Overdrive Usdjpy Aggressive MT4

OVERDRIVE USDJPY — Aggressive USDJPY H1 Trend (High Risk)



IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USDJPY H1 or you will see zero trades.



IMPORTANT RISK WARNING: This is an AGGRESSIVE, high-risk product. It uses a large default risk per trade (RiskPercent = 3) to pursue aggressive compounding. In testing, RiskPercent above 7 wiped the account (-99%). Even at the default it can experience very deep drawdowns (about 29% in backtest). Use ONLY money you can afford to lose, withdraw profits regularly, and lower RiskPercent if you want a calmer ride. This is not a conservative system.



OVERDRIVE USDJPY is a single-position trend system for USDJPY on the H1 timeframe. Unlike a grid or martingale, every trade has a hard stop-loss, so a single trade's loss is bounded. The aggression comes from sizing each trade at a high percentage of the balance and compounding the result.





HOW IT WORKS



1) Entry — trend breakout

The EA enters in the direction of an H1 trend signal. One position at a time.



2) Hard stop-loss on every trade

Each position is opened with a protective stop sized to volatility. There is no averaging and no grid: if the trade is wrong, it is stopped out for a bounded loss.



3) Aggressive position sizing and compounding

Lot is sized from RiskPercent (default 3) of the current balance and the stop distance. As the balance grows, lots grow with it. This is what produces the large multiplier in good runs and the deep drawdowns in bad ones.



4) Protection

A free-margin check and lot normalization are performed before every order. You should also configure the built-in safety guard (emergency margin close, daily loss limit, weekend close) for live use.





REAL MT5 BACKTEST (USDJPY, H1, every-tick, $10,000, RiskPercent 10)



- Period: about 15 years

- Multiplier: about 15.1x in the test run (highly path-dependent)

- Profit factor: 1.33

- Maximum drawdown: about 29 percent

- Trades: 877



A 15.1x figure is a single historical path with aggressive compounding; it is NOT a forecast. With a high-risk compounding system, results are extremely sensitive to entry timing and order. Backtest results do not guarantee future performance.





INPUTS (key)



- RiskPercent — risk per trade as a percent of balance (default 10, AGGRESSIVE). Lower it (e.g. 2-5) for a calmer profile. Above 13 blew up the account in testing.

- MaxLot — hard cap on lot size

- FixedLot — set > 0 to trade a fixed lot instead of risk-based sizing

- RunMode (Defensive / Standard / Aggressive)

- Safety guard: emergency margin level, daily loss limit, weekend close





WHO IT IS FOR



OVERDRIVE is for traders who explicitly want an aggressive, high-variance USDJPY system, understand that deep drawdowns are part of the design, run it with money they can afford to lose, and withdraw profits regularly. If you want lower risk, reduce RiskPercent or choose a conservative EA. Start on a demo account first.



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