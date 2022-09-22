ROC acceleration deceleration indicator

ROC acceleration-deceleration is the manual system for medium-term scalping. Indicator based on custom ROC system which defines bullish/bearish market and especially acceleration-deceleration of tendention in the market's main direction. Buy arrow is plotted during bearish market when current trend decelerates and sell arrow is plotted during bullish market when current trend decelerates.

Main Indicator's Features

  • Signals are not repaint,non-late or disappear(exept cases when system recalculates all history datas,refreshing main settings);
  • Every signal comes at the open of new bar(system uses only confirmed signals);
  • Indicator has Alerts, Mail and Push notifications(allow to trade out of PC, from smartphone/mobile app);
  • System has screen table. Using it - you can adjust settings quickly and simply

Recommendations for trading 

  • M1,M5, M15 till 1hour;
  • EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDCAD, Gold ,Crypto;














Recommended products
Aurum mid quant pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Indicators
AURUM MID-QUANT PRO v5.60 Quantitative Excellence for Gold (XAU/USD) & Volatility Trading Gain a professional edge over institutional markets with AURUM MID-QUANT PRO , an advanced Price Action Pattern Detection and Breakout Engine designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5 . Built specifically to capture the unique volatility of Gold (XAU/USD) and other major financial instruments, this powerful indicator combines high-precision algorithmic pattern recognition with real-time dynamic accumulation z
ICT Institutional Zones Pro
Celestine Anyango Wabomba
Indicators
ICT Institutional Zones Pro — Trade with Institutional Precision Stop wasting time manually drawing key ICT levels every day. ICT Institutional Zones Pro is a professional-grade MT5 indicator built for traders who use ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) to read market structure with precision. This indicator automatically maps the most important institutional levels directly on your chart, helping you instantly identify where smart money is likely accumulating, distributing
On Balance Volume MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Indicators
The  OBV MTF  is an Enterprise-grade On-Balance Volume indicator that transforms standard OBV into a complete trading system. It combines gradient-aware momentum analysis, divergence detection, multi-timeframe alignment, and dynamic customisable midpoint-filtering in a single intuitive professional volume analysis tool. Core Features 1. 5-State Momentum Engine Aqua (Strong Bullish) : OBV slope rising with positive acceleration SteelBlue (Weak Bullish) : OBV rising but losing momentum Gray (Neutr
Dynamic Bands MT5
Liang Fu
Indicators
Product Name:   Breakthrough Tracker Trading System Core Positioning This system is built upon years of live trading experience, refined and optimized across diverse market conditions. Its fundamental purpose is to decisively eliminate the chronic pain point of account erosion caused by frequent trading in choppy, directionless markets. The core logic can be summed up in one sentence:   trade only breakouts, never participate in consolidation.   We have abandoned complex technical overlays, di
ToolBox 360 MT5
Timo Kosiol
Indicators
ToolBox 360 is the swiss knife of all indicators. It is full packed with useful tools to help you with your trading. It can be used to find best entry and exit points and help you to decide if you should open a trade or not. It shows market trends, candlestick formations outside / inside bars and you can sett time based allerts. Main features: Time based Fibonacci lines Choose a start and end time and the indicator shows you Fibonacci lines within the selected time range including range high a
Orderflow Super Candles
Jingfeng Luo
5 (1)
Indicators
Orderflow Super Candles - Simple Footprint Chart Indicator Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)  (The last screenshot shows the use of the DOM tool in conjunction with the product.) 1. Product Introduction Orderflow Super Candles is a professional charting tool based on underlying Tick data analysis, designed to provide traders with a deep "X-ray" view of the market. By parsing the buy and sell volume distribution within each candlestick, this indicator visualizes the hidden market microstructure. It
Bid Price Timer Indicator
Md Amzad Hossain
Indicators
Bid Price Timer Indicator — Precision Timing Meets Smart Price Tracking! Take your trading accuracy to the next level with the Bid Price Timer Indicator — a powerful tool designed for traders who value timing, precision, and clarity in every move. Key Features: Fixed Timer Display – Always visible on the right side of your chart (customizable X_Offset). Dynamic Price Tracking – The timer smoothly moves up and down following the Bid price in real time. Auto Repositioning – As
MFOP Market Forecast
Oscar Josue Pin Bacuzoy
Indicators
