high-probability trading opportunities across multiple timeframes. This Expert Advisor integrates: Price Action structure Support & Resistance (S/R) zones Exponential Moving Average (EMA) confluence By combining these elements, the EA aims to deliver consisten
Sharrow
Hannes Kell
Experts
Sharrow - Autonomous News-Event Trading Bot (MT5) One chart. All markets. Zero babysitting. Sharrow auto-detects your broker symbols (EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD and the indices SPX500, NAS100, US30, GER40, UK100), fetches the economic calendar on its own and trades around High- and Medium-impact news. Two-phase strategy: - Pre-Event: watches the market ahead of the release and fires on an   ATR-based momentum breakout. - Event: trades the breakout at the moment of publication. Protection and mon
Aurum Knight Scalper
Donald Burne Pinnock
Experts
Aurum Knight Scalper is the gold trader you wish you had in your head at 3 AM when XAUUSD suddenly rips through resistance and you're still groggy from sleep. It doesn't drink coffee, doesn't panic, doesn't second-guess, and absolutely never misses a wick rejection because it was checking Instagram. While you're living your life—grabbing lunch, catching a flight, finally getting a full night's rest—this relentless little engine is glued to every tick of gold, measuring velocity bursts across th
EA139 MultiFX RSI Guardian MT5
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
MultiFX RSI Guardian   is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to combine   precision entries based on RSI levels   with the flexibility of an   adaptive grid recovery strategy . This EA monitors   overbought and oversold market conditions   in real-time. Trades are entered when the RSI crosses a   configurable threshold , allowing you to adapt the bot to different pairs and market environments.   Key Features:   Configurable RSI Period and Thresholds
Vantis Forex Portfolio Engine
Laureano Echandi Salas
Experts
Vantis Engine is a professional‑grade algorithmic trading system designed to capture high‑probability breakout opportunities in liquid markets. It combines: Dynamic asset ranking, volatility and trend filters, macro‑exposure control, professional risk management, modular and transparent architecture. This document explains: How the strategy works. How to configure the system. How each parameter affects performance. How Trading Profiles and Symbol Presets interact. Best practices for traders of
NewMotherBot
Joni Fat
Experts
Joni Lee Second Forex Robot in the Market CAN RUN WITH ONLY $300 (recomended minimum deposit) LOT size 0.01 if <$2000 else 0.02 Introducing the “Joni Lee First Forex Robot,” a trailblazing innovation in automated forex trading. Developed by the renowned Joni Lee, this robot is the first of its kind, setting new standards in the forex market. Key Features: Can take profit (TP) and cut loss (CL) State-of-the-Art Algorithms:   Employs sophisticated algorithms to analyze market data and execute tra
Quantum SMC XAU
Dinh Khiem Dang
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum SMC XAU , a highly optimized, institutional-grade Expert Advisor designed for the modern Gold trader. Built on the fusion of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and advanced aerospace mathematics (Kalman Filter), I am engineered to be the most precise, lightweight, and lethal weapon in your trading arsenal. My specialty? GOLD (XAUUSD). My mission? Protect your capital, filter out market noise, and execute institutional-grade setups with mathematical precision. IMPORTANT! Afte
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
More from author
Atlas Diversified Trend Portfolio
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
ATLAS PORTFOLIO — One EA, a Five-Market Diversified Trend Portfolio (USDJPY, GBPJPY, EURJPY, Bitcoin, Ethereum) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 (the EA trades all five markets from this one chart) chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USDJPY H1 (the EA trades all five markets from this one chart) or you will see zero trades. ATLAS PORTFOLIO is
Dip Buyer Zones RSI Pullback Above Trend
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — highlights RSI-oversold pullbacks that occur WHILE price is above a rising trend SMA: the long-only dip-buy setup for up-biased markets such as stock indices. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Buying every oversold dip is how accounts die in a downtrend. Buying an oversold dip only while the market is in a confirmed uptrend is a differen
FREE
Donchian Trend Engine
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
FREE — the complete Donchian trend engine we use in our paid EAs. No demo limit, no trial period, no crippled features. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, s
FREE
Pivot Trend ZigZag Swing With MA Filter
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — ZigZag swing pivots plus a moving-average trend filter, drawn together. It shows the pivot levels and trend context that a pivot-breakout system trades on. Tuned for gold (XAUUSD). 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. A pivot break only means something in the direction of the larger trend. This indicator marks each confirmed swing pivot and
FREE
MTF Trend Multi Timeframe Direction Dashboard
