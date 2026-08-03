Gold Pivot Trend Follower

GOLD PIVOT — ML-Gated Pivot Trend EA for XAUUSD



IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M1 or you will see zero trades.



GOLD PIVOT is an automated trading system for gold (XAUUSD) on the M1 timeframe. It takes pivot-based trend entries and passes every candidate setup through a gradient-boosted machine-learning gate, so only high-probability breaks are traded. The design aims for modest but steady results — a Profit Factor of roughly 1.55 to 1.61 across every risk tier — with a hard stop-loss on every trade, no grid and no martingale. One position at a time.



RISK WARNING FIRST: The published default Run-Mode is ULTRA (maximum verified risk). It targets the highest return and reaches deeper drawdowns. Choose the Run-Mode that matches your account and temperament — Aggressive is our recommendation, and Defensive or Standard are the calmer choices; Ultra is for experienced traders who accept large equity swings. All backtests below are historical, not a live track record.



FOUR RISK TIERS — ONE DROPDOWN, SAME SIGNAL, RISK SCALES (real-tick backtest, MT5 Strategy Tester, XAUUSD M1 2022-2026, $10,000, default settings otherwise):

- Defensive: +13% / Profit Factor 1.56 / max equity drawdown 7.6%

- Standard: +41% / Profit Factor 1.61 / max equity drawdown 15.9%

- Aggressive (recommended): +85% / Profit Factor 1.55 / max equity drawdown 31.1%

- Ultra (published default): +191% / Profit Factor 1.58 / relative equity drawdown 49%

Every tier trades the identical signal; only position-sizing risk scales. The strategy is deliberately steady rather than explosive: the Profit Factor stays in a tight 1.55-1.61 band across all four tiers, so moving up the ladder buys more return by accepting a proportionally deeper drawdown.



This is a tool. It does not promise profit. Automated trading carries real risk, and a gold, recent-regime system can endure stretches of losses while it waits for clean setups. Please read the whole description, start on the tier that fits you, and size your risk before using it on a live account.





HOW IT WORKS



1) Entry — Confirmed pivot break with an ML gate

The EA tracks a causal ATR-scaled ZigZag on the H4 timeframe to map the current pivot structure. When price breaks a confirmed pivot on M1, a 16-feature gradient-boosted machine-learning model scores the setup, and only high-probability breaks are taken. The model was trained on 2022-2024 and validated untouched on 2025-2026 (walk-forward), replacing an older rule-based engine whose edge leaned too heavily on a single year.



2) Exit — ATR trailing stop with a hard stop-loss

Every trade carries a hard stop-loss. An ATR-scaled trailing stop then follows the move, locking in more of a run while leaving room for normal volatility. No fixed grid of orders, no martingale recovery, one position at a time.



3) Position sizing

Lots are sized from a risk percentage of balance against the stop distance, with an optional win-scaling multiplier — this is exactly what the Run-Mode tiers above change.





RUN-MODE: ONE DROPDOWN FOR RISK

GOLD PIVOT includes a Run-Mode selector with four settings — the numbers for each are in the table above:

- Defensive: lowest risk and drawdown, for capital preservation

- Standard: the original balanced profile

- Aggressive: our recommended growth setting — strong return at a moderate drawdown

- Ultra: the published default — maximum verified return, deepest drawdown, for experienced traders

Because risk and reward scale proportionally, you choose the profile that fits your account and temperament from a single input. Existing users who prefer the previous behaviour should select the Standard preset.





BUILT-IN PROTECTION & MONITORING

- Hard stop-loss on every trade

- Daily-loss stop and consecutive-loss safety guards

- Economic-calendar news filter: pauses new entries around high-impact events (uses the built-in MetaTrader calendar; no external connection required)

- On-chart dashboard: balance, equity, margin level, today / week / month / all-time P&L, win rate, longest win/loss streak, current drawdown, spread, and the next high-impact event

- Push and email notifications for opens, closes and margin warnings





RECOMMENDED SETUP

- Symbol: XAUUSD (gold)

- Timeframe: M1

- Account: a standard account with a balance suited to gold's contract size and volatility; check your broker's minimum lot and margin for XAUUSD

- Leverage: 1:100 or higher is comfortable; confirm your broker's gold leverage

- VPS or an always-on PC is recommended so the EA runs without interruption

- Default Run-Mode is Ultra. For everyday use we recommend Aggressive (growth) or Defensive / Standard (calmer); keep Ultra only if you accept the deeper drawdown.





KEY INPUTS

- RunMode: Defensive / Standard / Aggressive / Ultra (default Ultra)

- RiskPercent / win-scaling cap: position sizing

- ZigZag / pivot settings: causal ATR-scaled ZigZag on H4

- ATRPeriod, ATRMult: trailing and initial stop distance (ATR multiple)

- ML gate threshold: minimum model score to take a setup

- Hard stop-loss settings

- News filter, daily-loss / consecutive-loss guards and notification settings





IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE

This product is a software tool for automated order execution. It is not investment advice and does not manage your funds. No trading system can guarantee profit, and past performance — including any backtest — does not guarantee future results. This is a gold, recent-regime tool: it was designed and validated on 2022 onward and may behave differently in other regimes. A hard stop-loss caps every trade, but that does not remove risk. The Ultra default is intentionally aggressive; start on a demo account, and step down to Aggressive, Standard or Defensive if the drawdown is more than you want. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.





SUPPORT

Please use the built-in chat for questions. Updates and improvements are published through the Market and delivered to you automatically.

