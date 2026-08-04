Nasdaq Dip Buyer

NASDAQ DIP BUYER — USTEC H4 RSI Pullback (long-only)

IMPORTANT — attach the EA to a USTEC H4 chart. The strategy reads that timeframe; on any other chart it will simply place no trades. If you are testing the free demo in the Strategy Tester, set the symbol and timeframe to USTEC H4 or you will see zero trades.

NASDAQ DIP BUYER is an automated trading system for the NASDAQ-100 index (US Tech 100 / USTECm) on the H4 timeframe. It is a long-only, mean-reversion strategy: it buys temporary oversold dips that occur within an established uptrend, then exits when momentum recovers. The design rests on a simple, well-known characteristic of equity indices — a long-term upward drift punctuated by pullbacks that tend to be bought back. This is a calm, low-frequency system by design: it took only 74 trades over roughly seven years. Returns are modest on purpose. It is meant to be a diversification and stability tool, not a high-return robot.

RISK WARNING FIRST: The published default Run-Mode is ULTRA (maximum verified risk). It targets the highest return and reaches deeper drawdowns. For this conservative, modest-return product our honest recommendation is the Standard or Defensive Run-Mode — they are the stability-minded choices. Even the Ultra tier returns only +51% over seven years (at a 35% drawdown), so please set realistic expectations. All backtests below are historical, not a live track record.

FOUR RISK TIERS — ONE DROPDOWN, SAME SIGNAL, RISK SCALES (real-tick backtest, MT5 Strategy Tester, US Tech 100 / USTECm H4 2018-2025, $10,000, default settings otherwise):
- Defensive: +7.8% / Profit Factor 1.42 / max equity drawdown 5.6%
- Standard (recommended): +15.7% / Profit Factor 1.40 / max equity drawdown 11.0%
- Aggressive: +31% / Profit Factor 1.36 / max equity drawdown 21.3%
- Ultra (published default): +51% / Profit Factor 1.30 / max equity drawdown 35.1%
Every tier trades the identical signal; only position-sizing risk scales. This is a low-frequency system — 74 trades over roughly seven years — so returns compound slowly and the equity curve moves in patient steps. Higher tiers scale the same trades up in both return and drawdown; they do not trade more often.

This is a tool. It does not promise profit. Automated trading carries real risk, and a "dip" can keep falling into a genuine downtrend. This is a diversification and stability tool with deliberately modest returns, not a high-return robot — please read the whole description, start on a tier that fits you (Standard or Defensive for most traders), and size your risk before using it on a live account.


HOW IT WORKS

1) Regime filter — Only buy in an uptrend
The EA trades only when price is above its SMA200, defining a long-term uptrend. It is long-only by design: it does not short the index. This keeps every trade aligned with the index's structural upward bias and avoids fighting it.

2) Entry — Buy the oversold dip
Within that uptrend, the EA waits for a short-term pullback. When RSI(14) drops to the buy level (default 40 or below), it buys, treating the dip as a temporary oversold condition rather than the start of a new downtrend. A maximum-positions cap limits how much exposure can accumulate.

3) Exit — Recovery, time stop, or protective stop
- Recovery exit: the position is closed when RSI recovers above the exit level (default 50), capturing the rebound.
- Time stop: if the rebound has not materialised after a configured number of bars (default 30), the trade is closed.
- Protective stop: an ATR×8 stop caps the loss if the dip turns into a deeper sell-off.

4) Position sizing
Lots are sized from a risk percentage of balance against the stop distance, with a hard maximum-lot cap. A fixed-lot mode is also available.


RUN-MODE: ONE DROPDOWN FOR RISK
NASDAQ DIP BUYER includes a Run-Mode selector with four settings — the numbers for each are in the table above:
- Defensive: lowest risk and drawdown, for capital preservation
- Standard: the balanced profile — our recommendation for this conservative product
- Aggressive: higher risk and reward, for traders who accept a deeper drawdown
- Ultra: the published default — maximum verified return, deepest drawdown, for experienced traders
Because risk and reward scale proportionally, you choose the profile that fits your account and temperament from a single input. For this calm, modest-return system we recommend Standard or Defensive. Existing users who prefer the previous behaviour should select the Standard preset.


BUILT-IN PROTECTION & MONITORING
- Economic-calendar news avoidance: pauses new entries around high-impact events (uses the built-in MetaTrader calendar; no external connection required)
- Daily-loss stop and consecutive-loss safety guards
- Weekend close option
- On-chart dashboard: balance, equity, margin level, today / week / month / all-time P&L, win rate, longest win/loss streak, current drawdown, spread, and the next high-impact event
- Push and email notifications for opens, closes and margin warnings


RECOMMENDED SETUP
- Symbol: US Tech 100 / USTECm (NASDAQ-100). Symbol names vary by broker (e.g. NAS100, US100, USTEC); choose the broker's NASDAQ-100 CFD
- Timeframe: H4
- Account: a standard account with sufficient balance for the index contract size; check your broker's minimum lot and margin for the NASDAQ-100 CFD
- Leverage: 1:100 or higher is comfortable; confirm your broker's index leverage
- Trade only during the broker's index trading hours; the EA respects them automatically
- VPS or an always-on PC is recommended so the EA runs without interruption
- Default Run-Mode is Ultra. For this conservative product we recommend Standard (balanced) or Defensive (safety); keep Ultra only if you accept the deeper drawdown.


KEY INPUTS
- RunMode: Defensive / Standard / Aggressive / Ultra (default Ultra)
- RiskPercent / UseFixedLot / FixedLot / MaxLot: position sizing and lot cap
- TrendSMA, TrendTF_Bars: uptrend regime filter
- RSI_Period, RSI_BuyLevel: oversold dip entry
- MaxPositions: maximum concurrent positions
- RSI_ExitLevel: recovery exit level
- SL_ATR, ATR_Period: protective stop
- MaxHoldBars: time-stop length
- News filter, weekend-close and notification settings


IMPORTANT RISK DISCLOSURE
This product is a software tool for automated order execution. It is not investment advice and does not manage your funds. No trading system can guarantee profit, and past performance — including any backtest — does not guarantee future results. Mean-reversion systems are exposed when a pullback becomes a sustained decline; the protective stop limits each loss but a regime change can still hurt. This is a low-frequency, modest-return system; the Ultra default is intentionally the most aggressive tier, so start on a demo account, and step down to Aggressive, Standard or Defensive if the drawdown is more than you want. Only trade with money you can afford to lose.


SUPPORT
Please use the built-in chat for questions. Updates and improvements are published through the Market and delivered to you automatically.

You may know us from our free Dip Buyer Zones indicator — this is the calibrated, real-tick-validated version for live trading: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/185644
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
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