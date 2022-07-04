PZ Mean Reversion MT5

Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders

Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products]

Clear trading signals

Amazingly easy to trade

Customizable colors and sizes

Implements performance statistics

Outperforms most trading strategies

Displays suitable SL and TP levels

It implements email/sound/visual alerts





How it works



The indicator measures the standard deviation around a fully customizable moving average from a higher timeframe and uses a trend-following approach to find trades with precision. Trades are found by diving into the price action of the current chart and closed when the price returns to the mean price band, calculated from a higher timeframe of your choosing. Because of the way it is coded, the indicator will stay away from high volatility and strong trending markets and trade only predictable scenarios in which a return to the mean is feasible inside of an acceptable volatility to directionality ratio.





Anatomy of the Indicator

The green line is the moving average from a higher timeframe (a.k.a the mean)

The dotted area is the typical price band around the moving average

The blue line is the breakout price for bullish trades

The red line is the breakout price for bearish trades

Trades are taken against the mean and closed inside the typical price band.





What to trade

Mean reversion is always taking place in virtually all markets.

Forex Pairs

Stock Indices

Precious Metals

Commodities

Crypto Currencies

Bonds





Recommended Timeframes

H4 with MN1 Moving Average

H1 with W1 Moving Average

M15 with D1 Moving Average

M1 with H4 Moving Average





Input Parameters

For a detailed description of all the inputs parameters of the indicator, click here.



Author



Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of PZ Trading Solutions.