Develop this indicator for periods of 30 minutes or more, focus on getting market trends right and making sure they are met. MFOP v8.1 gets straight to the point: it scans the market and tells you exactly when there is enough strength to enter a trade. This indicator doesn't do magic, it uses mathematical algorithms to filter out market noise, not enter into false breakouts and show you clear BUY (blue arrow) and SELL (red arrow) opportunities. It is designed and optimized specifically to take
Man Trend
Ivan Simonika
Indicators
Man Trend uses at its core the process of identifying the rate of change in price growth and allows you to find entry and exit points from the market. The indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one of the sides, thanks to it you will know when this happens, it will notify you with the appearance of a blue dot to buy red to sell. This is a fundamental techni
Optimized Spike Detector Pro
Odete Argelio Simbine
Indicators
Obrigado por adquirir o detector de picos otimizado. Para instalação, ativação, atualizações ou suporte técnico, entre em contato comigo pelo WhatsApp: +258 86 756 5485. O Optimized Spike Detector Pro para MT5 é um indicador técnico de nível profissional projetado para identificar e capitalizar movimentos de preço bruscos e impulsivos (picos) em qualquer instrumento financeiro. Utilizando um núcleo sofisticado com múltiplos algoritmos, ele distingue expansões significativas de volatilidade do r
Triplet Cloud MTF MT5
Sopheak Khlot
Indicators
Triplet Cloud MTF is an indicator for trend-following strategy. It presents the trend in HTF from the LTF Chart that allows traders focus on looking for trade entry in the right direction and increase striking rate. It comes with simple input setup. You will only need to choose HTF you want to follow its trend and set the alert setup, then all is set. Here are the mostly selected HTF setup for each of entry timeframe: M1 Entry   : M15 Trend M5 Entry   : H1 Trend M15 Entry   : H4 Trend H1 Entry  
BTC Quantum AI Scalper PRO
Rakhym Beisenbayev
Indicators
BTC Quantum AI Scalper PRO Professional Bitcoin AI Trading Indicator for MetaTrader 5 BTC Quantum AI Scalper PRO is a next-generation Bitcoin trading system that combines classical technical analysis, market sentiment analysis, and a proprietary AI-based probability engine. Unlike traditional indicators that rely solely on moving averages or oscillators, this system simultaneously analyzes multiple key market factors: • Fear & Greed Index • Funding Rate • Funding Rate Delta • Open Interest
Interactive Moving Average
Yasumuro Ayaka
5 (1)
Indicators
ForexFanclub(FFC) : For detailed instructions and our official website, please visit my profile ! InteractiveMA: Real-Time Moving Average Control Stop wasting time opening settings dialogs just to tweak your Moving Average. InteractiveMA puts complete control of your trend analysis directly at your fingertips, allowing you to cycle through MA types and periods instantly on the chart. Whether you are a scalper needing rapid adjustments or a long-term trader refining your entry, this tool makes yo
FREE
Skiey
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
Skiey - Indicator of easy solutions! Using this indicator is very simple, since the simplest is to look at the chart and act according to the color arrows. Such a calculation option takes into account intraday price fluctuations and focuses on measuring the "candlestick" share in the trend. The algorithm takes into account the measurement of prices, this method also emphasizes the measurement of each of the price drops (H / C, H / O, LC, LO) - which gives more detailed information but also mor
AIS Bessel Filter MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicators
This filter is based on Bessel polynomials. Its main advantage is a small time delay. Another feature of this filter is its high sensitivity to the latest values ​​of the financial time series. Because of this, the indicator highlights active price movements, while smoothing out noise deviations. In addition to the classic variant, the logarithms of the Bessel coefficients have been added to the indicator as a weighting function. In this case, the indicator turns out to be smoother, but at the
Calendar Dashboard
Chahine Mamodaly
Indicators
Calendar Dashboard – a compact, real‑time economic calendar that sits directly on your MT5 charts and never gets in the way . Why traders love Calendar Dashboard See upcoming and past news at a glance, with clear time, currency, and impact so you know exactly when markets may move . Instantly spot high‑impact events thanks to color‑coding and a simple legend; past events are marked with a small asterisk for quick reference . Stay aligned across brokers with Broker Time and GMT Time displayed si
FREE
Dow and ICT AI Visualizer
Jie Hao Lu
Indicators
