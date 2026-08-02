Ethereum Trend Follower MT4
- Experts
-
Kenichiro SakamotoI'm Kenichiro Sakamoto, the developer behind FXEA365 — a studio building transparent, rule-based Expert Advisors for MetaTrader 5.
- Version: 1.41
- Updated: 2 August 2026
- Activations: 5
ETHEREUM TREND — Donchian Trend Follower for ETHUSD
IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a ETHUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to ETHUSD H4 or you will see zero trades.
ETHEREUM TREND is an automated trading system for Ethereum (ETHUSD) on the H4 timeframe. It is a clean, rule-based trend follower: it enters on a confirmed Donchian-channel breakout in the direction of the longer-term trend, protects every trade with an initial ATR stop, then trails the stop with a wider ATR distance to let trends extend. There is no martingale, no grid, and only one position at a time. Every trade carries a hard stop-loss, so your risk is always defined. The design accepts that most trades are small losses or scratches, and aims to let a minority of strong, sustained Ethereum trends carry the result.
RISK WARNING FIRST: The published default Run-Mode is ULTRA. On this EA, ULTRA equals AGGRESSIVE — the system reaches its maximum-lot ceiling at about 2x risk, so raising risk beyond Aggressive does not change the result. Choose the Run-Mode that matches your account and temperament — Aggressive is the recommended growth setting, and Defensive is there for capital preservation. All backtests below are historical, not a live track record.
FOUR RISK TIERS — ONE DROPDOWN, SAME SIGNAL, RISK SCALES (real-tick backtest, MT5 Strategy Tester, ETHUSD H4 2019-2026, $10,000, default settings otherwise):
- Defensive: +84% / Profit Factor 4.08 / max equity drawdown 5.8%
- Standard: +166% / Profit Factor 4.32 / max equity drawdown 8.2%
- Aggressive (recommended): +223% / Profit Factor 3.98 / max equity drawdown 14.0%
- Ultra (published default): +223% / Profit Factor 3.98 / max equity drawdown 14.0%
Every tier trades the identical signal; only position-sizing risk scales. Ultra = Aggressive on this EA: the maximum-lot ceiling is reached at roughly 2x risk, so Ultra and Aggressive produce the same +223% / Profit Factor 3.98 / 14.0% drawdown — Ultra is not higher than Aggressive here. Higher risk scales the same yearly pattern up in both return and drawdown until that ceiling is met.
This is a tool. It does not promise profit. Automated trading carries real risk, and trend-following systems endure long stretches of small losses while waiting for a trend. Please read the whole description, start on the tier that fits you, and size your risk before using it on a live account.
HOW IT WORKS
1) Entry — confirmed Donchian breakout
The EA tracks the highest high and lowest low of the recent Donchian channel (default 15 H4 bars) and enters when price closes beyond that range by a confirmation margin (a fraction of ATR). Requiring a margin beyond the raw level filters out marginal pokes through the channel edge and requires the breakout to be decisive.
2) Trend-strength filter
Entries are taken only in the direction of the longer-term SMA slope (default SMA 200 on H4). When the market has no clear slope, the EA stands aside. This keeps the system aligned with the dominant move and avoids fighting the trend.
3) Overextension filter
A breakout that is already far from the SMA (a late, parabolic move) is skipped, which helps avoid buying the very top of an extended leg.
4) Initial stop — ATR based
On entry a protective stop is placed at a multiple of ATR from the entry price. Risk is sized to current volatility rather than a fixed distance, so the stop adapts to quiet and active conditions alike.
5) Trailing stop — let trends run
As the trade moves in your favour, the stop trails behind price at a wider ATR distance (default 5x ATR). There is no fixed take-profit: the trailing stop both protects open profit and gives the trend room to continue, closing the trade only when price retraces by the trailing distance.
Position sizing is computed from the symbol tick value, so the EA adapts to any broker's ETH contract automatically. Lot is derived from your risk percentage and the stop distance, with a hard maximum-lot cap.
