Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower
- Experts
-
Kenichiro SakamotoI'm Kenichiro Sakamoto, the developer behind FXEA365 — a studio building transparent, rule-based Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5.
- Version: 1.34
- Updated: 4 August 2026
- Activations: 5
BITCOIN COMET — Donchian Trend Follower for BTCUSD and ETHUSD
IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD H4 or you will see zero trades.
BITCOIN COMET is an automated trading system for crypto majors — Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Ethereum (ETHUSD) — on the H4 timeframe. It is a pure trend follower: it waits for a confirmed breakout of the Donchian channel in the direction of the longer-term trend, then rides the move with a trailing stop and no fixed take-profit. The design accepts that most trades are small losses or scratches, and aims to let a minority of strong, sustained crypto trends carry the result. Ready-made presets are included for both BTCUSD and ETHUSD.
RISK WARNING FIRST: The published default Run-Mode is ULTRA (maximum verified risk). It targets the highest return and reaches deeper drawdowns. Choose the Run-Mode that matches your account and temperament — Defensive or Aggressive are the everyday recommendations; Ultra is for experienced traders who accept large equity swings. All backtests below are historical, not a live track record.
FOUR RISK TIERS — ONE DROPDOWN, SAME SIGNAL, RISK SCALES (real-tick backtest, MT5 Strategy Tester, BTCUSD H4 2018-2025, $10,000, default settings otherwise):
- Defensive: +104% / Profit Factor 2.57 / max equity drawdown 5.5%
- Standard: +324% / Profit Factor 2.37 / max equity drawdown 8.3%
- Aggressive (recommended): +1,328% / Profit Factor 2.03 / max equity drawdown 16.1%
- Ultra (published default): +3,700% / Profit Factor 2.19 / max equity drawdown 18.2%
Every tier trades the identical signal; only position-sizing risk scales. All 8 calendar years were positive at Standard (2018 +27% | 2019 +26% | 2020 +17% | 2021 +11% | 2022 +13% | 2023 +52% | 2024 +9% | 2025 +9%); higher tiers scale the same yearly pattern up in both return and drawdown. 128 trades, win rate 46.1%.
This is a tool. It does not promise profit. Automated trading carries real risk, and trend-following systems endure long stretches of small losses while waiting for a trend. Please read the whole description, start on the tier that fits you, and size your risk before using it on a live account.
HOW IT WORKS
1) Entry — Confirmed Donchian breakout
The EA tracks the highest high and lowest low of the recent Donchian channel (default 20 H4 bars). A trade is taken when price breaks beyond the channel by a confirmation buffer measured in ATR, which filters marginal pokes through the band and requires the breakout to be decisive.
2) Trend filter — Trade with the slope
Entries are only taken in the direction of the SMA200 slope. When the long-term average is rising the EA looks for long breakouts; when it is falling it looks for short breakouts. This keeps trades aligned with the dominant regime rather than fading it. Both long and short are enabled by default.
3) Exit — ATR trailing stop, no fixed target
There is no fixed take-profit. The same ATR×4 distance serves as both the initial stop and the trailing stop: as price advances, the stop follows, locking in more of the move while leaving room for normal volatility. The trade stays open as long as the trend persists and is closed only when price retraces by the trailing distance.
4) Position sizing
Lots are sized from a risk percentage of balance against the initial stop distance, with a hard maximum-lot cap. Because Bitcoin can gap and move fast, a wider slippage allowance is used by default.
RUN-MODE: ONE DROPDOWN FOR RISK
BITCOIN COMET includes a Run-Mode selector with four settings — the numbers for each are in the table above:
- Defensive: lowest risk and drawdown, for capital preservation
- Standard: the original balanced profile
- Aggressive: our recommended growth setting — strong return at a moderate drawdown
- Ultra: the published default — maximum verified return, deepest drawdown, for experienced traders
Because risk and reward scale proportionally, you choose the profile that fits your account and temperament from a single input. Existing users who prefer the previous behaviour should select the Standard preset.
BUILT-IN PROTECTION & MONITORING
- Economic-calendar news avoidance: pauses new entries around high-impact events (uses the built-in MetaTrader calendar; no external connection required)
- Daily-loss stop and consecutive-loss safety guards
- Weekend close option
- On-chart dashboard: balance, equity, margin level, today / week / month / all-time P&L, win rate, longest win/loss streak, current drawdown, spread, and the next high-impact event
- Push and email notifications for opens, closes and margin warnings
RECOMMENDED SETUP
- Symbol: BTCUSD (Bitcoin)
- Timeframe: H4
- Account: a standard account with sufficient balance for Bitcoin's contract size and volatility; check your broker's minimum lot and margin for BTCUSD
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher is comfortable; confirm your broker's crypto leverage
- VPS or an always-on PC is recommended so the EA runs around the clock without interruption
- Default Run-Mode is Ultra. For everyday use we recommend Aggressive (growth) or Defensive (safety); keep Ultra only if you accept the deeper drawdown.