Dow+ICT AI Visualizer | The Key to Your AI Trading Brain Automatically generate Dow Theory inflection data and let AI analyze the markets for you—your data interface for AI-powered trading assistants. Dow+ICT AI Visualizer is not just a charting tool; it is a "Data Engine": Multi-Asset Support: Precious Metals (XAU, XAG), Crude Oil (XBR, XTI), Equity Indices (US500, US100), Forex (EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, AUD, CAD), and Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH). Multi-Timeframe Support: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4
Institutional SMC Plus Confluence Engine
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicators
Institutional SMC and Confluence Engine (MTF Scanner) The Institutional SMC and Confluence Engine is a professional grade Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. Engineered for high frequency dynamic structure mapping, it automatically identifies, scores, and filters institutional Supply and Demand zones while monitoring multiple assets and timeframes through an interactive scanner dashboard. Key Operational Features Automated Supply and Demand Detection Institutional Pivot Radius Engin
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Experts
Tools for earning and research. The core of the trading signals and strategy is based on the author's algorithm for the formation of price forecasting patterns. Applicable to any instrument! Supplemented with a control system based on the MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" , updating and adjusting the signal as accurately as possible for the market, instrument and period of work. Eligible: All instruments in all markets (there are exceptions). Who it's for: hedge funds, fund and asset managers, investment
Deviation trend
VLADISLAV AKINDINOV
Indicators
Indicator of trend deviation with a static level. The deviation coefficient is set for the trend histogram. Signals are the intersection of the level trend histogram in the direction of the trend or during a trend reversal - the option is selected in the indicator settings by the "Revers" parameter. There are all the necessary settings for the design of the indication and sending messages to mail or a mobile terminal. All input parameters have an intuitive name. Analog for MT4: https://www.mql5.
High Impact News Intelligence Indicator MT5
Mohamed Samsudeen
Indicators
HIGH IMPACT NEWS INTELLIGENCE Is an information panel for MetaTrader 5. It reads the Economic built into your terminal, finds the High Impact events ahead, counts down to each release, shows which instruments that release drives, and - only after the news is out - measures the real direction of every affected instrument from live price action. Launching Price: $299 | Next Price: $399 | Final Price: $1,999 This is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor. It does not open, modify or close positions
Ultimate Double Top Bottom Pro Volume Matrix
Mudassar Rasool
Indicators
Ultimate Double Top & Bottom (Pro Volume Matrix) Stop trading retail breakouts. Start trading Institutional Traps. The   Ultimate Double Top & Bottom   is not a standard, lagging pattern scanner. It is a highly advanced, non-repainting structural engine equipped with a proprietary   3-Leg Volume Matrix . Designed exclusively for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and order flow traders, this indicator mathematically dissects the tick volume inside M and W patterns to reveal true institutional intent:  
MT5 TD Sequential Scanner
George Njau Ngugi
Indicators
If you are unsure how to use this indicator, please feel free to reach out to me. I will explain it to you and provide reading materials to help you make the most of it. TD Sequential Scanner: An Overview The TD Sequential scanner is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to identify potential price exhaustion points and trend reversals in financial markets. Developed by Tom DeMark, this method is widely used by traders to gauge market cycles and potential turning points with precision. Ho
SnR Smart Eco2
Syamsurizal Dimjati
Indicators
SUPPORT & RESISTANCE (S&R) Smart Ecosystem Support & Resistance Detection automatically identifies price zones where buying or selling pressure has repeatedly appeared in the past. Zones are built using price reaction strength, fractal behavior, ATR-based zone width, and historical validation. This module provides: Dynamic support and resistance zones Zone classification (weak, untested, verified, proven, turncoat) Optional zone merging and extension Visual clarity with theme-based or custom col
Price Action Concept
Subrata Das
5 (1)
Indicators
Price Action Suvo - Ultimate SMC & Trend Indicator  Key Features 1. Advanced Market Structure (BOS & CHoCH) Dual Structure Analysis:   Automatically identifies both   Internal Structure   (short-term) and   Swing Structure   (major trends). BOS & CHoCH:   Clearly marks   Break of Structure (BOS)   and   Change of Character (CHoCH)   with distinct styles. Visual Perfection: Internal:   Dotted lines for minor structure. Swing:   Solid lines for major structure. No Overlap:   Fixed logic prevent
FREE
Cov echo trends indicator
