Rapid Trade Panel
- Utilities
-
Kenichiro SakamotoI'm Kenichiro Sakamoto, the developer behind FXEA365 — a studio building transparent, rule-based Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5.
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 2 August 2026
★ 100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration.
100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool.
If Rapid Trade Panel helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free.
More free tools from the same developer:
- Aegis Account Protector (account-wide equity guard): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182632
- Falcon Trailing Stop Manager (universal trailing stop & break-even): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182633
- Sentinel News Filter (pause trading around news): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182634
- Donchian Trend Engine (our trend EA, also 100% free): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534
- All our EAs and tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/app.develop.sk/seller
Trade Manager — One-Click Trading Panel with Risk-Based Lots
Trade Manager is a standalone on-chart panel for discretionary trading. Open and manage trades with a single click, size every order by risk, and let the panel handle stops, break-even, partial closes and trailing — so you can act fast and stay disciplined.
This is a tool, not investment advice. Orders are sent to your broker and are subject to slippage, gaps, and execution rules.
WHAT IT DOES
- One-click BUY / SELL on the chart symbol, with SL and TP placed automatically in pips.
- Risk-based position sizing — type a risk % and the panel computes the lot from your stop distance and the symbol's tick value, so each trade risks the same fraction of balance. Or switch to a fixed lot.
- Safe lot handling — the lot is automatically clamped to the broker's minimum, maximum, step and volume limit, and capped by your own maximum. Required margin is checked before every order, so you never get "Not enough money" or over-volume rejections.
- Close controls — CLOSE ALL, CLOSE PROFIT (winners only), CLOSE LOSS (losers only), and PARTIAL 50%.
- BREAK-EVEN — move the stop of every qualifying position to entry plus a locked offset.
- TRAIL toggle — turn a pip-based trailing stop on or off for the panel's positions.
- Live readout — balance, equity, open positions, floating P/L, and the exact lot the next order will use.
SCOPE
By default the panel manages only its own trades (its magic number), so it coexists safely with other EAs and your manual orders on the same account. You can switch it to act on all positions of the chart symbol.
WORKS IN THE STRATEGY TESTER
Because the panel opens real orders, you can try every button in the Strategy Tester (visual mode) before using it live.
RECOMMENDED SETUP
- Attach to the chart of the symbol you want to trade.
- Set risk % (or a fixed lot), default SL/TP in pips, and your maximum lot cap.
- Keep AutoTrading enabled.
- Broker-agnostic and account-currency aware; lot sizing uses each symbol's contract specs.
KEY INPUTS
- InpRiskBased / InpRiskPct / InpFixedLot: position sizing
- InpMaxLotCap: hard cap per order
- InpDefaultSLpips / InpDefaultTPpips: default stop/target (editable on the panel)
- InpMagic / InpManageOnlyOwn: which positions the panel controls
- InpTrailPips: trailing distance for the TRAIL toggle
- InpBEtriggerPips / InpBEoffsetPips: break-even behaviour
- InpSlippage: maximum deviation in points
100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool.
If Rapid Trade Panel helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free.
More free tools from the same developer:
- Aegis Account Protector (account-wide equity guard): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182632
- Falcon Trailing Stop Manager (universal trailing stop & break-even): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182633
- Sentinel News Filter (pause trading around news): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182634
- Donchian Trend Engine (our trend EA, also 100% free): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534
- All our EAs and tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/app.develop.sk/seller
Trade Manager — One-Click Trading Panel with Risk-Based Lots
Trade Manager is a standalone on-chart panel for discretionary trading. Open and manage trades with a single click, size every order by risk, and let the panel handle stops, break-even, partial closes and trailing — so you can act fast and stay disciplined.
This is a tool, not investment advice. Orders are sent to your broker and are subject to slippage, gaps, and execution rules.
WHAT IT DOES
- One-click BUY / SELL on the chart symbol, with SL and TP placed automatically in pips.
- Risk-based position sizing — type a risk % and the panel computes the lot from your stop distance and the symbol's tick value, so each trade risks the same fraction of balance. Or switch to a fixed lot.
- Safe lot handling — the lot is automatically clamped to the broker's minimum, maximum, step and volume limit, and capped by your own maximum. Required margin is checked before every order, so you never get "Not enough money" or over-volume rejections.
- Close controls — CLOSE ALL, CLOSE PROFIT (winners only), CLOSE LOSS (losers only), and PARTIAL 50%.
- BREAK-EVEN — move the stop of every qualifying position to entry plus a locked offset.
- TRAIL toggle — turn a pip-based trailing stop on or off for the panel's positions.
- Live readout — balance, equity, open positions, floating P/L, and the exact lot the next order will use.
SCOPE
By default the panel manages only its own trades (its magic number), so it coexists safely with other EAs and your manual orders on the same account. You can switch it to act on all positions of the chart symbol.
WORKS IN THE STRATEGY TESTER
Because the panel opens real orders, you can try every button in the Strategy Tester (visual mode) before using it live.
RECOMMENDED SETUP
- Attach to the chart of the symbol you want to trade.
- Set risk % (or a fixed lot), default SL/TP in pips, and your maximum lot cap.
- Keep AutoTrading enabled.
- Broker-agnostic and account-currency aware; lot sizing uses each symbol's contract specs.
KEY INPUTS
- InpRiskBased / InpRiskPct / InpFixedLot: position sizing
- InpMaxLotCap: hard cap per order
- InpDefaultSLpips / InpDefaultTPpips: default stop/target (editable on the panel)
- InpMagic / InpManageOnlyOwn: which positions the panel controls
- InpTrailPips: trailing distance for the TRAIL toggle
- InpBEtriggerPips / InpBEoffsetPips: break-even behaviour
- InpSlippage: maximum deviation in points