RUN-MODE: ONE DROPDOWN FOR RISK
ETHEREUM TREND includes a Run-Mode selector with four settings — the numbers for each are in the table above:
- Defensive: lowest risk and drawdown, for capital preservation
- Standard: the original balanced profile
- Aggressive: our recommended growth setting — strong return at a moderate drawdown
- Ultra: the published default — on this EA it reaches the maximum-lot ceiling at about 2x risk, so it behaves identically to Aggressive (same +223% / Profit Factor 3.98 / 14.0% drawdown)
Because risk and reward scale proportionally up to that ceiling, you choose the profile that fits your account and temperament from a single input. Existing users who prefer the previous behaviour should select the Standard preset.
BUILT-IN PROTECTION & MONITORING
- Hard stop-loss on every trade — no martingale, no grid, one position at a time
- Economic-calendar news avoidance: pauses new entries around high-impact events (uses the built-in MetaTrader calendar; no external connection required)
- Daily-loss stop and consecutive-loss safety guards
- Weekend close option
- On-chart dashboard: balance, equity, margin level, today / week / month / all-time P&L, win rate, longest win/loss streak, current drawdown, spread, and the next high-impact event
- Push and email notifications for opens, closes and margin warnings
RECOMMENDED SETUP
- Symbol: ETHUSD (or ETHUSDm / equivalent Ethereum symbol)
- Timeframe: H4
- Account: a standard account with sufficient balance for Ethereum's contract size and volatility; check your broker's minimum lot and margin for ETHUSD
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher is comfortable; confirm your broker's crypto leverage
- VPS or an always-on PC is recommended so the EA runs around the clock without interruption
- Default Run-Mode is Ultra (= Aggressive on this EA). Aggressive is our recommended growth setting; step down to Defensive if you want a smaller drawdown.
KEY INPUTS
- RunMode: Defensive / Standard / Aggressive / Ultra (default Ultra; Ultra = Aggressive on this EA)
- RiskPercent / MaxLot: position sizing and lot cap
- EntryChannel: Donchian breakout channel length (default 15 H4 bars)
- ATRPeriod: ATR period
- ATRMult: trailing and initial stop distance (ATR multiple; default 5x for ETH volatility)
- BreakMargin: breakout confirmation buffer (ATR multiple)
- UseTrendFilter, TrendSMA, TrendSlopeBars: trend-direction filter
- TradeLong, TradeShort: enable long / short
- News filter, weekend-close and notification settings
REAL MT5 BACKTEST NOTES
The v1.30 defaults come from genetic walk-forward optimization: parameters were tuned only on the earlier window and validated untouched on the later window (both windows Profit Factor 3+, Dukascopy real ticks). v1.20 raised the trailing width ATRMult from 4.0 to 5.0 (a wider trail suits ETH volatility; in-sample, out-of-sample and full period all improve). Backtest results are historical and do not guarantee future performance. Spread, swap and broker conditions differ between brokers, so your live results will differ from any backtest.
IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE
This product is a software tool for automated order execution. It is not investment advice and does not manage your funds. No trading system can guarantee profit, and past performance — including any backtest — does not guarantee future results. Trend-following systems have a low win rate by nature and can suffer extended drawdowns during ranging markets; Ethereum is highly volatile and can gap. The Ultra default is intentionally aggressive (equal to Aggressive on this EA); start on a demo account, and step down to Standard or Defensive if the drawdown is more than you want. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
WHO IT IS FOR
ETHEREUM TREND suits traders who want a disciplined, stop-protected way to follow medium-term Ethereum trends, and who understand that a trend follower wins on a minority of trades that run far while keeping losers small. Use it on an ETHUSD (or ETHUSDm) H4 chart. Start on a demo account, confirm behaviour with your broker's spread, and only then consider live use with money you can afford to risk.
SUPPORT
Please use the built-in chat / product comments for questions. Updates and improvements are published through the Market and delivered to you automatically.
RECOMMENDED COMBINATION — PORTFOLIO DIVERSIFICATION
Our EAs are nearly uncorrelated across asset classes. In an equal-weight composite backtest, adding ETHEREUM TREND as the fourth engine to ATLAS PORTFOLIO + GOLD VIPER + BITCOIN COMET raised the composite's return/drawdown ratio from 8.9 to 10.6 and cut the max daily-resolution equity drawdown from 6.7% to 5.0% (same-window comparison) - it was the only EA in our lineup that improved the trio rather than diluting it. Composite of independent backtests, not a guarantee.