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Manyal trading system, CovEchoTrend Robot, focuses on reliability and flexibility. By employing statistical analysis methods to study the relationships between the base indicator and market patterns, the system enables a deeper understanding of market processes. Intelligent pattern analysis: The application of statistical data processing helps identify key trend reversal points more accurately, signaling significant market shifts. Informed decision-making is based on the intersection of indicato
Supply Demand Dashboard MT5
Jan Flodin
5 (2)
Indicators
I recommend you to read the  product's blog  (manual) from start to end so that it is clear from the beginning what the indicator offers. This multi time frame and multi symbol supply and demand zone dashboard indicator sends alerts when the price has reached a supply/demand zone. It is also possible to use it to be alerted about regular double tops/bottoms instead of zones. It can be used with all time frames from M1 to MN. Maximum 9 time frames can be shown in the dashboard at the same time. 
Sun
Arthur Hatchiguian
3.77 (30)
Experts
Sun is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for EURUSD M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS . This EA requi
Vanguard Gold Sentinel
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
Experts
Vanguard Gold Sentinel: Robust H1 Trend-Following Engine Product Description: Vanguard Gold Sentinel is a high-precision algorithmic trading system designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe . Unlike generic EAs, this system has been subjected to rigorous robustness testing—including exhaustive Walk Forward analysis—to ensure its adaptability across shifting market cycles from 2015 to 2026. At its core, Sentinel is engineered to capture institutional trends by combining
Rocket Trend
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicators
The Rocket Trend indicator is trending. The indicator draws two-color points connected by lines along the chart. This is a trend indicator, it is an algorithmic indicator. It is easy to work and understand when a blue circle appears, you need to buy, when a red one appears, sell. The indicator is used for scalping and pipsing, and has proven itself well. Rocket Trend is available for analyzing the direction of the trend for a specific period of time. Ideal for novice traders learning the laws o
Buyers of this product also purchase
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
ZAB Supply Demand MTF
Mr Adisorn Mayang
Indicators
ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
Indicators
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
South African Sniper Indicator
Joel Malebana
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing the South African Sniper Indicator Created by a dedicated team of South African traders with years of profitable experience in the financial markets, the South African Sniper Indicator is designed to give traders a sharp edge — combining simplicity, precision, and power in one tool. This is a plug-and-play indicator for MT5, built to deliver accurate BUY and SELL (Sniper Entry) signals — complete with target levels and automated trailing stops. Whether you trade forex, indice
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Indicators
OrderFlow Absorption – Professional Delta & Absorption Signal Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of true order flow analysis with   OrderFlow Absorption   – the ultimate delta histogram and absorption signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Designed for traders who want to see what’s really happening behind every price move, this tool reveals hidden buy/sell pressure and absorption events that drive the market. Features Delta Histogram Visualization:   Instantly see buy and sell pressure with clear,
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicators
Most arrow indicators give you a signal and leave you to figure out the rest. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows gives you the full trading plan. Every signal arrow prints with a full plan already drawn: entry line, stop-loss, four take-profit levels, and a live edge verdict telling you whether this symbol and time-frame is worth trading right now. An included Trade Manager EA handles the execution after you enter, so discipline stays intact when the market gets loud. Non-repaint. Closed-bar signals only. B
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro indicator for MT5 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
Indicators
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro Indicator Tweezer Pro Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The standard Tweezer is a two bar pattern. Our enhanced version is a multi-bar pattern. We filter the patterns for you so that you only get the     best and most effective patterns   and ignore the noise. The Tweezer pattern is a simple and effective pattern to trade. The strategy that comes with the Tweezer is based on price action. The Twe
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Indicators
