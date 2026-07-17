IntensywnyScalperPro

PROMO PRICE !!! 30USD !!! PROMO PRICE Standard 265 USD





INTENSYWNY SCALPER PRO — Complete Scalping System in One Indicator

1. Adaptive ATR-Based Targets — Works on Any Market & Timeframe

Take-profit spacing and stop-loss distance are calculated from real market volatility (ATR). Switch between M1, M15 or M30+, or jump from Gold to Bitcoin to indices — the indicator instantly recalculates all levels. No manual configuration, ever.

2. Six-Level Profit Structure: Scalp, Swing & Runner

Every signal comes with a full trade plan: TP1–TP4 for scalping (equal steps), TP5 SWING for extended moves, and TP6 OPEN as a runner target for trend riders. Entry, SL and all targets are drawn as a clean, full-width block with price labels.

3. Dual Entry Engine with Smart Filtering

Classic entries (EMA cross with trend-colored HMA) plus momentum entries confirmed by a 3-candle run or engulfing pattern. ADX and RSI filters remove weak-trend noise, an overheated-candle filter skips late entries after oversized bars, and a minimum-gap rule prevents signal spam.

4. Wick-Protected Stop Loss with Auto Break-Even

The stop is placed behind the market structure (recent swing) with an ATR buffer against wick hunts, and capped so risk always stays proportional to targets. After TP1 is reached, the SL automatically moves to break-even — the trade can no longer turn into a loss.

5. Live Statistics Panel & Full Alert System

An on-chart panel tracks wins/losses, win rate and TP hits in real time — verify the performance yourself, on your symbol and timeframe, before risking a cent. The Last Signal section shows entry, SL and all TP levels with live checkmarks. Terminal alerts and push notifications to your phone included.

Recommended markets: Gold (XAUUSD), Bitcoin and crypto, indices (US30, NAS100, DAX), Forex majors. Best on M1–M45 timeframes for scalping; TP5/TP6 structure also suits M30+ swing entries.





Disclaimer: This indicator is an analytical tool, not financial advice. Past performance and statistics displayed on historical data do not guarantee future results. Trading leveraged instruments involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Always test on a demo account first and never risk capital you cannot afford to lose.















