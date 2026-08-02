Overdrive Usdjpy Aggressive MT4

OVERDRIVE USDJPY — Aggressive USDJPY H1 Trend (High Risk)

IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USDJPY H1 or you will see zero trades.

IMPORTANT RISK WARNING: This is an AGGRESSIVE, high-risk product. It uses a large default risk per trade (RiskPercent = 3) to pursue aggressive compounding. In testing, RiskPercent above 7 wiped the account (-99%). Even at the default it can experience very deep drawdowns (about 29% in backtest). Use ONLY money you can afford to lose, withdraw profits regularly, and lower RiskPercent if you want a calmer ride. This is not a conservative system.

OVERDRIVE USDJPY is a single-position trend system for USDJPY on the H1 timeframe. Unlike a grid or martingale, every trade has a hard stop-loss, so a single trade's loss is bounded. The aggression comes from sizing each trade at a high percentage of the balance and compounding the result.


HOW IT WORKS

1) Entry — trend breakout
The EA enters in the direction of an H1 trend signal. One position at a time.

2) Hard stop-loss on every trade
Each position is opened with a protective stop sized to volatility. There is no averaging and no grid: if the trade is wrong, it is stopped out for a bounded loss.

3) Aggressive position sizing and compounding
Lot is sized from RiskPercent (default 3) of the current balance and the stop distance. As the balance grows, lots grow with it. This is what produces the large multiplier in good runs and the deep drawdowns in bad ones.

4) Protection
A free-margin check and lot normalization are performed before every order. You should also configure the built-in safety guard (emergency margin close, daily loss limit, weekend close) for live use.


REAL MT5 BACKTEST (USDJPY, H1, every-tick, $10,000, RiskPercent 10)

- Period: about 15 years
- Multiplier: about 15.1x in the test run (highly path-dependent)
- Profit factor: 1.33
- Maximum drawdown: about 29 percent
- Trades: 877

A 15.1x figure is a single historical path with aggressive compounding; it is NOT a forecast. With a high-risk compounding system, results are extremely sensitive to entry timing and order. Backtest results do not guarantee future performance.


INPUTS (key)

- RiskPercent — risk per trade as a percent of balance (default 10, AGGRESSIVE). Lower it (e.g. 2-5) for a calmer profile. Above 13 blew up the account in testing.
- MaxLot — hard cap on lot size
- FixedLot — set > 0 to trade a fixed lot instead of risk-based sizing
- RunMode (Defensive / Standard / Aggressive)
- Safety guard: emergency margin level, daily loss limit, weekend close


WHO IT IS FOR

OVERDRIVE is for traders who explicitly want an aggressive, high-variance USDJPY system, understand that deep drawdowns are part of the design, run it with money they can afford to lose, and withdraw profits regularly. If you want lower risk, reduce RiskPercent or choose a conservative EA. Start on a demo account first.

SUPPORT
Please use the built-in chat / product comments for questions. Updates are published through the Market and delivered automatically.
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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
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Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
BF Scalper PRO
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4.05 (56)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy BF Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! For Settings, Instructions and LIVE Results Click Here! BF Scalper PRO is the professional version of the very popular EA - BF Scalper EA. We have implemented a lot of new additional features and systems in this PRO v
Quantum Nexus MT4
Farell Edson Mazarin
Experts
Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
Poison Ivy
Janet Abu Khalil
5 (1)
Experts
Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
4 (3)
Experts
Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Spider Crazy Pro
Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
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Aureus Gold Averaging Grid MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
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Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
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Megamax Donchian Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
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Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
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Bitcoin Glacier Daily Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
BITCOIN GLACIER — Patient Daily Trend Follower for BTCUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD D1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD D1 or you will see zero trades. BITCOIN GLACIER is an automated trading system for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on the Daily (D1) timeframe. It is a slow, patient trend follower: it waits for a confirmed Donchian-channel b
Ethereum Trend Follower MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
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