KEY INPUTS
- RunMode: Defensive / Standard / Aggressive / Ultra (default Ultra)
- RiskPercent / MaxLot: position sizing and lot cap
- EntryChannel: Donchian breakout channel length (H4 bars)
- ATRPeriod: ATR period
- ATRMult: trailing and initial stop distance (ATR multiple)
- BreakMargin: breakout confirmation buffer (ATR multiple)
- UseTrendFilter, TrendSMA, TrendSlopeBars: trend-direction filter
- TradeLong, TradeShort: enable long / short
- Slippage: maximum slippage (wider for crypto)
- News filter, weekend-close and notification settings
IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE
This product is a software tool for automated order execution. It is not investment advice and does not manage your funds. No trading system can guarantee profit, and past performance — including any backtest — does not guarantee future results. Trend-following systems have a low win rate by nature and can suffer extended drawdowns during ranging markets; Bitcoin is highly volatile and can gap. The Ultra default is intentionally aggressive; start on a demo account, and step down to Aggressive, Standard or Defensive if the drawdown is more than you want. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
SUPPORT
Please use the built-in chat for questions. Updates and improvements are published through the Market and delivered to you automatically.
You may know us from our free Crypto Trend Channel indicator — this is the calibrated, real-tick-validated version for live trading: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185642
RECOMMENDED COMBINATION — PORTFOLIO DIVERSIFICATION
Our EAs are nearly uncorrelated across asset classes (monthly P&L correlation near zero for most pairs). An equal-weight composite backtest of ATLAS PORTFOLIO + GOLD VIPER + BITCOIN COMET had no losing calendar year across 7 years (2019-2025, COVID crash and crypto winter included) with a max daily-resolution equity drawdown of 8.8% - a profile none of the three achieves alone. This is a composite of independent backtests, not a guarantee, and the smoothness partly depends on crypto's 2020-2022 bull run.
- Atlas Portfolio: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182751
- Gold Viper: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182297
How to check a backtest yourself — 5 curve-fit tests we apply to our own: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772366
IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD H4 or you will see zero trades.
BITCOIN COMET is an automated trading system for crypto majors — Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Ethereum (ETHUSD) — on the H4 timeframe. It is a pure trend follower: it waits for a confirmed breakout of the Donchian channel in the direction of the longer-term trend, then rides the move with a trailing stop and no fixed take-profit. The design accepts that most trades are small losses or scratches, and aims to let a minority of strong, sustained crypto trends carry the result. Ready-made presets are included for both BTCUSD and ETHUSD.
RISK WARNING FIRST: The published default Run-Mode is ULTRA (maximum verified risk). It targets the highest return and reaches deeper drawdowns. Choose the Run-Mode that matches your account and temperament — Defensive or Aggressive are the everyday recommendations; Ultra is for experienced traders who accept large equity swings. All backtests below are historical, not a live track record.
FOUR RISK TIERS — ONE DROPDOWN, SAME SIGNAL, RISK SCALES (real-tick backtest, MT5 Strategy Tester, BTCUSD H4 2018-2025, $10,000, default settings otherwise):
- Defensive: +104% / Profit Factor 2.57 / max equity drawdown 5.5%
- Standard: +324% / Profit Factor 2.37 / max equity drawdown 8.3%
- Aggressive (recommended): +1,328% / Profit Factor 2.03 / max equity drawdown 16.1%
- Ultra (published default): +3,700% / Profit Factor 2.19 / max equity drawdown 18.2%
Every tier trades the identical signal; only position-sizing risk scales. All 8 calendar years were positive at Standard (2018 +27% | 2019 +26% | 2020 +17% | 2021 +11% | 2022 +13% | 2023 +52% | 2024 +9% | 2025 +9%); higher tiers scale the same yearly pattern up in both return and drawdown. 128 trades, win rate 46.1%.
This is a tool. It does not promise profit. Automated trading carries real risk, and trend-following systems endure long stretches of small losses while waiting for a trend. Please read the whole description, start on the tier that fits you, and size your risk before using it on a live account.
