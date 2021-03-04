Chefs Arbitrage
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.2
- Updated: 4 March 2021
- Activations: 20
Chefs Arbitrage is the Professional EA that uses Bollinger band RSI and stochastic to determine price Action. I have implemented a lot of features and systems in this EA in order to improve its overall performance. MACD as optional filter to boost the 3 additional trading strategies in the Chefs Arbitrage which increase the total profit. The EA has optional features like Advanced Time Management system, Notification System, Friday Exit System, Advanced News Filter and i have added additional parameters for making Chefs Arbitrage more flexible.
WARNING: Contact me for optimum setfiles! Before using the Grid part of the EA, be aware of its risk , if you are not aware of the risks associated with this type of trading, then use other strategy available in the EA.
Fast backtest : 1H Close Price.
If the Last trade is a loss while back testing ,it just mean that the trade was still opened but close at stop ,adjust the end time of the backtest to the opening date of the last trade and test again.
When using grid, do not close any trade ,whether in profit or in loss to allow a safe money management
Timeframe
The H1 timeframe is strongly recommended.
Currency
GBPUSD only recommended. The other major currencies can be traded with caution but It is advisable to perform back tests to determine if trading results and frequency is acceptable.
Risk management
The average take profit is around 1% of your account . more than one trade is opened until 1 % profit is reached then all open trades close. No martingale trading is used as part of risk management.
Please do not use this software on multiple currency at the time ,focus on one currency for less risk and more profit
The Expert uses a Position Sizing of 1 Lot per 10000 Unit
.
Recommended balance
The minimum recommended balance for the EA's use is $1000.
Parameters
- Magic number. This number is used by the EA to identify its trades from other trades. This is useful when you insist on placing multiple copies of the EA on multiple charts. In that case, please define a unique magic number for each chart.