Trend Reversal Zone and Alert EA
- Experts
- Godwin Edward Enyali
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
Smart Supply & Demand Reversal Trading System
Trend Reversal Zone and Alert EA is a professional, non-repainting Expert Advisor designed to capture high-probability trend reversals at institutional supply and demand zones, confirmed by daily high/low wick rejection price action.
This EA combines multi-timeframe market structure with precise entry timing, allowing traders to enter reversals early while maintaining strict risk control.
Core Trading Logic
The EA operates using a three-layer confirmation system:
1. Higher-Timeframe Supply & Demand Zones
-
Automatically detects key swing highs and lows from:
-
H4 timeframe
-
Daily (D1) timeframe
-
-
These zones act as institutional decision areas
-
Trades are only allowed inside valid supply or demand zones
2. Daily High / Low Rejection Confirmation
-
The EA monitors the current day’s High and Low
-
A trade is triggered only when price shows:
-
Strong wick rejection
-
Clear bullish or bearish candle structure
-
-
This prevents late entries and false breakouts
3. One Trade per Day Logic
-
The EA evaluates setups once per trading day
-
Prevents over-trading and signal noise
-
Ideal for disciplined, high-quality trading
Trade Execution Rules
SELL Conditions
-
Price reaches Daily High
-
Bearish wick rejection appears
-
Price is inside H4 or D1 Supply Zone
BUY Conditions
-
Price reaches Daily Low
-
Bullish wick rejection appears
-
Price is inside H4 or D1 Demand Zone
Built-In Safety & Risk Control
-
Automatic margin-safe lot sizing
-
Compatible with very small accounts
-
Fully compliant with MQL5 Market validation
-
Prevents trades when margin is insufficient
-
Uses hard Stop Loss & Take Profit
Fully Customizable Inputs
-
Maximum lot size
-
Stop Loss & Take Profit (pips)
-
Wick rejection sensitivity
-
Zone thickness
-
Slippage control
-
Magic Number (multi-EA friendly)
All parameters are clearly separated and easy to configure.
Recommended Settings
-
Timeframe: H1, M30, or M15
-
Markets:
-
Forex major & minor pairs
-
Gold (XAUUSD)
-
Indices
-
Crypto (broker dependent)
-
Best performance is achieved during London & New York sessions.
Non-Repainting & Stable
-
Does NOT use future data
-
Signals do NOT repaint
-
Trades are generated in real-time only
-
Optimized for speed and broker compatibility
Who Is This EA For?
Price Action traders
Supply & Demand traders
Smart Money Concept users
Day traders & swing traders
Traders who prefer clean, rule-based systems
Why Choose Trend Reversal Zone and Alert EA?
Because it waits for price to come to you, confirms real rejection, and trades only where institutions trade.