HOW IT WORKS
1) Entry — Confirmed Donchian breakout
The EA tracks the highest high and lowest low of the recent Donchian channel (default 20 H4 bars). A trade is taken when price breaks beyond the channel by a confirmation buffer measured in ATR, which filters marginal pokes through the band and requires the breakout to be decisive.
2) Trend filter — Trade with the slope
Entries are only taken in the direction of the SMA200 slope. When the long-term average is rising the EA looks for long breakouts; when it is falling it looks for short breakouts. This keeps trades aligned with the dominant regime rather than fading it. Both long and short are enabled by default.
3) Exit — ATR trailing stop, no fixed target
There is no fixed take-profit. The same ATR×4 distance serves as both the initial stop and the trailing stop: as price advances, the stop follows, locking in more of the move while leaving room for normal volatility. The trade stays open as long as the trend persists and is closed only when price retraces by the trailing distance.
4) Position sizing
Lots are sized from a risk percentage of balance against the initial stop distance, with a hard maximum-lot cap. Because Bitcoin can gap and move fast, a wider slippage allowance is used by default.
RUN-MODE: ONE DROPDOWN FOR RISK
BITCOIN COMET includes a Run-Mode selector with four settings — the numbers for each are in the table above:
- Defensive: lowest risk and drawdown, for capital preservation
- Standard: the original balanced profile
- Aggressive: our recommended growth setting — strong return at a moderate drawdown
- Ultra: the published default — maximum verified return, deepest drawdown, for experienced traders
Because risk and reward scale proportionally, you choose the profile that fits your account and temperament from a single input. Existing users who prefer the previous behaviour should select the Standard preset.
BUILT-IN PROTECTION & MONITORING
- Economic-calendar news avoidance: pauses new entries around high-impact events (uses the built-in MetaTrader calendar; no external connection required)
- Daily-loss stop and consecutive-loss safety guards
- Weekend close option
- On-chart dashboard: balance, equity, margin level, today / week / month / all-time P&L, win rate, longest win/loss streak, current drawdown, spread, and the next high-impact event
- Push and email notifications for opens, closes and margin warnings
RECOMMENDED SETUP
- Symbol: BTCUSD (Bitcoin)
- Timeframe: H4
- Account: a standard account with sufficient balance for Bitcoin's contract size and volatility; check your broker's minimum lot and margin for BTCUSD
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher is comfortable; confirm your broker's crypto leverage
- VPS or an always-on PC is recommended so the EA runs around the clock without interruption
- Default Run-Mode is Ultra. For everyday use we recommend Aggressive (growth) or Defensive (safety); keep Ultra only if you accept the deeper drawdown.
KEY INPUTS
- RunMode: Defensive / Standard / Aggressive / Ultra (default Ultra)
- RiskPercent / MaxLot: position sizing and lot cap
- EntryChannel: Donchian breakout channel length (H4 bars)
- ATRPeriod: ATR period
- ATRMult: trailing and initial stop distance (ATR multiple)
- BreakMargin: breakout confirmation buffer (ATR multiple)
- UseTrendFilter, TrendSMA, TrendSlopeBars: trend-direction filter
- TradeLong, TradeShort: enable long / short
- Slippage: maximum slippage (wider for crypto)
- News filter, weekend-close and notification settings
IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE
This product is a software tool for automated order execution. It is not investment advice and does not manage your funds. No trading system can guarantee profit, and past performance — including any backtest — does not guarantee future results. Trend-following systems have a low win rate by nature and can suffer extended drawdowns during ranging markets; Bitcoin is highly volatile and can gap. The Ultra default is intentionally aggressive; start on a demo account, and step down to Aggressive, Standard or Defensive if the drawdown is more than you want. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
SUPPORT
Please use the built-in chat for questions. Updates and improvements are published through the Market and delivered to you automatically.
You may know us from our free Crypto Trend Channel indicator — this is the calibrated, real-tick-validated version for live trading: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185642
RECOMMENDED COMBINATION — PORTFOLIO DIVERSIFICATION
Our EAs are nearly uncorrelated across asset classes (monthly P&L correlation near zero for most pairs). An equal-weight composite backtest of ATLAS PORTFOLIO + GOLD VIPER + BITCOIN COMET had no losing calendar year across 7 years (2019-2025, COVID crash and crypto winter included) with a max daily-resolution equity drawdown of 8.8% - a profile none of the three achieves alone. This is a composite of independent backtests, not a guarantee, and the smoothness partly depends on crypto's 2020-2022 bull run.
- Atlas Portfolio: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182751
- Gold Viper: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182297
How to check a backtest yourself — 5 curve-fit tests we apply to our own: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772366