Bitcoin Glacier Daily Trend MT4

BITCOIN GLACIER — Patient Daily Trend Follower for BTCUSD

IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD D1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD D1 or you will see zero trades.

BITCOIN GLACIER is an automated trading system for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on the Daily (D1) timeframe. It is a slow, patient trend follower: it waits for a confirmed Donchian-channel breakout on the daily chart, protects every trade with an initial ATR stop, then trails the stop with a wider ATR distance to ride long crypto trends. There is no martingale, no grid, and only one position at a time. Every trade carries a hard stop-loss, so your risk is always defined. Trades are rare by design — this is a set-and-forget D1 system that acts only on major daily breakouts.

RISK WARNING FIRST: The published default Run-Mode is ULTRA (maximum verified risk). It targets the highest return and reaches a deep drawdown of about 47%. Choose the Run-Mode that matches your account and temperament — Aggressive is our everyday recommendation; Ultra is for experienced traders who accept large equity swings. All backtests below are historical, not a live track record.

FOUR RISK TIERS — ONE DROPDOWN, SAME SIGNAL, RISK SCALES (real-tick backtest, MT5 Strategy Tester, BTCUSD D1 2018-2025, $10,000, default settings otherwise):
- Defensive: +43% / Profit Factor 7.03 / max equity drawdown 8.9%
- Standard: +92% / Profit Factor 5.52 / max equity drawdown 13.8%
- Aggressive (recommended): +224% / Profit Factor 4.24 / max equity drawdown 15.9%
- Ultra (published default): +1,937% / Profit Factor 2.40 / max equity drawdown 46.8%

Every tier trades the identical signal; only position-sizing risk scales. Please note the large jump from Aggressive to Ultra: return rises from +224% to +1,937%, but the maximum equity drawdown also rises sharply from 15.9% to 46.8% (roughly 47%). This is a low-frequency system — only 28 trades over about 8 years, win rate about 57%. Because trades are so rare, results are concentrated and dependent on capturing a few large moves.

Honest character note: GLACIER is a bull-trend capture system. It has had losing years — in ranging or bearish years (2019, 2022, 2025) it posted small negative results, and its profits concentrate in strong uptrend years. This is not an all-weather system; it complements H4 systems such as our COMET rather than replacing them.

This is a tool. It does not promise profit. Automated trading carries real risk, and a daily trend follower trades rarely and takes a series of small losses while waiting for a major move. Please read the whole description, start on the tier that fits you, and size your risk before using it on a live account.

HOW IT WORKS

1) Entry — confirmed daily Donchian breakout
The EA tracks the highest high and lowest low of the recent Donchian channel on the D1 chart and enters when the daily close breaks beyond that range by a confirmation margin (a fraction of ATR). The daily timeframe filters out intraday noise and focuses on the dominant trend.

2) Trend-strength filter
Entries are taken only in the direction of the longer-term SMA slope. When there is no clear slope the EA stands aside, keeping it aligned with the prevailing trend.

3) Initial stop — ATR based
On entry a protective stop is placed at a multiple of ATR from entry. Risk is sized to current volatility rather than a fixed distance.

4) Trailing stop — let trends run
As the trade moves in your favour the stop trails behind price at a wider ATR distance. There is no fixed take-profit; the trail both protects open profit and lets a multi-week or multi-month trend continue, closing only when price retraces by the trailing distance.

Position sizing is computed from the symbol tick value (with a contract-size fallback for crypto), so the EA adapts to any broker's BTC contract. Lot is derived from your risk percentage and the stop distance. If free margin cannot cover a position, the trade is skipped.

RUN-MODE: ONE DROPDOWN FOR RISK
BITCOIN GLACIER includes a Run-Mode selector with four settings — the numbers for each are in the table above:
- Defensive: lowest risk and drawdown, for capital preservation
- Standard: the original balanced profile
- Aggressive: our recommended setting — strong return at a moderate drawdown of about 16%
- Ultra: the published default — maximum verified return, but a deep drawdown of about 47%, for experienced traders only
Because risk and reward scale proportionally, you choose the profile that fits your account and temperament from a single input. Existing users who prefer the previous behaviour should select the Standard preset.

