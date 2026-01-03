Trend Reversal Zone and Alert EA

Smart Supply & Demand Reversal Trading System

Trend Reversal Zone and Alert EA is a professional, non-repainting Expert Advisor designed to capture high-probability trend reversals at institutional supply and demand zones, confirmed by daily high/low wick rejection price action.

This EA combines multi-timeframe market structure with precise entry timing, allowing traders to enter reversals early while maintaining strict risk control.

Core Trading Logic

The EA operates using a three-layer confirmation system:

1. Higher-Timeframe Supply & Demand Zones

Automatically detects key swing highs and lows from: H4 timeframe Daily (D1) timeframe

These zones act as institutional decision areas

Trades are only allowed inside valid supply or demand zones

2. Daily High / Low Rejection Confirmation

The EA monitors the current day’s High and Low

A trade is triggered only when price shows: Strong wick rejection Clear bullish or bearish candle structure

This prevents late entries and false breakouts

3. One Trade per Day Logic

The EA evaluates setups once per trading day

Prevents over-trading and signal noise

Ideal for disciplined, high-quality trading

Trade Execution Rules

SELL Conditions

Price reaches Daily High

Bearish wick rejection appears

Price is inside H4 or D1 Supply Zone

BUY Conditions

Price reaches Daily Low

Bullish wick rejection appears

Price is inside H4 or D1 Demand Zone

Built-In Safety & Risk Control

Automatic margin-safe lot sizing

Compatible with very small accounts

Fully compliant with MQL5 Market validation

Prevents trades when margin is insufficient

Uses hard Stop Loss & Take Profit

Fully Customizable Inputs

Maximum lot size

Stop Loss & Take Profit (pips)

Wick rejection sensitivity

Zone thickness

Slippage control

Magic Number (multi-EA friendly)

All parameters are clearly separated and easy to configure.

Recommended Settings

Timeframe: H1, M30, or M15

Markets: Forex major & minor pairs Gold (XAUUSD) Indices Crypto (broker dependent)



Best performance is achieved during London & New York sessions.

Non-Repainting & Stable

Does NOT use future data

Signals do NOT repaint

Trades are generated in real-time only

Optimized for speed and broker compatibility

Who Is This EA For?

Price Action traders

Supply & Demand traders

Smart Money Concept users

Day traders & swing traders

Traders who prefer clean, rule-based systems





Why Choose Trend Reversal Zone and Alert EA?

Because it waits for price to come to you, confirms real rejection, and trades only where institutions trade.