Dip Buyer Zones RSI Pullback MT4 Indicator

FREE — highlights RSI-oversold pullbacks that occur WHILE price is above a rising trend SMA: the long-only dip-buy setup for up-biased markets such as stock indices.





Buying every oversold dip is how accounts die in a downtrend. Buying an oversold dip only while the market is in a confirmed uptrend is a different, defensible idea. This indicator marks exactly that condition so you can see the setups without hunting for them.





=== WHAT IT DRAWS ===

- The trend SMA (default 200).

- A green arrow under a bar when RSI is oversold AND price is above a rising SMA - the dip-buy zone.





=== NO REPAINTING ===

Both the SMA and RSI are read on closed bars, and the condition is judged on the previous bar's close. Marked zones do not disappear later.





=== SETTINGS ===

- TrendSMA (default 200): setups only above this.

- RSI_Period (default 14), RSI_BuyLevel (default 40): the oversold trigger.

- RequireRising (default true): require the SMA to be rising, not just above it.





Defaults suit a stock index (e.g. Nasdaq). On other instruments, re-fit them.





=== HONEST NOTE ===

A visualisation tool, not a signal service. Dip-buying works on structurally up-biased instruments (major indices) and fails on things that trend down or range. It marks context; it does not tell you the dip will hold. Trend/pullback systems still have losing trades.





=== THE SAME LOGIC AS AN EA ===

Our Nasdaq Dip Buyer EA buys RSI pullbacks above a rising SMA with a hard stop-loss on every trade (crash defense), no martingale and no grid.

Our free Donchian Trend Engine EA: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534





=== THE EXPERT ADVISOR THAT TRADES THIS LOGIC ===

- Nasdaq Dip Buyer (USTEC) — buys RSI pullbacks above a rising trend, exactly as drawn here. Profit factor 1.43, maximum equity drawdown 7.5%, 61 trades over 5 years of real ticks. Hard stop-loss on every trade, one position, no martingale and no grid.





If you would rather trade trends than dips, these are the same discipline on other markets:

- Megamax Donchian Trend (USDJPY H1) — profit factor 1.50, maximum equity drawdown 7.3%, 631 trades over 9.4 years: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181838

- Atlas Diversified Trend Portfolio (5 markets in one EA) — profit factor 1.48, maximum equity drawdown 19.7%, 1,193 trades: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182751





More free tools from us:

- Donchian Channel + ATR Trailing Stop (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185547









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