Dip Buyer Zones RSI Pullback MT4 Indicator

FREE — highlights RSI-oversold pullbacks that occur WHILE price is above a rising trend SMA: the long-only dip-buy setup for up-biased markets such as stock indices.

Buying every oversold dip is how accounts die in a downtrend. Buying an oversold dip only while the market is in a confirmed uptrend is a different, defensible idea. This indicator marks exactly that condition so you can see the setups without hunting for them.

=== WHAT IT DRAWS ===
- The trend SMA (default 200).
- A green arrow under a bar when RSI is oversold AND price is above a rising SMA - the dip-buy zone.

=== NO REPAINTING ===
Both the SMA and RSI are read on closed bars, and the condition is judged on the previous bar's close. Marked zones do not disappear later.

=== SETTINGS ===
- TrendSMA (default 200): setups only above this.
- RSI_Period (default 14), RSI_BuyLevel (default 40): the oversold trigger.
- RequireRising (default true): require the SMA to be rising, not just above it.

Defaults suit a stock index (e.g. Nasdaq). On other instruments, re-fit them.

=== HONEST NOTE ===
A visualisation tool, not a signal service. Dip-buying works on structurally up-biased instruments (major indices) and fails on things that trend down or range. It marks context; it does not tell you the dip will hold. Trend/pullback systems still have losing trades.

=== THE SAME LOGIC AS AN EA ===
Our Nasdaq Dip Buyer EA buys RSI pullbacks above a rising SMA with a hard stop-loss on every trade (crash defense), no martingale and no grid.
Our free Donchian Trend Engine EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534

=== THE EXPERT ADVISOR THAT TRADES THIS LOGIC ===
- Nasdaq Dip Buyer (USTEC) — buys RSI pullbacks above a rising trend, exactly as drawn here. Profit factor 1.43, maximum equity drawdown 7.5%, 61 trades over 5 years of real ticks. Hard stop-loss on every trade, one position, no martingale and no grid.

If you would rather trade trends than dips, these are the same discipline on other markets:
- Megamax Donchian Trend (USDJPY H1) — profit factor 1.50, maximum equity drawdown 7.3%, 631 trades over 9.4 years: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181838
- Atlas Diversified Trend Portfolio (5 markets in one EA) — profit factor 1.48, maximum equity drawdown 19.7%, 1,193 trades: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182751

More free tools from us:
- Donchian Trend Engine (EA): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534
- Donchian Channel + ATR Trailing Stop (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185547
- Crypto Trend Channel (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185642
- Volatility Squeeze (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187032


If it is useful, a review helps us more than anything else.

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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