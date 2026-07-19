Donchian Trend Engine MT4
- Experts
-
Kenichiro SakamotoI'm Kenichiro Sakamoto, the developer behind FXEA365 — a studio building transparent, rule-based Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5.
- Version: 2.10
- Updated: 19 July 2026
FREE — the complete Donchian trend engine we use in our paid EAs. No demo limit, no trial period, no crippled features.
100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool.
IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USDJPY H1 or you will see zero trades.
We are FXEA365. We publish real-tick backtests and we report equity drawdown, not the flattering balance drawdown. This is the engine at the core of our trend products, released free so you can test it yourself instead of taking our word for it.
=== WHAT IT DOES ===
- Entry: the bar closes beyond the N-bar Donchian channel (a genuine breakout, evaluated on closed bars only — no repainting).
- Stop-loss: a hard stop on EVERY trade, placed at SL_ATR x ATR. Never removed, never widened.
- Exit: ATR trailing stop (Trail_ATR x ATR), plus a time-out after HoldBars if the move never develops.
- One position at a time. No martingale. No grid. No averaging down. No hidden lot doubling.
Because the entry and the stop are both scaled by ATR and the channel, the logic is broker-agnostic: it does not depend on a particular spread, feed or symbol suffix.
=== DEFAULT SETTINGS ===
The defaults are our USDJPY H1 configuration: N_Channel 40, SL 2.0 ATR, Trail 8.0 ATR, HoldBars 60, long-only, risk 0.5% per trade.
Attach it to a USDJPY H1 chart to reproduce our numbers. On other symbols and timeframes you must find your own settings — a breakout length that works on one market is not transferable, and we would rather say so than pretend otherwise.
=== HONEST LIMITS ===
- Trend-following. It loses money in ranges, wins in trends. Expect long flat periods and a hit rate below 50% with winners larger than losers. That is the shape of this edge.
- Donchian breakouts work on strongly trending markets (JPY crosses, crypto majors). Our own tests on real broker feeds show they do NOT work on ranging majors like EURUSD or on gold. We tell you this so you do not waste weeks discovering it.
- No live forward record is attached to this free product yet.
=== REAL-TICK BACKTEST (this exact free build) ===
USDJPY H1, 2017-01 to 2026-06 (9.4 years), Dukascopy real ticks, every-tick model, $10,000, default settings, 0.5% risk:
- Profit factor: 1.50
- Net profit: +$16,522 (account x2.65)
- Maximum equity drawdown: 10.3%
- Trades: 631 Win rate: 34.5%
A 34.5% win rate is normal for breakout trend following: most trades are small losses, a few large winners carry the result. Run the same test yourself before you trust any of it.
=== WHAT THE PAID EAs ADD ===
This engine is the honest core. Our paid products add the parts that took the longest to build:
- Calibrated settings per market, validated on real-tick data across multiple brokers.
- A risk ladder (defensive / standard / aggressive) with measured drawdown at each level.
- An economic-calendar filter, an account-level safety guard, and a chart dashboard.
- Multi-pair and multi-asset portfolio versions.
Megamax Donchian Trend (USDJPY): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181838
Megamax Donchian Pound Yen (GBPJPY): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182661
Atlas Diversified Trend Portfolio (5 markets in one EA): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182751
More free tools from us:
- Donchian Channel + ATR Trailing Stop (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185547
- Crypto Trend Channel (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185642
- Pivot Trend (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185643
- Dip Buyer Zones (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185644
- Volatility Squeeze (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187032
All of our products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/app.develop.sk/seller
=== FREE UTILITIES (also 100% free) ===
Aegis Account Protector: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182632
Falcon Trailing Stop Manager: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182633
Sentinel News Filter: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182634
Rapid Trade Panel: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182635
Why we released it, and the 9.4-year real-tick numbers: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772521
If this engine is useful to you, a review helps us more than anything else. Questions are welcome — we answer them.
100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool.
IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USDJPY H1 or you will see zero trades.
We are FXEA365. We publish real-tick backtests and we report equity drawdown, not the flattering balance drawdown. This is the engine at the core of our trend products, released free so you can test it yourself instead of taking our word for it.
=== WHAT IT DOES ===
- Entry: the bar closes beyond the N-bar Donchian channel (a genuine breakout, evaluated on closed bars only — no repainting).
- Stop-loss: a hard stop on EVERY trade, placed at SL_ATR x ATR. Never removed, never widened.
- Exit: ATR trailing stop (Trail_ATR x ATR), plus a time-out after HoldBars if the move never develops.
- One position at a time. No martingale. No grid. No averaging down. No hidden lot doubling.
Because the entry and the stop are both scaled by ATR and the channel, the logic is broker-agnostic: it does not depend on a particular spread, feed or symbol suffix.
=== DEFAULT SETTINGS ===
The defaults are our USDJPY H1 configuration: N_Channel 40, SL 2.0 ATR, Trail 8.0 ATR, HoldBars 60, long-only, risk 0.5% per trade.
Attach it to a USDJPY H1 chart to reproduce our numbers. On other symbols and timeframes you must find your own settings — a breakout length that works on one market is not transferable, and we would rather say so than pretend otherwise.
=== HONEST LIMITS ===
- Trend-following. It loses money in ranges, wins in trends. Expect long flat periods and a hit rate below 50% with winners larger than losers. That is the shape of this edge.
- Donchian breakouts work on strongly trending markets (JPY crosses, crypto majors). Our own tests on real broker feeds show they do NOT work on ranging majors like EURUSD or on gold. We tell you this so you do not waste weeks discovering it.
- No live forward record is attached to this free product yet.
=== REAL-TICK BACKTEST (this exact free build) ===
USDJPY H1, 2017-01 to 2026-06 (9.4 years), Dukascopy real ticks, every-tick model, $10,000, default settings, 0.5% risk:
- Profit factor: 1.50
- Net profit: +$16,522 (account x2.65)
- Maximum equity drawdown: 10.3%
- Trades: 631 Win rate: 34.5%
A 34.5% win rate is normal for breakout trend following: most trades are small losses, a few large winners carry the result. Run the same test yourself before you trust any of it.
=== WHAT THE PAID EAs ADD ===
This engine is the honest core. Our paid products add the parts that took the longest to build:
- Calibrated settings per market, validated on real-tick data across multiple brokers.
- A risk ladder (defensive / standard / aggressive) with measured drawdown at each level.
- An economic-calendar filter, an account-level safety guard, and a chart dashboard.
- Multi-pair and multi-asset portfolio versions.
Megamax Donchian Trend (USDJPY): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181838
Megamax Donchian Pound Yen (GBPJPY): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182661
Atlas Diversified Trend Portfolio (5 markets in one EA): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182751
More free tools from us:
- Donchian Channel + ATR Trailing Stop (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185547
- Crypto Trend Channel (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185642
- Pivot Trend (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185643
- Dip Buyer Zones (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185644
- Volatility Squeeze (indicator): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187032
All of our products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/app.develop.sk/seller
=== FREE UTILITIES (also 100% free) ===
Aegis Account Protector: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182632
Falcon Trailing Stop Manager: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182633
Sentinel News Filter: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182634
Rapid Trade Panel: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182635
Why we released it, and the 9.4-year real-tick numbers: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772521
If this engine is useful to you, a review helps us more than anything else. Questions are welcome — we answer them.