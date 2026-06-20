Gold Viper Breakout

5
GOLD VIPER — Volatility-Regime Gold Breakout (XAUUSD M30)

IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M30 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M30 or you will see zero trades.

GOLD VIPER is an automated trading system for gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. It trades only volatility-expansion regimes: it waits for a decisive breakout of the recent channel while a clear EMA50/200 trend is in force, then manages the position with an ATR-scaled group take-profit and a HARD group stop-loss. On adverse moves it may add same-size recovery grid entries (no martingale) — the group stop always caps the whole basket. This is a full volatility-regime breakout engine, verified on three independent real-tick feeds and an in-sample / out-of-sample split.

RISK WARNING FIRST — MORE RISK IS NOT MORE RETURN: Most systems tell you that turning risk up buys you more profit. This one does not, and we prove it below with measured numbers. GOLD VIPER PEAKS AT STANDARD. Pushing risk to Aggressive (2x) actually LOWERS the return (+3,029% vs +3,456%) AND sharply deepens the drawdown (92.1% vs 56.4%). That is why the published default is set to Standard-level risk — the peak — not to the most aggressive setting available. We publish the real numbers even when they say "don't push harder." All backtests below are historical, not a live track record.

FOUR RISK TIERS — ONE DROPDOWN, SAME SIGNAL, AND THE PEAK IS THE DEFAULT (real-tick backtest, MT5 Strategy Tester, XAUUSD M30, 22.5 years real ticks 2004-2026, $10,000, compounding, preset-path Run-Modes):
- Defensive: +795% / Profit Factor 1.32 / relative equity drawdown 42.5%
- Standard (RECOMMENDED, = published default): +3,456% / Profit Factor 1.25 / relative equity drawdown 56.4%
- Aggressive (shown for transparency — strictly worse): +3,029% / Profit Factor 1.19 / relative equity drawdown 92.1%
- Ultra (published default): +3,456% / Profit Factor 1.25 / relative equity drawdown 56.4% (identical to Standard — Ultra IS Standard, the peak)

Read the Aggressive line again: it is shown purely for transparency, and it is strictly worse — MORE drawdown (92.1% vs 56.4%) for LESS return (+3,029% vs +3,456%). This is measured on 22.5 years of real ticks, not theory. Standard is the peak, and it is the default. There is nothing to gain by pushing harder, so we do not ship a harder default.

This is a tool. It does not promise profit. Automated trading carries real risk, and even at its peak this system rides gold's volatility through deep equity swings. Please read the whole description, understand that raising risk here reduces return, and size your account accordingly before going live.

HOW IT WORKS

1) Regime filter — Trade only when volatility is expanding
The EA trades only volatility-expansion regimes: fast ATR / slow ATR must be at least 1.2, together with a clear EMA50/200 trend (|EMA gap| >= 0.5 x ATR). Quiet, directionless markets are skipped entirely. This is what keeps GOLD VIPER out of the ranging conditions that punish breakout systems.

2) Entry — Confirmed channel breakout with the trend
Entries are taken on a closed-bar breakout of the 32-bar M30 channel with an ATR margin, in the direction of the established EMA trend (both buy and sell are enabled). The ATR margin filters marginal pokes through the band and requires the breakout to be decisive.

3) Exit — ATR group take-profit and a HARD group stop
The basket is closed with an ATR-scaled group take-profit (ATR x 3.0) and a HARD group stop-loss (ATR x 1.5), monitored every tick. There is no open-ended exposure: every basket is capped by a real stop on the whole group.

4) Recovery grid — same size, NO martingale
On an adverse move the EA may add same-size recovery grid entries (maximum 5). Lot size never doubles — this is not a martingale — and the group stop-loss always caps the entire basket, in calm and wild markets alike.

5) Position sizing — volatility-normalized
Lot size is volatility-normalized so that a group-SL hit costs a fixed percent of balance (default 3%) whether the market is calm or wild. The Run-Mode dropdown scales that risk percentage; the signal itself is identical across all modes.

RUN-MODE: ONE DROPDOWN FOR RISK — AND STANDARD IS THE PEAK
GOLD VIPER includes a Run-Mode selector with four settings — the numbers for each are in the table above:
- Defensive: half risk, for capital preservation — lower drawdown, lower return
- Standard: the balanced profile AND the measured peak of this system's return
- Aggressive: 2x risk, shown for full transparency — strictly worse than Standard (more drawdown, LESS return); provided so you can verify the numbers yourself, not because we recommend it
- Ultra (published default): identical to Standard — because Standard is already the peak, Ultra is set to Standard-level risk rather than to a harder profile that would only add drawdown
Because this engine's return actually peaks at Standard and degrades if you push past it, we ship the peak as the default. Existing buyers who prefer the previous behaviour should select the Standard preset — it is the same numbers.

