BTC Master Pro

4.55
BTC Master Pro Your Trusted Partner in Bitcoin Trading.
BTC Master Pro is the ultimate solution for navigating the unpredictable crypto market with confidence. This advanced Expert Advisor is built on safe and reliable strategies, ensuring every trade is executed with precision and care.
If you have any questions or need guidance before or after purchasing, feel free to send me a private message. My team and I are here to assist you every step of the way.

Current price: 499$ -> Next price: 699$ -> Final price: 999$
                               

The BTC Master Pro strategy is designed for trading Bitcoin, focusing on market changes and executing trades at precise points to achieve consistent and reliable results.


Features : 

  • Comprehensive Protection: Every position is safeguarded with Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop features to maximize safety and profitability.
  • Fast EA Trading: The EA enters trades that typically last only a few minutes or, at most, a couple of hours, ensuring quick results without long, drawn-out positions.
  • Expertly Developed: Designed and tested by skilled programmers and mathematicians, this EA employs proven and reliable strategies for consistent performance.
  • BTCUSD Focused: Exclusively optimized for the BTCUSD pair, with no grid, no Martingale, and no hedging. The EA opens only one position at a time, minimizing risk.
  • User-Friendly: Enjoy easy and quick installation with pre-configured default settings for convenience.
  • Flexible Trading Schedule: Trade 7 days a week or customize specific days and hours to suit your preferences.
  • Transparent and Realistic EA Performance:Feel free to backtest and review the EA. The profits and losses are transparent and unmanipulated, presenting you with the real picture.

Recommended setup :
  • Symbols: BTCUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Deposit: Minimum 300$ (recommended $1000 and up).
  • Note: The EA is not sensitive to spread or slippage, but I recommend using a good ECN broker.

The cryptocurrency market, particularly Bitcoin, is highly volatile. Letting emotions take over often results in losing focus and making poor decisions. Having a reliable tool and a well-defined strategy in this market helps you remain calm, focused, and in control.
Whether you’re a beginner or a professional, BTC Master Pro is designed to meet your needs. Start your journey toward smarter and safer Bitcoin trading today with BTC Master Pro!

If you would like to receive customized set files based on your needs and account balance, send me a private message, and I will configure the appropriate set files for you. (Aggressive and very low-risk performance set files are available.)

Support: We continuously respond to all customer questions and ideas in the shortest possible time and interact with them. In addition to providing exclusive setfiles, we offer guidance on setting up VPS, configuring MT5, downloading EA, setting up, and running the EA. Support through Team Viewer, AnyDesk, or Remote Desktop access is also available for beginners. If you need any of these, send me a private message.

Selling exclusively on the MQL5 site.


Reviews 11
Takahashi
74
Takahashi 2025.07.15 18:14 
 

Perfect, The Best EA for Bitcoin Trading!

This is the best EA I’ve used for trading Bitcoin.It averages around 60 trades per month, and so far I’ve only experienced one stop loss. That’s truly remarkable.In my opinion, its greatest strength is the win rate of over 80%, which sets it apart from many others.I'm currently using Strategy B, and it has delivered outstanding results.On top of that, the developer is extremely professional, intelligent, and genuinely caring. A rare combination!

Highly recommended for anyone serious about consistent and intelligent automated trading.

Jose Luis
58
Jose Luis 2025.05.14 18:01 
 

I've been using the EA BTC Master Pro for a few months now, and it's hands-down one of the most versatile tools I’ve worked with in the crypto market. What really sets it apart is the level of customization—you can tweak multiple strategies, apply smart filters, and fine-tune your risk with the built-in Autolot feature. It's adaptable to various market conditions and suits different trading styles. The win rate consistently stays between 70–90%, and the performance has been reliable. Most importantly, this isn't just another plug-and-play bot—it’s a serious financial instrument designed for long-term scaling and consistent growth. Also worth mentioning is the excellent customer support. Every question I had was answered promptly and thoroughly. It really gives you confidence knowing there's a responsive team behind the product. If you’re looking for a pro-level EA with flexibility and real results, BTC Master Pro is the way to go.

delmas Ollivierre
108
delmas Ollivierre 2025.04.13 01:19 
 

was on the hunts for bots that trade to my style and liking, found the btc master pro, ran it on back testing for a bit, then decided to purchase and give it a shot. i reached out to the creator with a few questions and also some info about my trading style. the response time was rather short and with a preset that fitted for me. i then set this bot on my live account and kept monitoring it for a bit. over a week later, i no longer hover over the bot as i had it trading with no input and to my surprise it handled all the market conditions very well. with moving the stop loss to break even and then the trailing stop loss. this bot is amazing. also got couple nice long trade in and the bot already paid back for itself. the key is to just follow what the creator said and let the bot work it magic. well created bot. p.s i took off my other bots and im just using this one now as the other bot i had; even though it was profitable, the risk was just too high that it uses.

Been trying this bot on demo and it worked well and currently running it on my small live account and so far am on profit. The creator is such a helpful person who is there to help you and provide support whenever you needed, even created me a set file for my account . so far the bot work great and getting amazing support. i will provide another review after a week of running this bot