The indicator highlights zones where interests are being declared then shows their accumulation zone. Transaction Speed works like an order book in big scale. This is the indicator for the biggest money. It's performance is exceptional. Whatever interest there is in the market you will see it. The Transaction Speed is a new concept indicator that shows where and when large orders accumulates on the market and benefits of this. It detects trend changes at very early stage. In Forex, volume is
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicators
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Break Pullback
Arief
Indicators
Smart Multi-Layer Breakout & Pullback Detector for MetaTrader 5 "Smart Simple Fast!" Are you tired of missing high-probability breakout entries? Are you spending hours scanning multiple charts, trying to align breakouts with trend direction and currency momentum — only to miss the move? Break Pullback solves all of that in one indicator. What Is Break Pullback? Break Pullback is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for traders who trade market structure, breakouts, an
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Indicators
Apex Market Structure Pro Apex Market Structure Pro is a smart-money structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It marks liquidity, structure shifts, accumulation zones and higher-timeframe bias on a single overlay, so you can read market context at a glance. It also shows the three market phases (Contraction, Expansion, Trend) as they develop. Note: this indicator is designed for Heikin Ashi charts. Set your chart to Heikin Ashi before use. The analysis is built around Heikin Ashi price flow. Wh
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Indicators
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Indicators
MERAVITH provides complete liquidity map of the analyzed market. Hedge funds tool. It performs all calculations automatically using a proprietary volume-weighted average price methodology, eliminating subjective interpretation entirely. Meravith will: Analyze all timeframes and display the current trend in force. Highlight liquidity zones (volume equilibrium) where bullish and bearish volumes are equal. Display all liquidity levels across different timeframes directly on your chart. Generate an
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
Indicators
Hi Trader, Most retail traders rely on lagging, web-based scripts. To trade with a true edge, you need institutional architecture. The Astro AI Indicator is not a standard chart overlay. It is a compiled, dual-agent neural network running directly on your terminal. Here is the exact technology driving the system: 1. Agent 1: The Analyst (Graph Neural Networks - GNN) Markets are not just isolated price bars; they are interconnected networks of data. The Function: Agent 1 utilizes a Graph Neural
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
Indicators
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire MetaTrader 5 Indicator · Smart Money Concepts · Predictive Intelligence Engine ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI is a professional Smart Money Concepts indicator system built exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It combines the complete SMC framework — Order Blocks, Liquidity sweeps, Fair Value Gaps, Break of Structure,
Flag Pattern Angelo
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
Indicators
Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicators
The " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " indicator is designed for the scalping method of trading within trend waves. Tested on major currency pairs and gold, compatibility with other trading instruments is possible. Provides signals for short-term opening of positions along the trend with additional price movement support. The principle of the indicator. Large arrows determine the trend direction. An algorithm for generating signals for scalping in the form of small arrows operates within trend wav
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
Indicators
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Indicators
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
More from author
Golden section price action indicator MT4 edition
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Golden section price action indicator - is a trend-scalping complete system with enter and exit points. Indicator is based on most powerfull price action japan patterns that are filtered by volume, volatility, market phase. Pattern is not a simple combinations of candles. Patterns must have "weight" to move market in right direction. "Weight" - is the summary of pattern's volume, the size of pattern candles according to last average volatility and ofcourse pattern must appear in correct market p
Support Resistance Peaks Indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
SupportResistancePeaks Indicator indicator - is the combination of dynamic support/resitance and price action pattern. As a rule support/resistance indicators uses already calculated, history levels. The most disadvantage of this method - new(incomming) levels always are not the same as were on history, in other words accuracy is not so high as expected. My indicator is looking for dynamic/live levels that are forming right now after trend lost it's power and choppy market starts. As a rule exac
