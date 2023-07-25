Bounce Zone MT5
- Indicators
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Nguyen Thanh CongEmployed at a large financial institution with a burning desire to conquer the forex market
- Version: 1.0
The Bounce Zone indicator is a cutting-edge non-repainting technical tool built to identify key areas on the price chart where market sentiment is likely to cause a significant price reversal. Using advanced algorithms and historical price data analysis, this indicator pinpoints potential bounce zones. Combined with other entry signal, this indicator can help forex traders place the best trades possible
Signal
A possible sell signal is generated when price is in the red zone and moving average is trending down or market is ranging
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