- Atlas Portfolio: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182751
- Gold Viper: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182297
- Bitcoin Comet: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181831
IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a ETHUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to ETHUSD H4 or you will see zero trades.
ETHEREUM TREND is an automated trading system for Ethereum (ETHUSD) on the H4 timeframe. It is a clean, rule-based trend follower: it enters on a confirmed Donchian-channel breakout in the direction of the longer-term trend, protects every trade with an initial ATR stop, then trails the stop with a wider ATR distance to let trends extend. There is no martingale, no grid, and only one position at a time. Every trade carries a hard stop-loss, so your risk is always defined. The design accepts that most trades are small losses or scratches, and aims to let a minority of strong, sustained Ethereum trends carry the result.
RISK WARNING FIRST: The published default Run-Mode is ULTRA. On this EA, ULTRA equals AGGRESSIVE — the system reaches its maximum-lot ceiling at about 2x risk, so raising risk beyond Aggressive does not change the result. Choose the Run-Mode that matches your account and temperament — Aggressive is the recommended growth setting, and Defensive is there for capital preservation. All backtests below are historical, not a live track record.
FOUR RISK TIERS — ONE DROPDOWN, SAME SIGNAL, RISK SCALES (real-tick backtest, MT5 Strategy Tester, ETHUSD H4 2019-2026, $10,000, default settings otherwise):
- Defensive: +84% / Profit Factor 4.08 / max equity drawdown 5.8%
- Standard: +166% / Profit Factor 4.32 / max equity drawdown 8.2%
- Aggressive (recommended): +223% / Profit Factor 3.98 / max equity drawdown 14.0%
- Ultra (published default): +223% / Profit Factor 3.98 / max equity drawdown 14.0%
Every tier trades the identical signal; only position-sizing risk scales. Ultra = Aggressive on this EA: the maximum-lot ceiling is reached at roughly 2x risk, so Ultra and Aggressive produce the same +223% / Profit Factor 3.98 / 14.0% drawdown — Ultra is not higher than Aggressive here. Higher risk scales the same yearly pattern up in both return and drawdown until that ceiling is met.
This is a tool. It does not promise profit. Automated trading carries real risk, and trend-following systems endure long stretches of small losses while waiting for a trend. Please read the whole description, start on the tier that fits you, and size your risk before using it on a live account.
HOW IT WORKS
1) Entry — confirmed Donchian breakout
The EA tracks the highest high and lowest low of the recent Donchian channel (default 15 H4 bars) and enters when price closes beyond that range by a confirmation margin (a fraction of ATR). Requiring a margin beyond the raw level filters out marginal pokes through the channel edge and requires the breakout to be decisive.
2) Trend-strength filter
Entries are taken only in the direction of the longer-term SMA slope (default SMA 200 on H4). When the market has no clear slope, the EA stands aside. This keeps the system aligned with the dominant move and avoids fighting the trend.
3) Overextension filter
A breakout that is already far from the SMA (a late, parabolic move) is skipped, which helps avoid buying the very top of an extended leg.
4) Initial stop — ATR based
On entry a protective stop is placed at a multiple of ATR from the entry price. Risk is sized to current volatility rather than a fixed distance, so the stop adapts to quiet and active conditions alike.
5) Trailing stop — let trends run
As the trade moves in your favour, the stop trails behind price at a wider ATR distance (default 5x ATR). There is no fixed take-profit: the trailing stop both protects open profit and gives the trend room to continue, closing the trade only when price retraces by the trailing distance.
Position sizing is computed from the symbol tick value, so the EA adapts to any broker's ETH contract automatically. Lot is derived from your risk percentage and the stop distance, with a hard maximum-lot cap.
RUN-MODE: ONE DROPDOWN FOR RISK
ETHEREUM TREND includes a Run-Mode selector with four settings — the numbers for each are in the table above:
- Defensive: lowest risk and drawdown, for capital preservation
- Standard: the original balanced profile
- Aggressive: our recommended growth setting — strong return at a moderate drawdown
- Ultra: the published default — on this EA it reaches the maximum-lot ceiling at about 2x risk, so it behaves identically to Aggressive (same +223% / Profit Factor 3.98 / 14.0% drawdown)
Because risk and reward scale proportionally up to that ceiling, you choose the profile that fits your account and temperament from a single input. Existing users who prefer the previous behaviour should select the Standard preset.