Trend deviation scalper MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Trend deviation scalper - is the manual system to scalp choppy market places. Indicator defines bull/bear trend and it's force. Inside exact trend system also defines "weak" places, when trend is ready to reverse. So as a rule, system plots a sell arrow when bull trend becomes weak and possibly reverses to bear trend. For buy arrow is opposite : arrow is plotted on bear weak trend. Such arrangement allows you to get a favorable price and stand up market noise. Loss arrows are closing by common p
Trend driver bars Iindicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Trend driver bars is the manual trading system, which defines current trend continue or it's pull-back/reverse. "Driver" bars - are price action patterns that has powerfull affect on market, defining it's near future direction. Generally, driver bars represents trend "skeleton" and often anticipates new market impulse. System plots arrows when market shows 3 pattenrs in a row(most powerfull combo-pattern), and makes fast scalping of incomming movement. Loss positions closes by common profit. Lot
Wave impulse omega scalper MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Wave Impulse OmegaScalper - is the manual system for scalping. In many cases Indicator "eats" almost all possible trend wave. System defines up price wave and down price wave. Inside the exact wave - system defines true trend movement and choppy market. Indicator plots signals while market is trending, powerfull and has quiet good volatility. This is complete system with enter and exit points. Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint,non-late or disappear(exept cases when system recalcu
Reverse side scalper MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Reverse side scalper is the manual trading system, that works on choppy(anti-trend) market. As a rule markets are on 80% choppy and only 20% is trend phase. System is based on custom step Moving and RSI and reverse pattern. System defines up movement, down movement, trend / choppy phases. Indicator plots Buy signal arrow when current direction is down and phase is trend, Sell signal arrow is plotted when currently is up movement and phase is trend. As a rule it allows to "catch" local maximum/mi
Binary Step Clouds Indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Binary step clouds - is the complete trading system with enter and exit points. System is based on double smoothed exponential step moving and volume weighted simple step moving.Generally each movings define trend direction and places when trend is in active phase. Signals plots when both movings approache to active trend phase and market speed is high.  Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint,non-late or disappear(exept cases when system recalculates all history datas,refreshing main
Acceleration Force Meter Indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Acceleration Force Meter Indicator - is a trend system that join market in trend phase and after trend pull-back. AFM indicator - is the system that watchs market phases from flat to extreme volatility and prefers to enter in market when it's active, more volatility, ignoring most flat places. This is 100% complete trading system including enter and exit points. It works well with profitable trades - maximizing take profit targets(analysis of recent market volatility, its pips range to adapt cur
Imba trend runner indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
ImbaTrend Runner - is the trend following manual system for forex/crypto market. It defines medium-term trends and works with it in intraday mode. System shows enter points, profit and loss targets. As a rule profit targets are 2-3 X bigger than loss targets. Indicator is AutoAdaptive and it automatically updates it's settings during trading. Indicator is sensitive to market changes, regular updates helps to stay in relevant trend. Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint, late or disap
Early WPR divergence indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Early WPR divergence - is the manual system to define trend reverse. Green histogram shows main trend, Orange one - shows "short"/local trend. System is looking for clear divergence between both trends and pick up position(plot buy/sell arrows). When main trend is up, but local trend reverses to bearish trend and get's big power - sell arrow is plotted;    When main trend is down, but local trend reverses to bullish trend and get's big power - buy arrow is plotted;  Main inputs are : mediumTrend
Bull bear pressure indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Bull bear pressure indicator - is the manual system which defines bull/bear market. When lines is above zero level - market is strong bullish, and when lines below zero level - market is bearish. First line represents global trend and second one are smoothed and shows local market's mood. Main inputs are : MainPeriod- main indicator's period for global trend calculation; SignalPeriod - period for   smoothed and shows local market's trend; Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint,non-la
