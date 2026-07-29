Launch Pad GOLD Pro Indicator

Launch Pad GOLD Indicator v1.7

Launch Pad GOLD Indicator is a multi-timeframe technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5.

The indicator uses EMA-based market structure analysis together with momentum monitoring, trend alignment tools, and configurable filtering functions.

The system is designed to assist with chart analysis across multiple timeframes.

Features

EMA Trend Analysis

The indicator uses EMA calculations to display trend structure and directional movement.

Functions include:

  • Buy and sell signal display
  • EMA crossover monitoring
  • Trend reversal indication
  • Momentum activity observation

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

The system includes configurable higher timeframe alignment tools.

Available functions:

  • Higher timeframe confirmation
  • Multi-timeframe trend alignment
  • Configurable timeframe selection
  • Directional bias monitoring

Signal Strength Display

Signals are evaluated using an internal scoring model.

Included tools:

  • Signal strength score
  • Star-based signal classification
  • Real-time signal updates

Market Filters

Optional filters are available for market condition selection.

Available filters:

  • ATR-based volatility filter
  • Spread filter
  • Trend alignment filter
  • Session-based filter

Trade Management Functions

Included management tools:

  • Break-even level display
  • ATR-based trailing calculations
  • Configurable take-profit functions

On-Chart Information Panel

The interface displays:

  • Signal strength information
  • Market session status
  • Trend alignment overview
  • Current signal state

Usage Notes

  • Designed for short- and medium-term chart analysis
  • Can be used on XAUUSD and Forex instruments
  • Default settings are included for initial setup

Important Information

This indicator is intended for analytical purposes only.

Trading involves risk, and market conditions can change rapidly. Users are responsible for applying their own risk management and trade decisions.

Product Information

Version: 1.7

Developer: Ramulo Software


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