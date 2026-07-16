Donchian Channel With ATR Trailing Stop

FREE — the Donchian breakout channel and the ATR trailing stop that manages the trade after the break, drawn on one chart.

100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool.

Most breakout indicators show you the entry and stop there. The hard part of trend following is what happens next: where the stop goes, when it ratchets, and when the move is over. This one draws both halves of the system.

=== WHAT IT DRAWS ===
- Donchian channel (upper and lower) over the last N closed bars.
- Gold arrows where a bar CLOSED beyond the channel — the moment a breakout system would actually enter.
- The ATR trailing stop that would then carry the position: green while long, red while short, dotted. It only ever moves toward price (it never loosens), and it disappears when price closes through it — that is where the trade would end.

=== NO REPAINTING ===
The channel is built from bars that are already closed, and the breakout is judged on the previous bar's close. Nothing is drawn from the forming bar, so an arrow that appears never disappears later. You can scroll back and trust what you see.

=== SETTINGS ===
- N_Channel (default 40): channel length in bars.
- Trail_ATR (default 8.0): trailing distance as a multiple of ATR.
- ATR_Period (default 14).
- ShowArrows: turn the breakout markers on or off.

Defaults are a USDJPY H1 configuration. A breakout length that suits one market rarely transfers to another — re-fit N_Channel and Trail_ATR on the instrument you trade.

=== HONEST NOTE ===
This is a visualisation tool, not a signal service. Breakout trend following has a win rate well below 50%: many small losses, a few large winners. It works in trending markets and bleeds in ranges. Watch how the arrows and the trailing stop behave on your instrument before you trade the idea.

=== THE SAME LOGIC AS AN EA (also free) ===
Donchian Trend Engine — the Expert Advisor that trades exactly this: closed-bar breakout, hard stop-loss on every trade, ATR trailing stop, one position, no martingale and no grid.
MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534
MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185537


=== THE EXPERT ADVISORS THAT TRADE THIS LOGIC ===
This indicator draws the entry and the trailing stop. These are the Expert Advisors that execute them, with the real-tick numbers we measured. All of them use a hard stop-loss on every trade, one position at a time, no martingale and no grid.

- Megamax Donchian Trend (USDJPY H1) — profit factor 1.50, maximum equity drawdown 7.3%, 631 trades over 9.4 years of real ticks.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181838
- Megamax Donchian Pound Yen (GBPJPY H1) — profit factor 1.42, maximum equity drawdown 9.5%, 256 trades over 9.4 years.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182661
- Atlas Diversified Trend Portfolio — the same breakout discipline across 5 markets in one EA. Profit factor 1.48, maximum equity drawdown 19.7%, 1,193 trades over 7.5 years.
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182751

Every number above is from an every-tick backtest on real ticks, and every one of those EAs loses money in ranging markets. That is what breakout trading is.

More free tools from us:
- Donchian Trend Engine (EA): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534
- Crypto Trend Channel (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185642
- Pivot Trend (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185643
- Dip Buyer Zones (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185644
- Volatility Squeeze (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187032

Our other free tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/app.develop.sk/seller

Full write-up — why the trailing stop matters more than the entry: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773438

If this is useful, a review helps us more than anything else.
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Israr Hussain Shah
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
Reversion King Indicator
Eugen-alexandru Zibileanu
5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Kenichiro Sakamoto
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Aureus Gold Averaging Grid MT4
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Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower MT4
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Megamax Donchian Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
MEGAMAX DONCHIAN — USDJPY H1 Trend Follower IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USDJPY H1 or you will see zero trades. MEGAMAX DONCHIAN is an automated trading system for USD/JPY on the H1 timeframe. It is a pure trend follower: it waits for a confirmed breakout of the Donchian channel of the recent range, the
Nasdaq Dip Buyer MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
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NASDAQ DIP BUYER — USTEC H4 RSI Pullback (long-only) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USTEC H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USTEC H4 or you will see zero trades. NASDAQ DIP BUYER is an automated trading system for the NASDAQ-100 index (US Tech 100 / USTECm) on the H4 timeframe. It is a long-only, mean-reversion strategy: it buys temporary overso
Bitcoin Glacier Daily Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
BITCOIN GLACIER — Patient Daily Trend Follower for BTCUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD D1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD D1 or you will see zero trades. BITCOIN GLACIER is an automated trading system for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on the Daily (D1) timeframe. It is a slow, patient trend follower: it waits for a confirmed Donchian-channel b
Ethereum Trend Follower MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
ETHEREUM TREND — Donchian Trend Follower for ETHUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a ETHUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to ETHUSD H4 or you will see zero trades. ETHEREUM TREND is an automated trading system for Ethereum (ETHUSD) on the H4 timeframe. It is a clean, rule-based trend follower: it enters on a confirmed Donchian-channel breakout in
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