ROC acceleration deceleration indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
ROC acceleration-deceleration is the manual system for medium-term scalping. Indicator based on custom ROC system which defines bullish/bearish market and especially  acceleration-deceleration of tendention in the market's main direction. Buy arrow is plotted during bearish market when current trend decelerates and sell  arrow is plotted during bullish market when current trend decelerates. Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint,non-late or disappear(exept cases when system recalculat
ASI fractals with DPO filter MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
ASI fractals with DPO filter - is the manual trend-following system. ASI fractals are the base of every trend. System plots an arrow when fractal pattern appears on ASI indcator and DPO direction is same as incomming signal. System has several ways of usage : simply indicator, indicator with suggested arrows, arrows with single targets and arrows with common profit targets. User can simply switch indicator's modes directly from chart. Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint,non-late or
Trend Reversal Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Trend reversal index - is the manual trading system that works with overbought , oversold levels and reversal patterns. Sell arrow is plotted when indicator is higher than overbought level and here forms reversal pattern, all pattern points  located higher than overbought level. Opposite with buy arrow : ndicator is lower than oversold level and here forms reversal pattern, all pattern points located lower than overbought level.  Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint, late or disapp
Demarker pull back system MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Demarker pullback system - is the manual trading system for choppy markets. It show 2 colored histogram.  When histogram is blue - market is quite bullish, when histogram ir orange - market is more bearish. Up arrow is plotted when histogram is in oversold zone but blue color. Down arrow is plotted when histogram is in overbought zone but orange color. These patterns shows false breakout and possible soon reverse(price is overbought but shows bearish signs and price is oversold but shows bullis
TPM cross indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
TPM Cross (trend power moving cross) - is a trend following strategy based on custom signal points. Indicator consists from main custom moving chart line and trend power line. Indicator defines up and down movements by it's trend power and custom moving direction. When current market's trend looses it's power and opposite trend starts - power trend line  crosses moving and indicator plots an arrow.  Main indicator's adjustable inputs : movingPeriod - period of moving line  trendPeriod  - period
Impulse fractals indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
Floating peaks oscillator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Floating peaks oscillator - it the manual trading system. It's based on Stochastik/RSI type of oscillator with dynamic/floating  overbought and oversold levels. When main line is green - market is under bullish pressure, when main line is red - market is under bearish pressure. Buy arrow appears at the floating bottom and sell arrow appears at floating top. Indicator allows to reverse signal types. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : mainTrendPeriod; signalTrendPeriod; smoothedTrendPeriod; tre
Trend speed vector oscillator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Trend speed vector - is the oscillator for manual trading. System measures trend direction and it's speed. Histogram shows 4 colors: Lime --> Strong up movement with good gain speed; Green --> Up movement with low gain speed Red --> Strong down movement with good gain speed; Orange --> Down movement with low gain speed Green and Orange histograms show weak market's movements and thуese places excluded from signal points. Buy arrow is plotted during strong down movement when bearish gain speed i
Floating gain meter MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Floating gain meter is the manual trading system that works with local trends and it's scalping. Histogram represents  bull/bear floating trend gain. Green color histogram shows choppy market with bullish pressure, Orange - shows choppy market with bearish pressure. Lime and Red colors shows "boiled" places in market. As a rule buy arrow is placed after strong Down movement when it's power becomes weak and choppy market starts. And sell arrow is plotted after strong Up movement when it's power
Pullback points indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicators