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — one small panel that tells you the trend direction on M15, H1, H4, D1 and W1 at the same time, without switching charts. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Most losing trades in a trend system are taken against a higher timeframe that was pointing the other way. This panel puts all of them in front of you at once, so you can see whether t
FREE
Donchian Channel With ATR Trailing Stop
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — the Donchian breakout channel and the ATR trailing stop that manages the trade after the break, drawn on one chart. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Most breakout indicators show you the entry and stop there. The hard part of trend following is what happens next: where the stop goes, when it ratchets, and when the move is over. This one
FREE
Dip Buyer Zones RSI Pullback MT4 Indicator
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — highlights RSI-oversold pullbacks that occur WHILE price is above a rising trend SMA: the long-only dip-buy setup for up-biased markets such as stock indices. Buying every oversold dip is how accounts die in a downtrend. Buying an oversold dip only while the market is in a confirmed uptrend is a different, defensible idea. This indicator marks exactly that condition so you can see the setups without hunting for them. === WHAT IT DRAWS === - The trend SMA (default 200). - A green arrow
FREE
Volatility Squeeze Bollinger Keltner MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — the volatility squeeze: orange dots while the Bollinger band is compressed inside the Keltner channel, and an arrow when the compression releases. This is the visual logic of our Bitcoin Coil EA. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Big directional moves tend to start from low volatility, but a chart does not show "low volatility" directly.
FREE
MTF Trend Multi Timeframe Dashboard MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — one small panel that tells you the trend direction on M15, H1, H4, D1 and W1 at the same time, without switching charts. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Most losing trades in a trend system are taken against a higher timeframe that was pointing the other way. This panel puts all of them in front of you at once, so you can see whether t
FREE
Donchian Trend Engine MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
FREE — the complete Donchian trend engine we use in our paid EAs. No demo limit, no trial period, no crippled features. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, s
FREE
Gold Viper Breakout
Kenichiro Sakamoto
5 (1)
Experts
GOLD VIPER — Volatility-Regime Gold Breakout (XAUUSD M30) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M30 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M30 or you will see zero trades. GOLD VIPER is an automated trading system for gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. It trades only volatility-expansion regimes: it waits for a decisive breakout of the recent ch
Pivot Trend ZigZag Swing With MA Filter MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — ZigZag swing pivots plus a moving-average trend filter, drawn together. It shows the pivot levels and trend context that a pivot-breakout system trades on. Tuned for gold (XAUUSD). 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. A pivot break only means something in the direction of the larger trend. This indicator marks each confirmed swing pivot and
FREE
Donchian Channel With ATR Trailing Stop MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — the Donchian breakout channel and the ATR trailing stop that manages the trade after the break, drawn on one chart. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Most breakout indicators show you the entry and stop there. The hard part of trend following is what happens next: where the stop goes, when it ratchets, and when the move is over. This one
FREE
Aegis Account Protector
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Aegis helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More free tools from the same developer: - Falcon Trailing Stop Manager (universal trailing stop & break-even): https://www.mql5.com/en/ma
FREE
Crypto Trend Channel Donchian SMA Filter
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — the Donchian breakout channel, an SMA trend filter, and the ATR trailing stop that manages the trade, drawn together. Tuned for crypto majors (BTC, ETH). 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Crypto trends in long, clean runs and then chops hard. A raw breakout indicator fires on both. This one only marks a breakout when it also agrees with
FREE
Falcon Trailing Stop Manager
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Falcon helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More tools from the same developer: - Aegis Account Protector (account-wide equity guard): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182632
FREE
Dip Buyer Zones RSI Pullback Above Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — highlights RSI-oversold pullbacks that occur WHILE price is above a rising trend SMA: the long-only dip-buy setup for up-biased markets such as stock indices. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Buying every oversold dip is how accounts die in a downtrend. Buying an oversold dip only while the market is in a confirmed uptrend is a differen