WHO IT IS FOR

BITCOIN GLACIER suits traders who want exposure to Bitcoin's largest trends and who are comfortable with a system that trades only a few times per year. Use it on a BTCUSD D1 chart and keep the terminal running so it does not miss a daily breakout. For everyday use we recommend the Aggressive tier — the +224% / drawdown 16% profile is the stable choice. Ultra is only for experienced traders who accept the roughly 47% drawdown. Start on a demo account, confirm behaviour with your broker's spread and swap, and only then consider live use with money you can afford to risk.

KEY INPUTS
- RunMode: Defensive / Standard / Aggressive / Ultra (default Ultra)
- EntryChannel — Donchian breakout channel in D1 bars
- ATRPeriod / ATRMult — ATR period and trailing-stop width in ATR multiples
- BreakMargin — breakout confirmation width (ATR multiple)
- UseTrendFilter / TrendSMA — trade only with the SMA slope direction
- RiskPercent — risk per trade as a percent of balance
- MaxLot — hard cap on lot size
- TradeLong / TradeShort — enable each direction

IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE
This product is a software tool for automated order execution. It is not investment advice and does not manage your funds. No trading system can guarantee profit, and past performance — including any backtest — does not guarantee future results. Trend-following systems have a low win rate by nature and can suffer extended drawdowns during ranging markets; Bitcoin is highly volatile and can gap. GLACIER is concentrated in bull markets and has had losing years. The Ultra default is intentionally aggressive and reaches about 47% equity drawdown; start on a demo account, and step down to Aggressive, Standard or Defensive if the drawdown is more than you want. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.

SUPPORT
Please use the built-in chat / product comments for questions. Updates and improvements are published through the Market and delivered to you automatically.
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4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
HFT Prop EA
Manpreet Singh
4.93 (257)
Experts
HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
Scalp On Scalp Off MT4
Connor Michael Woodson
Experts
FastBull Market Sentiment is a data feed that aggregates thousands of positions totaling over 500 million USD account value. Scalp On Scalp Off is able to instantly retrieve this data via direct API integration and leverage it when making trades. The sentiment is displayed directly on your chart in a customizable, user-friendly panel. Live Signal: CLICK HERE Single shot trades managed without the use of grid or martingale. Adaptive, dynamic trailing stop and take profit. Setup is incredibly eas
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
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Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Experts
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
4 (3)
Experts
Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Spider Crazy Pro
Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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Kenichiro Sakamoto
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Aureus Gold Averaging Grid MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
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Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
BITCOIN COMET — Donchian Trend Follower for BTCUSD and ETHUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD H4 or you will see zero trades. BITCOIN COMET is an automated trading system for crypto majors — Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Ethereum (ETHUSD) — on the H4 timeframe. It is a pure trend follower: it waits for a con
Megamax Donchian Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
MEGAMAX DONCHIAN — USDJPY H1 Trend Follower IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USDJPY H1 or you will see zero trades. MEGAMAX DONCHIAN is an automated trading system for USD/JPY on the H1 timeframe. It is a pure trend follower: it waits for a confirmed breakout of the Donchian channel of the recent range, the
Nasdaq Dip Buyer MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
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NASDAQ DIP BUYER — USTEC H4 RSI Pullback (long-only) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USTEC H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USTEC H4 or you will see zero trades. NASDAQ DIP BUYER is an automated trading system for the NASDAQ-100 index (US Tech 100 / USTECm) on the H4 timeframe. It is a long-only, mean-reversion strategy: it buys temporary overso
Ethereum Trend Follower MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
ETHEREUM TREND — Donchian Trend Follower for ETHUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a ETHUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to ETHUSD H4 or you will see zero trades. ETHEREUM TREND is an automated trading system for Ethereum (ETHUSD) on the H4 timeframe. It is a clean, rule-based trend follower: it enters on a confirmed Donchian-channel breakout in
Bitcoin Nova Aggressive MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
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