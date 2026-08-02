Bitcoin Nova Aggressive MT4

BITCOIN NOVA EA — Aggressive BTCUSD H4 Trend (High Risk)

IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD H4 or you will see zero trades.

IMPORTANT RISK WARNING: This is an AGGRESSIVE, high-risk product. It uses a large default risk per trade (RiskPercent = 10, MaxLot 50) with aggressive compounding on BTCUSD. In testing, RiskPercent above 40 wiped the account (-99%), and even moderate settings produced drawdowns near 33%. Use ONLY money you can afford to lose, withdraw profits regularly, and lower RiskPercent for a calmer ride. This is not a conservative system.

BITCOIN NOVA is a single-position trend system for BTCUSD on the H4 timeframe. Unlike a grid or martingale, every trade has a hard stop-loss, so a single trade's loss is bounded. The aggression comes from sizing each trade at a high percentage of the balance and compounding the result on a volatile asset.

HOW IT WORKS
1) Entry: trend breakout with a trend-strength filter and an overextension filter (v1.1) to avoid buying a parabolic top. One position at a time.
2) Hard stop-loss on every trade, sized to volatility. No averaging, no grid.
3) Aggressive sizing and compounding from RiskPercent (default 10). Lots grow with the balance.
4) Protection: free-margin check and lot normalization before every order; configure the safety guard for live use.

REAL MT5 BACKTEST (BTCUSD H4, every tick based on real ticks, $10,000, RiskPercent 10)
- Period: about 8 years
- Multiplier: about 536x in the test run (highly path-dependent)
- Profit factor: 2.77
The v1.60 defaults come from genetic walk-forward optimization (optimized only on 2018-2023, validated untouched on 2024-2026; all 9 years positive, worst year about +7%).
- Maximum drawdown: about 33 percent
- Trades: 190

A 536x figure is one historical path with aggressive compounding; it is NOT a forecast. Backtest results do not guarantee future performance.

INPUTS (key)
- RiskPercent: risk per trade (default 10, AGGRESSIVE). Lower it (2-5) for a calmer profile. Above 40 blew up in testing.
- MaxLot, FixedLot, RunMode (Defensive/Standard/Aggressive), safety guard.

WHO IT IS FOR
Traders who explicitly want an aggressive, high-variance BTC system, accept deep drawdowns by design, run it with money they can afford to lose, and withdraw profits. For lower risk, reduce RiskPercent or choose a conservative EA. Start on demo first.

SUPPORT
Please use the built-in chat / product comments for questions. Updates are published through the Market and delivered automatically.
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Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
4 (3)
Experts
Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Spider Crazy Pro
Michela Russo
4.78 (126)
Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
GOLD Scalper PRO
Lachezar Krastev
4.48 (25)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy GOLD Scalper PRO with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $177 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $270!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2353871 GOLD Scalper PRO is a fully automated trading system which takes much of the work out of trading, leaving you free to do other things! You should not be fooled
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Rapid Trade Panel
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Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Aegis helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More free tools from the same developer: - Falcon Trailing Stop Manager (universal trailing stop & break-even): https://www.mql5.com/en/ma
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Gold Viper Breakout MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
GOLD VIPER — Volatility-Regime Gold Breakout (XAUUSD M30) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M30 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M30 or you will see zero trades. GOLD VIPER is an automated trading system for gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. It trades only volatility-expansion regimes: it waits for a decisive breakout of the recent ch
Aureus Gold Averaging Grid MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
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Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
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Megamax Donchian Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
MEGAMAX DONCHIAN — USDJPY H1 Trend Follower IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USDJPY H1 or you will see zero trades. MEGAMAX DONCHIAN is an automated trading system for USD/JPY on the H1 timeframe. It is a pure trend follower: it waits for a confirmed breakout of the Donchian channel of the recent range, the
Nasdaq Dip Buyer MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
NASDAQ DIP BUYER — USTEC H4 RSI Pullback (long-only) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USTEC H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USTEC H4 or you will see zero trades. NASDAQ DIP BUYER is an automated trading system for the NASDAQ-100 index (US Tech 100 / USTECm) on the H4 timeframe. It is a long-only, mean-reversion strategy: it buys temporary overso
Bitcoin Glacier Daily Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
BITCOIN GLACIER — Patient Daily Trend Follower for BTCUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD D1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD D1 or you will see zero trades. BITCOIN GLACIER is an automated trading system for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on the Daily (D1) timeframe. It is a slow, patient trend follower: it waits for a confirmed Donchian-channel b
Ethereum Trend Follower MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
ETHEREUM TREND — Donchian Trend Follower for ETHUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a ETHUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to ETHUSD H4 or you will see zero trades. ETHEREUM TREND is an automated trading system for Ethereum (ETHUSD) on the H4 timeframe. It is a clean, rule-based trend follower: it enters on a confirmed Donchian-channel breakout in
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