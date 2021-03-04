Chefs Arbitrage

Chefs Arbitrage is the Professional EA that uses Bollinger band RSI and stochastic to determine price Action. I have implemented a lot of features and systems in this EA in order to improve its overall performance. MACD as optional filter to boost the  3 additional trading strategies in the Chefs Arbitrage which increase the total profit. The EA has optional features like Advanced Time Management system, Notification System, Friday Exit System, Advanced News Filter and i have added additional parameters for making Chefs Arbitrage more flexible.


WARNING:   Contact me for optimum setfiles!  Before using the Grid part of the EA, be aware of its risk , if you are not aware of the risks associated with this type of trading, then use other strategy available in the EA. 

The grid pattern of Chefs Arbitrage is a very controversial topic in the trader’s community. The reason for this is the following - used properly with proper risk and settings, they can generate consistent gains relatively safe with performance incomparable with any other trading strategy. On the other hand in certain circumstances they fail dramatically. So you can make your choice on pattern and strategy to use, the Chefs Arbitrage EA gives a wide options of advantages. The key elements for the success of any grid and non grid based trading are the applied risk and the right entry and exit trading logic.

Chefs Arbitrage is designed to pick up the right moment for the initial market entry and for the following additional grid and non-Grid based recovery trades. Lots of features you can't find in other EA are present for quick recovery.

Using risk level equivalent on 0.01 lots on $10,000 account balance, or lower, is essential for long-term success with the Grid strategy !!!



Important notes
The minimum starting capital for Grid strategy is $5,000
The advised starting capital for Grid strategy is $10,000

The default settings can be classified as reasonably aggressive. Please, perform your own backtests and examine the way the EA works! If these settings are too aggressive for you, then you can try the conservative settings from here on the comment section

Recommended currencies:Eur/usd, Gbp/usd, Eur/chf, Usd/cad, Aud/cad, Usd/sgd, Cad/chf, Chf/jpy, Aud/chf, Usd/chf, Usd/jpy

Fast backtest : 1H Close Price.

If the Last trade is a loss while back testing ,it just mean that the trade was still opened but close at stop ,adjust the end time of the backtest to the opening date of the last trade  and test again.

When using grid, do not close any trade ,whether in profit or in loss to allow a safe money management



Timeframe

The H1 timeframe is strongly recommended.


Currency

GBPUSD only recommended. The other major currencies can be traded with caution but  It is advisable to perform back tests to determine if trading results and frequency is acceptable.


Risk management

The average take profit is around 1% of your account . more than one trade is opened until 1 % profit is reached then all open trades close.  No martingale trading is used as part of risk management.

Please do not use this software on multiple currency at the time ,focus on one currency for less risk and more profit 

The Expert uses a Position Sizing of 1 Lot per 10000 Unit 

.

Recommended balance

The minimum recommended balance for the EA's use is $1000.


Parameters

  • Magic number. This number is used by the EA to identify its trades from other trades. This is useful when you insist on placing multiple copies of the EA on multiple charts. In that case, please define a unique magic number for each chart.


































































Chefs Arbitrage features

Advanced News Filter
New, improved, highly effective trading logic 
Email and Push Notification system
Advanced Time Management system
Close with dollars filter
optional martingale option
Global tp & sl

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Bitcoin Scalp Pro
Profalgo Limited
5 (4)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (6)
Experts
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
Wall Street Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.29 (42)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
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