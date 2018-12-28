The indicator draws daily support and resistance lines on the chart, as well as the Pivot level (reversal level).





Adapted to work in MT5





The standard timeframe for calculating support and resistance levels is D1.

You can choose other timeframes according to your strategy (for example, for M1-M15, the optimal timeframe for calculations is H1)





The function for calculating support and resistance levels has been updated; in this calculation option, fibonacci levels are taken into account, respectively, for each of the timeframes.





Indicator parameters:



