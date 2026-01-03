Trend Reversal Zone and Alert EA

Trend Reversal Zone and Alert EA

Smart Supply & Demand Reversal Trading System

Trend Reversal Zone and Alert EA is a professional, non-repainting Expert Advisor designed to capture high-probability trend reversals at institutional supply and demand zones, confirmed by daily high/low wick rejection price action.

This EA combines multi-timeframe market structure with precise entry timing, allowing traders to enter reversals early while maintaining strict risk control.

 Core Trading Logic

The EA operates using a three-layer confirmation system:

1. Higher-Timeframe Supply & Demand Zones

  • Automatically detects key swing highs and lows from:

    • H4 timeframe

    • Daily (D1) timeframe

  • These zones act as institutional decision areas

  • Trades are only allowed inside valid supply or demand zones

2. Daily High / Low Rejection Confirmation

  • The EA monitors the current day’s High and Low

  • A trade is triggered only when price shows:

    • Strong wick rejection

    • Clear bullish or bearish candle structure

  • This prevents late entries and false breakouts

3. One Trade per Day Logic

  • The EA evaluates setups once per trading day

  • Prevents over-trading and signal noise

  • Ideal for disciplined, high-quality trading

 Trade Execution Rules

 SELL Conditions

  • Price reaches Daily High

  • Bearish wick rejection appears

  • Price is inside H4 or D1 Supply Zone

 BUY Conditions

  • Price reaches Daily Low

  • Bullish wick rejection appears

  • Price is inside H4 or D1 Demand Zone

 Built-In Safety & Risk Control

  • Automatic margin-safe lot sizing

  • Compatible with very small accounts

  • Fully compliant with MQL5 Market validation

  • Prevents trades when margin is insufficient

  • Uses hard Stop Loss & Take Profit

 Fully Customizable Inputs

  • Maximum lot size

  • Stop Loss & Take Profit (pips)

  • Wick rejection sensitivity

  • Zone thickness

  • Slippage control

  • Magic Number (multi-EA friendly)

All parameters are clearly separated and easy to configure.

 Recommended Settings

  • Timeframe: H1, M30, or M15

  • Markets:

    • Forex major & minor pairs

    • Gold (XAUUSD)

    • Indices

    • Crypto (broker dependent)

Best performance is achieved during London & New York sessions.

 Non-Repainting & Stable

  • Does NOT use future data

  • Signals do NOT repaint

  • Trades are generated in real-time only

  • Optimized for speed and broker compatibility

 Who Is This EA For?

 Price Action traders
 Supply & Demand traders
 Smart Money Concept users
 Day traders & swing traders
 Traders who prefer clean, rule-based systems


 Why Choose Trend Reversal Zone and Alert EA?

Because it waits for price to come to you, confirms real rejection, and trades only where institutions trade.


More from author
Ultimate Scalper Zone
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicators
Scalpers Zone – Ultimate Supply/Demand + Stochastic Rejection & Triple Touch Indicator Scalpers Zone is designed for traders seeking high-probability scalp entries . It detects daily and 7-day supply/demand zones and highlights areas where these zones align perfectly , marking the strongest potential reversal points . For volatile assets like crypto and gold , the zone thickness can be increased for better visibility and precision . Key Features: Aligned Zone Detection: Daily and 7-day supply or
TrendSeeker Dashboard
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicators
TrendSeeker Dashboard – Smart Market Filter for High-Probability Trades TrendSeeker Dashboard is a powerful multi-symbol market intelligence tool designed to help traders avoid ranging markets and focus only on high-quality trending pairs on the H4 timeframe. The dashboard continuously scans all available symbols and classifies each pair into: Trending UP Trending DOWN Ranging / No-Trade Conditions By combining EMA trend direction , ADX trend strength , and ATR volatility , TrendSeeker instantly
FREE
Ultimate market move master trend
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicators
Ultimate Market Master Trend Master the Market’s Direction with Precision The Ultimate Market Master Trend indicator is an all-in-one market sentiment analyser designed for traders who demand clarity, accuracy, and confidence in every move. It combines smart trend detection , multi-timeframe stochastic momentum , and dynamic visual cues to help you identify high-probability entries and exits with ease.  Key Features  1. Smart Trend System (Main Chart) Uses a 200-period LWMA baseline to determin
Ultimate Super Rejection Zones
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicators
Ultimate Super Rejection Zones is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to detect accurate intraday reversal points using a combination of: Previous Day High & Low Midline equilibrium zone Rejection candle patterns Double-layer confirmation using two Stochastic filters Smart alert and arrow system Daily auto-reset filtering Optional trend filter using Moving Averages The indicator helps traders find high-probability reversal entries at premium and discount zones. It automatically marks: ️ Sell Reje
Ultimate Daily Zones Arrow
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicators
Ultimate Daily SR Zones + Rejection Arrows  Ultimate Daily SR Zones is a powerful price-action indicator that helps traders clearly identify the most important daily market levels — the previous day’s High , Low , Midline , and opening/closing reference points. It also detects wick rejection signals and plots automatic Buy and Sell arrows when the market rejects these zones. This tool is perfect for intraday and swing traders who use daily levels for breakout, reversal, or retest strategies.  Wh
Buy and Sell Levels with Alerts
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicators
Buy & Sell Levels with Alerts is a comprehensive trading indicator that combines Stochastics, Previous Day Levels, Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Trend Meter , and rejection detection into one powerful tool. It helps traders quickly spot key support/resistance zones, trend direction, and high-probability reversal signals with visual arrows and automated alerts. Key Features: Stochastic Oscillator: Displays fast (%K) and slow (%D) lines in a separate window. Helps identify overbought and oversold conditio
Follow the Labels Indicator
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicators
The Follow The Labels Indicator is a multi-functional MT4 indicator designed to give traders a comprehensive visual overview of market conditions across multiple dimensions. It combines trend analysis, previous day levels, stochastic momentum, and rejection signals in one easy-to-read interface. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe MA200 Trend Filter (H1→M15) Displays the alignment of the MA200 (LWMA) across three timeframes: H1, M30, M15. Shows an overall trend label: Bullish, Bearish, or Mixed. Optio
Ultimate HTF Bias Plus Smart Turning Point System
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicators
Maximize Your Trend-Aligned Trading with H4 & M30 Turning Point PRO! Say goodbye to guesswork and chart clutter. This premium indicator combines higher timeframe trend detection with precise short-term turning point signals, giving you crystal-clear buy and sell opportunities . Why Traders Love It: - H4 EMA200 Trend Bias: Know the dominant trend at a glance. Only trade in the trend direction. - M30 Execution Arrows: Wait for high-probability turning points confirmed by trend, structure, and vol
Trade The Range
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicators
Trade the Range – H4 Ranging Market Detector & Daily SR Zones with Wick Rejection Alerts Overview: “Trade the Range” is a precision trading tool designed for traders who want to focus exclusively on high-probability ranging markets . Instead of blindly following every trend, this indicator identifies when the market is consolidating on the H4 timeframe and guides you to trade the top and bottom zones of the range with confidence. Key Features: H4 Range Detection: Automatically identifies if the
TrendSeeker Dashboard Pro
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicators
TrendSeeker Pro. - Ultimate Trend & Turning Point Dashboard + H4 Range Detector Ultimate Trend & Turning Point Dashboard is a complete multi-timeframe market decision system designed to keep traders on the right side of the trend , eliminate low-probability ranging conditions, and deliver precise turning-point entries with confidence. This is not just an indicator — it is a full trading framework that answers three critical questions before you ever enter a trade: Is the market trending or rangi
Trend Reversal Zone and Alert
Godwin Edward Enyali
Indicators
Trend Reversal Zone and Alert Professional Multi-Timeframe Supply & Demand + Precision Reversal Signals Trend Reversal Zone and Alert is a powerful, non-repainting market structure indicator designed for traders who want to identify high-probability reversals at institutional price levels with absolute clarity. This indicator intelligently combines higher-timeframe Supply & Demand zones (H4 and D1) with precise daily high/low rejection signals , giving traders a complete framework for timing acc
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review