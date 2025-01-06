BTC Master Pro Your Trusted Partner in Bitcoin Trading.

BTC Master Pro is the ultimate solution for navigating the unpredictable crypto market with confidence. This advanced Expert Advisor is built on safe and reliable strategies, ensuring every trade is executed with precision and care.

Current price: 499$ -> Next price: 699$ -> Final price: 999$



The BTC Master Pro strategy is designed for trading Bitcoin, focusing on market changes and executing trades at precise points to achieve consistent and reliable results.





Features :

Comprehensive Protection: Every position is safeguarded with Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop features to maximize safety and profitability.

Every position is safeguarded with Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop features to maximize safety and profitability. Fast EA Trading: The EA enters trades that typically last only a few minutes or, at most, a couple of hours, ensuring quick results without long, drawn-out positions.

The EA enters trades that typically last only a few minutes or, at most, a couple of hours, ensuring quick results without long, drawn-out positions. Expertly Developed: Designed and tested by skilled programmers and mathematicians, this EA employs proven and reliable strategies for consistent performance.

Designed and tested by skilled programmers and mathematicians, this EA employs proven and reliable strategies for consistent performance. BTCUSD Focused: Exclusively optimized for the BTCUSD pair, with no grid, no Martingale, and no hedging. The EA opens only one position at a time, minimizing risk.

Exclusively optimized for the BTCUSD pair, with no grid, no Martingale, and no hedging. The EA opens only one position at a time, minimizing risk. User-Friendly: Enjoy easy and quick installation with pre-configured default settings for convenience.

Enjoy easy and quick installation with pre-configured default settings for convenience. Flexible Trading Schedule: Trade 7 days a week or customize specific days and hours to suit your preferences.

Trade 7 days a week or customize specific days and hours to suit your preferences. Transparent and Realistic EA Performance:Feel free to backtest and review the EA. The profits and losses are transparent and unmanipulated, presenting you with the real picture.





Recommended setup :

Symbols: BTCUSD

Timeframe: H1

Deposit: Minimum 300$ (recommended $1000 and up).

Note: The EA is not sensitive to spread or slippage, but I recommend using a good ECN broker.

If you would like to receive customized set files based on your needs and account balance, send me a private message, and I will configure the appropriate set files for you. (Aggressive and very low-risk performance set files are available.)

The cryptocurrency market, particularly Bitcoin, is highly volatile. Letting emotions take over often results in losing focus and making poor decisions. Having a reliable tool and a well-defined strategy in this market helps you remain calm, focused, and in control.Whether you’re a beginner or a professional,is designed to meet your needs. Start your journey toward smarter and safer Bitcoin trading today with

Support: We continuously respond to all customer questions and ideas in the shortest possible time and interact with them. In addition to providing exclusive setfiles, we offer guidance on setting up VPS, configuring MT5, downloading EA, setting up, and running the EA. Support through Team Viewer, AnyDesk, or Remote Desktop access is also available for beginners. If you need any of these, send me a private message.



Selling exclusively on the MQL5 site.