Launch Pad GOLD Pro Indicator
- Indicators
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Zenzo Phathisani MtungwaUnwavering dedication to building exceptional software.
I engineer trading software with a singular focus: precision, unprecidented performance and EXCELLENCE.
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 29 July 2026
- Activations: 20
Launch Pad GOLD Indicator v1.7
Launch Pad GOLD Indicator is a multi-timeframe technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5.
The indicator uses EMA-based market structure analysis together with momentum monitoring, trend alignment tools, and configurable filtering functions.
The system is designed to assist with chart analysis across multiple timeframes.
Features
EMA Trend Analysis
The indicator uses EMA calculations to display trend structure and directional movement.
Functions include:
- Buy and sell signal display
- EMA crossover monitoring
- Trend reversal indication
- Momentum activity observation
Multi-Timeframe Analysis
The system includes configurable higher timeframe alignment tools.
Available functions:
- Higher timeframe confirmation
- Multi-timeframe trend alignment
- Configurable timeframe selection
- Directional bias monitoring
Signal Strength Display
Signals are evaluated using an internal scoring model.
Included tools:
- Signal strength score
- Star-based signal classification
- Real-time signal updates
Market Filters
Optional filters are available for market condition selection.
Available filters:
- ATR-based volatility filter
- Spread filter
- Trend alignment filter
- Session-based filter
Trade Management Functions
Included management tools:
- Break-even level display
- ATR-based trailing calculations
- Configurable take-profit functions
On-Chart Information Panel
The interface displays:
- Signal strength information
- Market session status
- Trend alignment overview
- Current signal state
Usage Notes
- Designed for short- and medium-term chart analysis
- Can be used on XAUUSD and Forex instruments
- Default settings are included for initial setup
Important Information
This indicator is intended for analytical purposes only.
Trading involves risk, and market conditions can change rapidly. Users are responsible for applying their own risk management and trade decisions.
Product Information
Version: 1.7
Developer: Ramulo Software