BUILT-IN PROTECTION & MONITORING
- Hard stop-loss on every trade — no martingale, no grid, one position at a time
- Economic-calendar news avoidance: pauses new entries around high-impact events (uses the built-in MetaTrader calendar; no external connection required)
- Daily-loss stop and consecutive-loss safety guards
- Weekend close option
- On-chart dashboard: balance, equity, margin level, today / week / month / all-time P&L, win rate, longest win/loss streak, current drawdown, spread, and the next high-impact event
- Push and email notifications for opens, closes and margin warnings
RECOMMENDED SETUP
- Symbol: ETHUSD (or ETHUSDm / equivalent Ethereum symbol)
- Timeframe: H4
- Account: a standard account with sufficient balance for Ethereum's contract size and volatility; check your broker's minimum lot and margin for ETHUSD
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher is comfortable; confirm your broker's crypto leverage
- VPS or an always-on PC is recommended so the EA runs around the clock without interruption
- Default Run-Mode is Ultra (= Aggressive on this EA). Aggressive is our recommended growth setting; step down to Defensive if you want a smaller drawdown.
KEY INPUTS
- RunMode: Defensive / Standard / Aggressive / Ultra (default Ultra; Ultra = Aggressive on this EA)
- RiskPercent / MaxLot: position sizing and lot cap
- EntryChannel: Donchian breakout channel length (default 15 H4 bars)
- ATRPeriod: ATR period
- ATRMult: trailing and initial stop distance (ATR multiple; default 5x for ETH volatility)
- BreakMargin: breakout confirmation buffer (ATR multiple)
- UseTrendFilter, TrendSMA, TrendSlopeBars: trend-direction filter
- TradeLong, TradeShort: enable long / short
- News filter, weekend-close and notification settings
REAL MT5 BACKTEST NOTES
The v1.30 defaults come from genetic walk-forward optimization: parameters were tuned only on the earlier window and validated untouched on the later window (both windows Profit Factor 3+, Dukascopy real ticks). v1.20 raised the trailing width ATRMult from 4.0 to 5.0 (a wider trail suits ETH volatility; in-sample, out-of-sample and full period all improve). Backtest results are historical and do not guarantee future performance. Spread, swap and broker conditions differ between brokers, so your live results will differ from any backtest.
IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE
This product is a software tool for automated order execution. It is not investment advice and does not manage your funds. No trading system can guarantee profit, and past performance — including any backtest — does not guarantee future results. Trend-following systems have a low win rate by nature and can suffer extended drawdowns during ranging markets; Ethereum is highly volatile and can gap. The Ultra default is intentionally aggressive (equal to Aggressive on this EA); start on a demo account, and step down to Standard or Defensive if the drawdown is more than you want. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.
WHO IT IS FOR
ETHEREUM TREND suits traders who want a disciplined, stop-protected way to follow medium-term Ethereum trends, and who understand that a trend follower wins on a minority of trades that run far while keeping losers small. Use it on an ETHUSD (or ETHUSDm) H4 chart. Start on a demo account, confirm behaviour with your broker's spread, and only then consider live use with money you can afford to risk.
SUPPORT
Please use the built-in chat / product comments for questions. Updates and improvements are published through the Market and delivered to you automatically.
RECOMMENDED COMBINATION — PORTFOLIO DIVERSIFICATION
Our EAs are nearly uncorrelated across asset classes. In an equal-weight composite backtest, adding ETHEREUM TREND as the fourth engine to ATLAS PORTFOLIO + GOLD VIPER + BITCOIN COMET raised the composite's return/drawdown ratio from 8.9 to 10.6 and cut the max daily-resolution equity drawdown from 6.7% to 5.0% (same-window comparison) - it was the only EA in our lineup that improved the trio rather than diluting it. Composite of independent backtests, not a guarantee.
- Atlas Portfolio: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182751
- Gold Viper: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182297
- Bitcoin Comet: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181831