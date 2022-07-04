PZ Mean Reversion MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 19 July 2024
- Activations: 20
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders
Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies.
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- Clear trading signals
- Amazingly easy to trade
- Customizable colors and sizes
- Implements performance statistics
- Outperforms most trading strategies
- Displays suitable SL and TP levels
- It implements email/sound/visual alerts
How it works
The indicator measures the standard deviation around a fully customizable moving average from a higher timeframe and uses a trend-following approach to find trades with precision. Trades are found by diving into the price action of the current chart and closed when the price returns to the mean price band, calculated from a higher timeframe of your choosing. Because of the way it is coded, the indicator will stay away from high volatility and strong trending markets and trade only predictable scenarios in which a return to the mean is feasible inside of an acceptable volatility to directionality ratio.
Anatomy of the Indicator
- The green line is the moving average from a higher timeframe (a.k.a the mean)
- The dotted area is the typical price band around the moving average
- The blue line is the breakout price for bullish trades
- The red line is the breakout price for bearish trades
Trades are taken against the mean and closed inside the typical price band.
What to trade
Mean reversion is always taking place in virtually all markets.
- Forex Pairs
- Stock Indices
- Precious Metals
- Commodities
- Crypto Currencies
- Bonds
Recommended Timeframes
- H4 with MN1 Moving Average
- H1 with W1 Moving Average
- M15 with D1 Moving Average
- M1 with H4 Moving Average
Input Parameters
For a detailed description of all the inputs parameters of the indicator, click here.
Always repaints if the price go against, even if using MA Shift = 1 and Open Price. I thought it was good, but it is not.