Audcad Peace Mean Reversion MT4

AUDCAD PEACE — AUDCAD M5 Mean-Reversion Averaging Grid (v2.0 real-tick redesign)

IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a AUDCAD M5 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to AUDCAD M5 or you will see zero trades.

IMPORTANT RISK WARNING: This is an averaging (grid / martingale-style) EA. It adds to a losing basket and closes the whole basket at a profit target or a fixed basket stop-loss. This approach can show long winning streaks and then a large drawdown. Use ONLY risk capital you can afford to lose, withdraw profits regularly, and keep the built-in protections enabled. A grid EA can lose a large part of the account in adverse, trending conditions.

WHAT CHANGED IN v2.0 — AN HONEST RESET
Version 2.0 is a complete redesign, re-optimized and re-verified on REAL tick data (Dukascopy AUDCAD, 2015-2024, walk-forward tested out-of-sample 2022-2024). During an internal audit we found that the previously published figures came from a synthetic-tick simulation (MetaTrader "every tick" generated from bars), and that the old default settings did not survive on real tick data. We have therefore rebuilt the strategy defaults from scratch on real ticks and republished every figure below from those tests. If you bought this EA earlier: please update to v2.0 and use the new defaults — we do NOT recommend running the old default configuration on a live account.

The v2.0 strategy changes:
- Entries are now range-filtered (ADX below threshold only) instead of always-on
- Wider basket take-profit (20 pips instead of 5) so real spread no longer consumes the edge
- Wider averaging spacing (20 pips) and a gentler lot multiplier (1.2 instead of 1.5)
- A tighter fixed basket stop-loss that now scales with the selected risk tier

FOUR RISK TIERS — ONE DROPDOWN, SAME SIGNAL, RISK SCALES (real-tick backtest, MT5 Strategy Tester, Dukascopy AUDCAD data, M5, 2015-2024, $10,000, default settings otherwise):
- Defensive: +32% / Profit Factor 1.40 / max margin drawdown 30.4%
- Standard: +313% / Profit Factor 1.74 / max margin drawdown 13.7% (relative 30.8%)
- Aggressive (recommended): +608% / Profit Factor 1.64 / max margin drawdown 15.9% (relative 60.4%)
- Ultra (published default): +725% / Profit Factor 1.53 / max margin drawdown 36.2% (relative 76.0%)
At Standard, ALL 10 calendar years were positive (worst year 2019: +2.7%; best year 2017 contributed only 21% of the total — no single-year dependence). About 5,300 trades, roughly 10 per week.
Note the honest fine print: the Defensive tier halves the lot but keeps the same dollar basket stop, which changes the basket rhythm — it trades less often and its percentage drawdown is DEEPER than Standard's. Risk multipliers above x2.5 blow the account up in the backtest (x3 = -99.7%); that is exactly why Ultra is capped at x2.5. These numbers are historical simulations, not a live track record, and grid drawdowns in live trading can exceed backtest drawdowns.

RISK TIER GUIDANCE: The published default Run-Mode is ULTRA (maximum verified risk, deep drawdowns). For everyday use we recommend Aggressive (growth) or Defensive (capital preservation). Ultra is for experienced traders who accept large equity swings.

HOW IT WORKS

1) Entry — range-filtered mean reversion (new in v2.0)
The EA only opens a fresh basket when ADX is below its threshold (default 20), i.e. when the market is NOT trending. Direction is taken from the DI+/DI- balance. This keeps the grid out of exactly the conditions that kill averaging systems: sustained one-way trends.

2) Averaging layers (the grid)
If price moves against the basket by the spacing distance (default 20 pips, automatically widened when ADX rises), the EA adds a position with a gentle 1.2x lot multiplier, lowering the average entry price. Maximum 10 layers.

3) Basket exits
The whole basket closes when price reverts 20 pips past the basket average (take-profit), or when the basket loses a fixed dollar amount (default -$2,000 at Standard on a $10,000 account; this stop scales up with the risk tier so every tier keeps the same strategy geometry). The basket stop is what converts the classic "grid death spiral" into a bounded, survivable loss.

4) Protection
A free-margin check runs before every order. The built-in safety guard (emergency close on margin level, daily-loss rule, weekend rule) and news filter are included. Position sizing is computed from the symbol specification, so the EA adapts to any broker's AUDCAD contract.

REAL-TICK BACKTEST SUMMARY (Standard tier, Dukascopy AUDCAD M5, 2015-2024, $10,000)
- Net profit: +$31,292 (+313%)
- Profit factor: 1.74
- Max margin drawdown: 13.7% (relative equity drawdown 30.8%)
- 5,274 trades, all 10 years positive
Walk-forward: parameters were selected on 2015-2022 and held up out-of-sample on 2022-2024 (PF 1.66 forward). Higher tiers scale the same pattern with proportionally deeper drawdowns (see table above).

INPUTS (key)
- RunMode (Defensive / Standard / Aggressive / Ultra) — one dropdown scales lots AND the basket stop together (default Ultra)
- InitialLot / LotPerDeposit — base lot and optional balance-scaled sizing
- EntryMode / ADX_Threshold — range filter for fresh baskets
- NanpinEntryPips / NanpinLotsMult / NanpinCount — averaging spacing, multiplier, max layers
- TP_pips / SL_profit — basket take-profit distance and dollar basket stop
- Safety guard: emergency margin level, daily loss limit, weekend close, news filter

WHO IT IS FOR
AUDCAD PEACE is for experienced traders who understand grid / averaging risk, run it on AUDCAD M5 with a sensible account size, withdraw profits, and accept that a grid can suffer a large drawdown in a strong trend. It is NOT a set-and-forget low-risk system. Start on a demo account and confirm behaviour with your broker before any live use, with money you can afford to lose.

SUPPORT
Please use the built-in chat / product comments for questions. Updates are published through the Market and delivered automatically.
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Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
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Forex Diamond EA
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5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Spider Crazy Pro
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Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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Experts
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