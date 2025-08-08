Dynamic Oscillator Pro mq
- Indicators
- DMITRII GRIDASOV
- Version: 1.57
- Updated: 8 August 2025
- Activations: 10
Dynamic Oscillator Pro - is an advanced custom Crypto_Forex indicator - efficient Trading tool for MT4!
- New generation of Oscillators - see pictures to check how to use it.
- Dynamic Oscillator has adaptive Oversold/Overbought zones.
- Oscillator is an auxiliary tool to find exact entry points from OverSold/OverBought areas.
- Oversold values: below Green line, Overbought values: over Red line .
- It is much more accurate than standard oscillators. Suitable timeframes: M30, H1, H4, D1, W1.
- Indicator has built-in Mobile and PC alerts.
- It has Info Spread Swap Display - it shows current Spread and Swaps of forex pair where it is attached.
- Display also shows account Balance, Equity and Margins.
- It is possible to locate Info Spread Swap Display in any corner of the chart:
- 0 - for top-left corner, 1 - top-right, 2 - bottom-left, 3 - bottom-right.
This is original product which is offered only on this MQL5 website.