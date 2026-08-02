Aureus Gold Averaging Grid

AUREUS GOLD — Momentum Breakout with Recovery Grid for XAUUSD (M30)

IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M30 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M30 or you will see zero trades.

AUREUS GOLD is an automated trading system for gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. It trades only strong volatility-expansion regimes, enters on a closed-bar breakout of the 48-bar channel in the trend direction, and rides the move with a tight group-trailing exit. Adverse moves may add same-size recovery grid entries (NO martingale — every added order is the same size), and a hard ATR group stop-loss always caps the whole basket. This is an aggressive gold system verified on 22.5 years of real-tick data.

RISK WARNING FIRST: The published default Run-Mode is ULTRA, which is identical to Aggressive and is this EA's measured risk ceiling. At Ultra/Aggressive the relative equity drawdown reaches ~89% — a deep, high-risk profile. Beyond roughly 2x risk the relative drawdown exceeds 90% (blow-up territory), so we do not offer a higher tier. Choose the Run-Mode that matches your account and drawdown tolerance — for most traders we recommend Standard to Aggressive. All backtests below are historical, not a live track record.

FOUR RISK TIERS — ONE DROPDOWN, SAME SIGNAL, RISK SCALES (real-tick backtest, MT5 Strategy Tester, XAUUSD M30, 22.5 years, $10,000, preset paths RunMode 0/1/2/3):
- Defensive: +370% / Profit Factor 1.32 / max equity drawdown 17.5%
- Standard: +1,766% / Profit Factor 1.41 / max equity drawdown 27.6% (relative drawdown 61%)
- Aggressive: +5,744% / Profit Factor 1.34 / max equity drawdown 40.1% (relative drawdown 89%)
- Ultra (published default): +5,744% / Profit Factor 1.34 / max equity drawdown 40.1% (relative drawdown 89%)

Every tier trades the identical signal; only position-sizing risk scales. Ultra = Aggressive (2x risk) = this EA's measured risk ceiling; the two tiers are the same because beyond ~2x the relative drawdown exceeds 90% (blow-up territory), so we deliberately do not offer anything higher. The honest headline: the biggest return numbers come with a relative equity drawdown near 89%. Recommended tier is Standard to Aggressive depending on how much drawdown you can tolerate — be aware that Aggressive and Ultra both reach ~89% relative drawdown.

This is a tool. It does not promise profit. Automated trading carries real risk, and a recovery-grid system can hold an open basket through deep adverse excursions before the group stop or the trend resolves it. Please read the whole description, start on the tier that fits you, and size your risk before using it on a live account.


HOW IT WORKS

1) Regime filter — Trade only volatility expansion
The EA trades only strong volatility-expansion regimes: a fast/slow ATR ratio of at least 1.2 together with a clear EMA50/200 trend distance. Quiet, directionless markets are skipped so the system engages only when gold is moving with conviction.

2) Entry — Confirmed channel breakout
A trade is taken on a closed-bar breakout of the 48-bar M30 channel, extended by an ATR margin, in the direction of the trend. Both long and short are enabled. The ATR margin filters marginal pokes through the band and requires the breakout to be decisive.

3) Exit — Tight group trailing stop, hard group SL
There is no fixed take-profit. A tight group-trailing exit (activate 3.0 ATR / trail 0.4 ATR) rides the trend past the old fixed target, while a HARD ATR group stop-loss (1.5 ATR) caps the risk of the whole basket. The trade stays open as long as the trend persists and is closed when price retraces by the trailing distance or hits the group stop.

4) Recovery grid — same size, no martingale
Adverse moves may add same-size recovery grid entries (maximum 3, NO martingale — every added order is the same lot). The hard group stop-loss always caps the entire basket, so risk is bounded even when the grid is fully deployed.

5) Position sizing
Volatility-normalized sizing means a group-SL hit costs a fixed percent of balance in calm and wild markets alike. The Run-Mode selector then scales that percent: Defensive halves it, Aggressive doubles it, and Ultra equals Aggressive.


RUN-MODE: ONE DROPDOWN FOR RISK
AUREUS GOLD includes a Run-Mode selector with four settings — the numbers for each are in the table above:
- Defensive: risk x0.5 — lowest risk and drawdown, for capital preservation
- Standard: the original balanced profile
- Aggressive: risk x2 — strong return at a deep (~89% relative) drawdown, for experienced traders
- Ultra: the published default — identical to Aggressive; this EA's measured risk ceiling
Because risk and reward scale together, you choose the profile that fits your account and temperament from a single input. Existing users who prefer the previous behaviour should select the Standard preset.


BUILT-IN PROTECTION & MONITORING
- Hard ATR group stop-loss on every basket — the whole grid is always capped
- Margin emergency close (120%) and free-margin check before every entry
- Volume-limit clamp to your broker's min/max/step
- Session and weekday filters; economic-calendar news avoidance
- On-chart dashboard with a pause button: balance, equity, margin level, P&L, win rate, streaks, current drawdown, spread and the next high-impact event
- Broker-agnostic: dynamic symbol spec, uses the chart symbol


RECOMMENDED SETUP
- Symbol: Gold (XAUUSD / GOLD / XAUUSDm — uses the chart symbol)
- Timeframe: M30
- Account: leverage 1:200+, $1,000+ (cent/micro account for smaller balances)
- VPS or an always-on PC is recommended so the EA runs without interruption
- Default Run-Mode is Ultra (= Aggressive, ~89% relative drawdown). For a lower drawdown, step down to Standard or Defensive.


