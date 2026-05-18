ZEUS indi Premium Signal MT5

⚡ ZEUS-indi — Premium Multi-Timeframe Signal Indicator


ZEUS-indi is a professional signal indicator for MetaTrader 5
that combines 9 internal indicators across 3 timeframes into a
single, weighted decision system. Built for traders who value
PRECISION over noise.

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✨ KEY FEATURES
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🎯 Multi-Timeframe Scoring (Base + HiTF + HiTF2)
   Real-time agreement percentage across three timeframes
   (e.g., M15 + H4 + D1). See LIVE in the corner panel how
   close the market is to the next signal.

🛡️ Deterministic Reliability Fix
   Most signal indicators produce DIFFERENT arrows after MT5
   restart or chart switch. ZEUS-indi has a unique reliability
   fix — same conditions ALWAYS produce same arrows. Tested
   and verified.

🔬 9 Internal Indicators with Weighted Scoring
   Stochastic ×4, MACD, CCI, RSI, Heikin Ashi, HA T3.
   Each indicator's contribution is weighted; signal appears
   ONLY when the weighted score crosses your threshold on all
   three timeframes.

🏆 Premium Gold UX Panel
   Elegant golden-themed panel in the chart corner with:
   • Last signal (direction, time, price)
   • Market state (spread, ATR, EMA trend)
   • Multi-TF alignment in real time (with progress bars)
   • SL/TP progress on active signal
   • Today's statistics
   Auto-detects chart background (light/dark theme).

📱 Multi-Channel Alerts
   • MT5 popup alerts
   • Sound notifications
   • Push notifications to mobile
   • Visual arrows on chart (BUY/SELL)

🎨 Historical Backfill
   When loaded on a new chart, ZEUS-indi automatically scans
   500-5000 bars of history and draws arrows for past signals.
   See immediately how the indicator would have performed.

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🎯 WHO IS IT FOR?
═══════════════════════════════════════════

✓ Manual traders looking for high-quality entries
✓ Beginners learning "when to trade" vs "when to wait"
✓ Advanced traders using it as a confirmation filter
✓ Works on all instruments (XAUUSD, BTCUSD, EURUSD, indices)
✓ Works on all timeframes (recommended M15 and higher)

═══════════════════════════════════════════
📊 HOW IT WORKS
═══════════════════════════════════════════

ZEUS-indi is NOT a high-frequency scalper. It is a PROFESSIONAL
FILTER that:

  1. Monitors 9 indicators on 3 timeframes simultaneously
  2. Calculates a weighted score in real time
  3. Generates an arrow ONLY when all timeframes align
  4. Draws SL/TP suggestions automatically
  5. Remembers signals across MT5 restarts (reliability fix)

The result is a PATIENT trading tool — some days 5 signals,
some days 0 (on quiet pairs). That is scientifically correct:
SIGNAL ONLY WHEN CONDITIONS ARE MET.

═══════════════════════════════════════════
⚙️ REQUIREMENTS
═══════════════════════════════════════════

• MetaTrader 5
• Any broker (no restrictions)
• Demo or live account
• Single chart + single indicator instance

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🎁 FREE DEMO
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A free demo version is available.

Please note: the demo is limited to the Strategy Tester only.
It does not work on live or demo trading accounts.

How to try ZEUS-indi for free:
  1. Click the "Free Demo" button on this product page
  2. Open MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester (Ctrl+R)
  3. Select ZEUS-indi from the indicator list
  4. Run on ANY historical data, ANY symbol, ANY timeframe
  5. Demo runs UNLIMITED in Strategy Tester

This lets you fully evaluate signal quality, panel UX, and
backfill behavior on real historical data before purchasing.

Full version (works on live + demo + Strategy Tester):
  • One-click activation after purchase in MQL5 Market
  • Tied to your MQL5 account (up to 5 activations)
  • Updates included during the active license period

═══════════════════════════════════════════
⚠️ DISCLAIMER
═══════════════════════════════════════════

Forex and CFD trading involves substantial risk. ZEUS-indi
is a signal/analysis tool — not an automated trading system.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always
test on demo first and trade responsibly.

═══════════════════════════════════════════
📞 SUPPORT
═══════════════════════════════════════════

For questions, bug reports, or feature requests, please use
the Comments section of this product page on MQL5 Market.
Response within 24-48 hours.

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Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Trend Forecaster
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Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
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KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
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Bernhard Schweigert
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Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
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SR Liquidity MT5
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Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
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Eliska123
14
Eliska123 2026.05.29 10:40 
 

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Jiri Cetkovsky
402
Reply from developer Jiri Cetkovsky 2026.05.31 18:36
Thank you very much for your trust. Good luck with your trading.
j.gbelec
14
j.gbelec 2026.05.26 16:41 
 

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Jiri Cetkovsky
402
Reply from developer Jiri Cetkovsky 2026.05.31 18:37
Thank you very much for your trust.
Pedro.1930
181
Pedro.1930 2026.05.26 15:33 
 

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Jiri Cetkovsky
402
Reply from developer Jiri Cetkovsky 2026.05.31 18:40
Thank you very much for your trust. Good luck with your trading. I am considering the EA for sale.
Prefa.1930
180
Prefa.1930 2026.05.21 16:07 
 

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Jiri Cetkovsky
402
Reply from developer Jiri Cetkovsky 2026.05.31 18:38
Thank you very much for your trust.
Amalka
1192
Amalka 2026.05.19 10:42 
 

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Jiri Cetkovsky
402
Reply from developer Jiri Cetkovsky 2026.05.31 18:41
Thank you very much for your trust :-) !
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