Pullback points indicator - is the manual trading system, that shows most popular market prices. Indicator measures bull/bear waves pressure and looks for "consensus" prices. As a rule these points are crossed up and down very often and opened trade has several chances to be closed in positive zone. Mainly, such points is the good base for "common profit" types of strategies. Indicator also represents   "common profit"  scalping method of trading as default one.  Main Indicator's Features Signa
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicators
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Trend roc waves robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Looking for EA to automate your trading strategy on the Forex market? TrendRocWaves Robot — your faithful companion in the world of trading! This 100% automated EA offers unique features: - works exclusively on high timeframes (H1 and H4) for confirmed response to market changes. - uses the most popular and liquid currency pairs such as EURUSD,GBPUSD with minimal spreads and fast transaction execution. - applies a scalping method based on a medium-term trend to achieve local goals and reduce r
Dynamic trend cycles robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing the trading system Dynamic Trend Cycles Robot  — a powerful tool for H1-H4 trading with volatility pairs! Technical capabilities - pairs to trade : EURUSD,GBPUSD,XAUUSD;  - timeframes : M30,H1,H4; Why Choose Dynamic Trend Cycles Robot (DTC)? - Accurate Trend Analysis: DTC adapts to current market volatility, providing precise tracking of price trends. This allows you to confidently open positions in line with the main trend and maximize your profits. - Filtering False Signals: In t
Stabilized dema cross robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention an innovative expert advisor created specifically for the most juicy and volatility    currency     basket: GBPUSD and XAUUSD. This EA is designed using the main features of this market's movement, making it an ideal choice for dynamic trading on high-trending and medium-volatile pairs. The advisor is focused on minimizing trading risks, aiming to reduce losses to a minimum. Main features: EA is designed to open and close orders at the begginning of trading session
Squeeze roc xau points mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention unique trading advisor, Squeeze roc xau points, exclusively designed for trading on the XAU/USD pair. We analyzed predominantly all objectively important timeframes and identified unique characteristics of gold movements relative to the dollar to create this product. These insights can be extremely useful in predicting market reversal points on timeframes from M30 to H8 for the XAU/USD pair. You can choose your favorite timeframe to receive signals or use multiple
Detrended scalper jpy points robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Introducing to your attention a unique trading advisor "Detrended scalper jpy points robot", designed for trading with major JPY crosses. The idea is based on a modified indicator, detrended price oscillator, whose task is to eliminate the influence of the trend on price movements. This greatly simplifies the process of determining overbought/oversold cycles. The focus is on analyzing short cycles: long market cycles consist of several short ones. By analyzing the short components, we can more
Hybrid trend impulse robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
Hybrid Trend Impulse robot – is an advanced EA that combines modern approaches to trend and impulse analysis, offering unique capabilities for effective deposit management. Key advantages of the HybridTrendImpulse_robot: Nonlinear dynamics: The method of interaction between opening prices forms a unique nonlinear model that is particularly sensitive to significant price fluctuations, increasing their significance and making the indicator ideal for working in high volatility conditions. Enhanced
R trend sync robot mt4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
r-Trend Sync Robot is an expert advisor for extra volatility markets like XAUUSD with dynamic lot size. Main EA features : The advisor's algorithm is based on the analysis of an extensive array of historical data (from 1995 for EURUSD & EURJPY and from 2004 for XAUUSD), which ensured the identification of general patterns in the behavior of these pairs across a wide range of timeframes. The analysis of historical data helped the advisor learn to recognize market triggers for medium-term trends a
Vidya pearson flow robot mql4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
At the core of the VidyaPearsonFlow Robot lies the synthesis of two key principles : a daptive filtration of market noise and statistical analysis of correlations between major Forex pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. This is not merely an algorithm—it is a system that embodies the harmony of mathematical rigor and the flexibility required to operate in the ever-changing market environment. The Essence of the Method: Adaptive Filtration: The system dynamically adjusts to changing market
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review