PZ Mean Reversion MT5

1

Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders

Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies.

[ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products]

  • Clear trading signals
  • Amazingly easy to trade
  • Customizable colors and sizes
  • Implements performance statistics
  • Outperforms most trading strategies
  • Displays suitable SL and TP levels
  • It implements email/sound/visual alerts

How it works

The indicator measures the standard deviation around a fully customizable moving average from a higher timeframe and uses a trend-following approach to find trades with precision. Trades are found by diving into the price action of the current chart and closed when the price returns to the mean price band, calculated from a higher timeframe of your choosing. Because of the way it is coded, the indicator will stay away from high volatility and strong trending markets and trade only predictable scenarios in which a return to the mean is feasible inside of an acceptable volatility to directionality ratio.

Anatomy of the Indicator

  • The green line is the moving average from a higher timeframe (a.k.a the mean)
  • The dotted area is the typical price band around the moving average
  • The blue line is the breakout price for bullish trades
  • The red line is the breakout price for bearish trades

Trades are taken against the mean and closed inside the typical price band.


What to trade

Mean reversion is always taking place in virtually all markets.

  • Forex Pairs
  • Stock Indices
  • Precious Metals
  • Commodities
  • Crypto Currencies
  • Bonds

Recommended Timeframes

  • H4 with MN1 Moving Average
  • H1 with W1 Moving Average
  • M15 with D1 Moving Average
  • M1 with H4 Moving Average

Input Parameters

For a detailed description of all the inputs parameters of the indicator, click here.


Author

Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and founder of PZ Trading Solutions.
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note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Ziva LSE System
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
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ZIVA LSE System A Professional Liquidity & Structure Execution Framework Executive Overview ZIVA LSE System is a professionally engineered analytical framework designed to interpret market behavior through structural logic and liquidity dynamics. It is not positioned as a conventional indicator. Rather, it functions as a structured execution environment that organizes price action into a clear, disciplined decision-making model. The system is built to deliver consistency, clarity, and controlled
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Lucas Lauer
339
Lucas Lauer 2023.03.08 15:43 
 

Always repaints if the price go against, even if using MA Shift = 1 and Open Price. I thought it was good, but it is not.

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