BUILT-IN PROTECTION & MONITORING
- Broker-agnostic: dynamic symbol spec, volume-limit clamp, free-margin check, and a margin emergency close (150%)
- Hard group stop-loss on every basket; recovery grid is same-size, never martingale
- Session and weekday filters, plus economic-calendar news avoidance around high-impact events (uses the built-in MetaTrader calendar; no external connection required)
- On-chart dashboard: balance, equity, margin level, P&L, drawdown, spread and the next high-impact event, with a pause button
- Push and email notifications for opens, closes and margin warnings

RECOMMENDED SETUP
- Symbol: Gold (XAUUSD / GOLD / XAUUSDm — uses the chart symbol)
- Timeframe: M30
- Account: leverage 1:200 or higher; $1,000 or more (a cent/micro account works for smaller balances)
- VPS or an always-on PC is recommended so the EA runs without interruption
- Run-Mode: the published default is Standard-level (Ultra = Standard, the peak). Step DOWN to Defensive if you want less drawdown; there is no reason to step up to Aggressive, which measured strictly worse.

KEY INPUTS
- RunMode: Defensive / Standard / Aggressive / Ultra (default = Standard-level peak)
- RiskPercent / MaxLot: position sizing and lot cap
- Lookback: M30 breakout channel length (default 32 bars)
- ATRPeriod: ATR period
- TP (ATR x 3.0) and SL (ATR x 1.5): group take-profit and HARD group stop distances
- VolRatioGate: volatility-expansion gate (fast/slow ATR, default 1.2)
- EMA trend filter (EMA50 / EMA200) and |EMA gap| threshold
- MaxGridEntries: same-size recovery grid cap (default 5, no martingale)
- TradeLong, TradeShort: enable long / short
- Session/weekday filter, news filter, weekend-close and notification settings

IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE
This product is a software tool for automated order execution. It is not investment advice and does not manage your funds. No trading system can guarantee profit, and past performance — including any backtest — does not guarantee future results. This is a volatility-regime breakout engine with a same-size recovery grid; extended ranges can produce consecutive group-SL hits, and even at Standard the relative equity drawdown reaches 56.4% over 22.5 years, with 92.1% measured in Aggressive. Raising risk on this system reduces return, so there is no upside to pushing beyond the default — if anything, start on a demo account and consider stepping DOWN to Defensive. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

SUPPORT
Please use the built-in chat for questions. Updates and improvements are published through the Market and delivered to you automatically.

RECOMMENDED COMBINATION — PORTFOLIO DIVERSIFICATION
Our EAs are nearly uncorrelated across asset classes (monthly P&L correlation near zero for most pairs). An equal-weight composite backtest of ATLAS PORTFOLIO + GOLD VIPER + BITCOIN COMET had no losing calendar year across 7 years (2019-2025, COVID crash and crypto winter included) with a max daily-resolution equity drawdown of 8.8% - a profile none of the three achieves alone. This is a composite of independent backtests, not a guarantee, and the smoothness partly depends on crypto's 2020-2022 bull run.
- Atlas Portfolio: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182751
- Bitcoin Comet: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181831

FORWARD MONITORING (demo account, self-reported)
We run this EA on a live demo account (Exness, shipping default preset) and publish the raw result here - updated regularly, including when it is flat or losing. Started 2026-07-26; last updated 2026-08-01. 0 trades so far. The EA is correctly waiting: the session filter, the news filter (FOMC week) and the volatility-regime condition have not aligned yet. Zero-trade stretches are this system working as designed, not a malfunction. Demo forward results are not verified by a third party and are not a guarantee of future performance.
Reviews 1
cesiek
707
cesiek 2026.07.02 18:23 
 

To naprawdę świetny EA. Łatwy w użyciu i dochodowy, z niskim ryzykiem. Wsparcie techniczne jest również bardzo dobre. Dziękuję bardzo.

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ETHEREUM TREND — Donchian Trend Follower for ETHUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a ETHUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to ETHUSD H4 or you will see zero trades. ETHEREUM TREND is an automated trading system for Ethereum (ETHUSD) on the H4 timeframe. It is a clean, rule-based trend follower: it enters on a confirmed Donchian-channel breakout in
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cesiek
707
cesiek 2026.07.02 18:23 
 

To naprawdę świetny EA. Łatwy w użyciu i dochodowy, z niskim ryzykiem. Wsparcie techniczne jest również bardzo dobre. Dziękuję bardzo.

Kenichiro Sakamoto
5378
Reply from developer Kenichiro Sakamoto 2026.07.23 02:25
Thank you so much for the kind review! Happy to hear the EA is working well for you. If you ever need help with settings or presets, feel free to message me anytime. Dziekuje!
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