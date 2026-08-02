Megamax Donchian Trend MT4

MEGAMAX DONCHIAN — USDJPY H1 Trend Follower

IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USDJPY H1 or you will see zero trades.

MEGAMAX DONCHIAN is an automated trading system for USD/JPY on the H1 timeframe. It is a pure trend follower: it waits for a confirmed breakout of the Donchian channel of the recent range, then rides the move with an ATR trailing stop and no fixed take-profit. There is no grid and no martingale. The design accepts that most trades are small losses or scratches, and aims to let a minority of strong, sustained USD/JPY trends carry the result — over a long 9.4-year track record.

RISK WARNING FIRST: The published default Run-Mode is ULTRA (maximum verified risk). It targets the highest return and reaches the deepest relative drawdown. Choose the Run-Mode that matches your account and temperament — Defensive, Standard or Aggressive are the everyday recommendations; Ultra is for experienced traders who accept large equity swings. All backtests below are historical, not a live track record.

FOUR RISK TIERS — ONE DROPDOWN, SAME SIGNAL, RISK SCALES (real-tick backtest, MT5 Strategy Tester, USDJPY H1, 2017-2026, ~9.4 years, $10,000, default settings otherwise):
- Defensive: +71% / Profit Factor 1.59 / max equity drawdown 4.8%
- Standard: +165% / Profit Factor 1.50 / max equity drawdown 7.3%
- Aggressive (recommended): +716% / Profit Factor 1.55 / max equity drawdown 16.4% (relative 19.5%)
- Ultra (published default): +2,155% / Profit Factor 1.55 / relative equity drawdown 58.6% (absolute max equity drawdown only 16.3%)

Every tier trades the identical signal; only position-sizing risk scales. Note the two drawdown figures at the top tiers: because a high-compounding trend system reinvests gains, the ABSOLUTE maximum equity drawdown stays modest (~16%), while the RELATIVE peak-to-trough drawdown grows with compounding — reaching 58.6% at Ultra. Both are disclosed on purpose so you can judge the real swing. Cross-checked on the Exness feed (OHLC model): consistent across feeds.

This is a tool. It does not promise profit. Automated trading carries real risk, and trend-following systems endure long stretches of small losses while waiting for a trend. Please read the whole description, start on the tier that fits you, and size your risk before using it on a live account.


HOW IT WORKS

1) Entry — Donchian breakout
The EA tracks the highest high and lowest low of the recent Donchian channel (default 20 H1 bars) and enters when price breaks beyond that range. A breakout signals that the market has left its recent equilibrium and may be starting a directional move.

2) Initial stop — ATR-based
On entry, a protective stop is placed at a multiple of ATR (default 2.0×) from the entry price. This sizes the initial risk to current volatility rather than a fixed pip distance, so the stop adapts to quiet and active conditions alike.

3) Trailing stop — Let trends run
As the trade moves in your favour, the stop trails behind price at a wider ATR distance (default 4.0×). There is no fixed take-profit: the trailing stop both protects open profit and gives the trend room to continue, closing the trade only when price retraces by the trailing distance.

4) Time stop
If a position has not developed into a trend after a configured number of bars (default 120), it is closed by a time stop, freeing capital and avoiding indefinite exposure to a stalled trade.

5) Position sizing
Lots are sized from a risk percentage of balance against the initial stop distance, with a hard maximum-lot cap. The Run-Mode you select scales this risk percentage up or down.


RUN-MODE: ONE DROPDOWN FOR RISK
MEGAMAX DONCHIAN includes a Run-Mode selector with four settings — the numbers for each are in the table above:
- Defensive: lowest risk and drawdown, for capital preservation
- Standard: the original balanced profile
- Aggressive: our recommended growth setting — strong return at a moderate drawdown
- Ultra: the published default — maximum verified return, deepest relative drawdown, for experienced traders
Because risk and reward scale proportionally, you choose the profile that fits your account and temperament from a single input. Existing users who prefer the previous behaviour should select the Standard preset.


BUILT-IN PROTECTION & MONITORING
- Economic-calendar news avoidance: pauses new entries around high-impact events (uses the built-in MetaTrader calendar; no external connection required)
- Daily-loss stop and consecutive-loss safety guards
- Weekend close option
- On-chart dashboard: balance, equity, margin level, today / week / month / all-time P&L, win rate, longest win/loss streak, current drawdown, spread, and the next high-impact event
- Push and email notifications for opens, closes and margin warnings


RECOMMENDED SETUP
- Symbol: USDJPY
- Timeframe: H1
- Account: works from a modest standard account; for very small balances a micro/cent account is recommended so the minimum lot is not oversized
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher is comfortable
- VPS or an always-on PC is recommended so the EA runs 24/5 without interruption
- Default Run-Mode is Ultra. For everyday use we recommend Aggressive (growth) or Defensive/Standard (safety); keep Ultra only if you accept the deeper relative drawdown.


KEY INPUTS
- RunMode: Defensive / Standard / Aggressive / Ultra (default Ultra)
- RiskPercent / FixedLot / MaxLot: position sizing and lot cap
- N_Channel: Donchian breakout channel length (H1 bars)
- ATR_Period: ATR period
- SL_ATR: initial stop distance (ATR multiple)
- Trail_ATR: trailing stop distance (ATR multiple)
- HoldBars: time-stop length
- MinATR_Abs: optional minimum absolute ATR to require volatility
- AllowBuy, AllowSell: enable long / short directions
- News filter, weekend-close and notification settings


IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE
This product is a software tool for automated order execution. It is not investment advice and does not manage your funds. No trading system can guarantee profit, and past performance — including any backtest — does not guarantee future results. Trend-following systems have a low win rate by nature and can suffer extended drawdowns during sideways markets. The Ultra default is intentionally aggressive and reaches a relative peak-to-trough equity drawdown of about 59%; start on a demo account, and step down to Aggressive, Standard or Defensive if the drawdown is more than you want. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.


SUPPORT
Please use the built-in chat for questions. Updates and improvements are published through the Market and delivered to you automatically.

How to check a backtest yourself — 5 curve-fit tests we apply to our own: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772366
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Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
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Forex Diamond EA
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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