KEY INPUTS
- RunMode: Defensive / Standard / Aggressive / Ultra (default Ultra)
- RiskPercent / MaxLot: position sizing and lot cap
- EntryChannel: breakout channel length (48 M30 bars)
- ATRPeriod, ATR settings: volatility measurement
- TrailActivate, TrailDistance: group-trailing exit (3.0 / 0.4 ATR)
- GroupSL: hard group stop-loss (1.5 ATR)
- MaxGridOrders: recovery grid cap (max 3, same size)
- Regime filter: fast/slow ATR ratio and EMA50/200 distance
- TradeLong, TradeShort: enable long / short
- Session/weekday filter, news filter, notification settings


IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE
This product is a software tool for automated order execution. It is not investment advice and does not manage your funds. No trading system can guarantee profit, and past performance — including any backtest — does not guarantee future results. This is an aggressive gold system: at the Aggressive and Ultra tiers the relative equity drawdown reaches ~89%, and a recovery-grid system can hold an open basket through deep adverse excursions before the group stop resolves it. The Ultra default is intentionally aggressive; start on a demo account, and step down to Aggressive, Standard or Defensive to match your drawdown tolerance. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.


SUPPORT
Please use the built-in chat / product comments for questions. Updates and improvements are published through the Market and delivered to you automatically.
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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FREE — the Donchian breakout channel and the ATR trailing stop that manages the trade after the break, drawn on one chart. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Most breakout indicators show you the entry and stop there. The hard part of trend following is what happens next: where the stop goes, when it ratchets, and when the move is over. This one
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Dip Buyer Zones RSI Pullback MT4 Indicator
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Experts
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Experts
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FREE — the Donchian breakout channel, an SMA trend filter, and the ATR trailing stop that manages the trade, drawn together. Tuned for crypto majors (BTC, ETH). 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Crypto trends in long, clean runs and then chops hard. A raw breakout indicator fires on both. This one only marks a breakout when it also agrees with
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Kenichiro Sakamoto
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FREE — highlights RSI-oversold pullbacks that occur WHILE price is above a rising trend SMA: the long-only dip-buy setup for up-biased markets such as stock indices. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Buying every oversold dip is how accounts die in a downtrend. Buying an oversold dip only while the market is in a confirmed uptrend is a differen
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100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Falcon helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More tools from the same developer: - Aegis Account Protector (account-wide equity guard): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182632
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FREE — see your spread the way your backtest never showed it: per bar, against its own average, and against a ceiling you set. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Most people filter their entries on indicators. In my own testing, almost every "smart" filter I added to a trend system made it worse — it removed losing trades, but it also removed so
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Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — the Donchian breakout channel, an SMA trend filter, and the ATR trailing stop that manages the trade, drawn together. Tuned for crypto majors (BTC, ETH). 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Crypto trends in long, clean runs and then chops hard. A raw breakout indicator fires on both. This one only marks a breakout when it also agrees with
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Kenichiro Sakamoto
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Spread Guard Live Spread MT4 Indicator
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Indicators
FREE — see your spread the way your backtest never showed it: per bar, against its own average, and against a ceiling you set. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. Most people filter their entries on indicators. In my own testing, almost every "smart" filter I added to a trend system made it worse — it removed losing trades, but it also removed so
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Falcon Trailing Stop Manager MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Falcon helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More tools from the same developer: - Aegis Account Protector (account-wide equity guard): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182632
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Aegis Account Protector MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Utilities
100% FREE — full version, no limitations, no registration. 100% free, no limitations. If it earns a place on your charts, a short review is the one thing that helps us most — it takes 30 seconds and it is what lets other traders find this tool. If Aegis helps your trading, please take a second to leave a review — it helps us a lot and keeps the tool free. More free tools from the same developer: - Falcon Trailing Stop Manager (universal trailing stop & break-even): https://www.mql5.com/en/ma
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Gold Viper Breakout MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
GOLD VIPER — Volatility-Regime Gold Breakout (XAUUSD M30) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M30 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M30 or you will see zero trades. GOLD VIPER is an automated trading system for gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. It trades only volatility-expansion regimes: it waits for a decisive breakout of the recent ch
Aureus Gold Averaging Grid MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
AUREUS GOLD — Momentum Breakout with Recovery Grid for XAUUSD (M30) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a XAUUSD M30 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to XAUUSD M30 or you will see zero trades. AUREUS GOLD is an automated trading system for gold (XAUUSD) on the M30 timeframe. It trades only strong volatility-expansion regimes, enters on a closed-bar breakout
Bitcoin Comet Trend Follower MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
BITCOIN COMET — Donchian Trend Follower for BTCUSD and ETHUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD H4 or you will see zero trades. BITCOIN COMET is an automated trading system for crypto majors — Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Ethereum (ETHUSD) — on the H4 timeframe. It is a pure trend follower: it waits for a con
Megamax Donchian Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
MEGAMAX DONCHIAN — USDJPY H1 Trend Follower IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USDJPY H1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USDJPY H1 or you will see zero trades. MEGAMAX DONCHIAN is an automated trading system for USD/JPY on the H1 timeframe. It is a pure trend follower: it waits for a confirmed breakout of the Donchian channel of the recent range, the
Nasdaq Dip Buyer MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
NASDAQ DIP BUYER — USTEC H4 RSI Pullback (long-only) IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USTEC H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USTEC H4 or you will see zero trades. NASDAQ DIP BUYER is an automated trading system for the NASDAQ-100 index (US Tech 100 / USTECm) on the H4 timeframe. It is a long-only, mean-reversion strategy: it buys temporary overso
Bitcoin Glacier Daily Trend MT4
Kenichiro Sakamoto
Experts
BITCOIN GLACIER — Patient Daily Trend Follower for BTCUSD IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a BTCUSD D1 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to BTCUSD D1 or you will see zero trades. BITCOIN GLACIER is an automated trading system for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) on the Daily (D1) timeframe. It is a slow, patient trend follower: it waits for a confirmed Donchian-channel b
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