FREE
Sentinel News Filter
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Sentinel helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More free tools from the same developer: - Aegis Account Protector (account-wide equity guard): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/
FREE
Spread Guard Live Spread With Average And Ceiling
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — see your spread the way your backtest never showed it: per bar, against its own average, and against a ceiling you set. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Most people filter their entries on indicators. In my own testing, almost every "smart" filter I added to a trend system made it worse — it removed losing trades, but it also removed so
FREE
Rapid Trade Panel
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Rapid Trade Panel helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More free tools from the same developer: - Aegis Account Protector (account-wide equity guard): https://www.mql5.com/en/market
FREE
Crypto Trend Channel Donchian SMA Filter MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — the Donchian breakout channel, an SMA trend filter, and the ATR trailing stop that manages the trade, drawn together. Tuned for crypto majors (BTC, ETH). 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Crypto trends in long, clean runs and then chops hard. A raw breakout indicator fires on both. This one only marks a breakout when it also agrees with
FREE
Spread Guard Live Spread MT4 Indicator
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — see your spread the way your backtest never showed it: per bar, against its own average, and against a ceiling you set. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Most people filter their entries on indicators. In my own testing, almost every "smart" filter I added to a trend system made it worse — it removed losing trades, but it also removed so
FREE
Falcon Trailing Stop Manager MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Falcon helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More tools from the same developer: - Aegis Account Protector (account-wide equity guard): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182632
FREE
Aegis Account Protector MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Aegis helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More free tools from the same developer: - Falcon Trailing Stop Manager (universal trailing stop & break-even): https://www.mql5.com/en/ma
FREE
Gold Viper Breakout MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
GOLD VIPER — Volatility-Regime Gold Breakout (XAUUSD M30) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M30 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M30 or you will see zero trades. GOLD VIPER is an automated trading system for gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. It trades only volatility-expansion regimes: it waits for a decisive breakout of the recent ch
Aureus Gold Averaging Grid MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
AUREUS GOLD — Momentum Breakout with Recovery Grid for XAUUSD (M30) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M30 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M30 or you will see zero trades. AUREUS GOLD is an automated trading system for gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. It trades only strong volatility-expansion regimes, enters on a closed-bar breakout
Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
BITCOIN COMET — Donchian Trend Follower for BTCUSD and ETHUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD H4 or you will see zero trades. BITCOIN COMET is an automated trading system for crypto majors — Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Ethereum (ETHUSD) — on the H4 timeframe. It is a pure trend follower: it waits for a con
Megamax Donchian Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
MEGAMAX DONCHIAN — USDJPY H1 Trend Follower IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USDJPY H1 or you will see zero trades. MEGAMAX DONCHIAN is an automated trading system for USD/JPY on the H1 timeframe. It is a pure trend follower: it waits for a confirmed breakout of the Donchian channel of the recent range, the
Nasdaq Dip Buyer MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
NASDAQ DIP BUYER — USTEC H4 RSI Pullback (long-only) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USTEC H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USTEC H4 or you will see zero trades. NASDAQ DIP BUYER is an automated trading system for the NASDAQ-100 index (US Tech 100 / USTECm) on the H4 timeframe. It is a long-only, mean-reversion strategy: it buys temporary overso
Bitcoin Glacier Daily Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
BITCOIN GLACIER — Patient Daily Trend Follower for BTCUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD D1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD D1 or you will see zero trades. BITCOIN GLACIER is an automated trading system for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on the Daily (D1) timeframe. It is a slow, patient trend follower: it waits for a confirmed Donchian-channel b
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review