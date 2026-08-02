Sentinel News Filter

★ 100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration.

100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool.
If Sentinel helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free.

More free tools from the same developer:
- Aegis Account Protector (account-wide equity guard): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182632
- Falcon Trailing Stop Manager (universal trailing stop & break-even): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182633
- Rapid Trade Panel (one-click risk-based trading): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182635
- Donchian Trend Engine (our trend EA, also 100% free): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185534
- All our EAs and tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/app.develop.sk/seller

News Filter — High-Impact News Auto-Pause for Your EAs

News Filter is a standalone utility built on the MetaTrader 5 economic calendar. It marks upcoming high-impact events on your chart, counts down to the next one, and during the event window raises a flag your own EAs can read to pause — and can close positions for you.

This is a tool, not investment advice. It depends on the economic calendar delivered by your broker; brokers that do not provide the MT5 calendar are not supported (the panel will say so).


WHAT IT DOES

- Chart markers — vertical lines for upcoming events over the next few days, color-coded by importance, with the event name in the tooltip.
- Countdown panel — shows the next event, its currency/importance, and how long until the pause window begins.
- Pause flag for your EAs — during the window it sets a Global Variable (default name FXEA_NEWS_PAUSE = 1). Your own EAs can read it with GlobalVariableGet and skip new entries; it returns to 0 when the window passes. A simple, robust way to make any of your strategies news-aware.
- Optional close — close positions during the window (whole account or current symbol, with an optional magic filter).
- Pre-alert — push / e-mail / webhook a heads-up a set number of minutes before the window starts.


HOW IT WORKS

You choose which currencies to watch, the minimum importance (high only, medium and up, or all), and how many minutes before and after each event the pause window lasts. The utility scans the calendar continuously and keeps the flag, markers, and panel in sync.


RECOMMENDED SETUP

- Attach to one chart; it covers all the currencies you list.
- To pause your own EAs, give them one line that checks the Global Variable, or use the optional close mode for any EA you can't modify.
- For webhook alerts, add the URL to the terminal's allowed-URL list.
- Note: the MT5 economic calendar is not available inside the Strategy Tester, so this tool is intended for live/forward use.


KEY INPUTS

- InpMinImportance / InpCurrencies: which events to watch
- InpBeforeMin / InpAfterMin: pause window around each event
- InpSetGlobalFlag / InpFlagName: the pause flag your EAs read
- InpClosePositions / InpAllSymbols / InpMagicFilter: optional close behaviour
- InpDrawMarkers / InpMarkerDays: chart markers
- InpPreAlertMin and notification settings: pre-alert push / e-mail / webhook

What each of our 4 free utilities does, and how to set them up: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/772365
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Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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