Trend Reversal Zone and Alert
- Indicators
- Godwin Edward Enyali
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Professional Multi-Timeframe Supply & Demand + Precision Reversal Signals
Trend Reversal Zone and Alert is a powerful, non-repainting market structure indicator designed for traders who want to identify high-probability reversals at institutional price levels with absolute clarity.
This indicator intelligently combines higher-timeframe Supply & Demand zones (H4 and D1) with precise daily high/low rejection signals, giving traders a complete framework for timing accurate entries on lower timeframes such as M15, M30, and H1.
What Makes This Indicator Powerful
Multi-Timeframe Institutional Zones
-
Automatically detects H4 and Daily Supply & Demand zones
-
Projects these zones clearly onto lower timeframes
-
Helps traders trade in alignment with higher-timeframe order flow
-
Zones are stable, non-repainting, and recalculated only on new days
Precision Trend Reversal Detection
-
Monitors current day’s high and low
-
Detects strong wick rejections that signal professional rejection
-
Prints clear Buy / Sell arrows only when rejection is valid
-
Designed to catch early trend reversals, not late entries
Smart Alert System
-
Instant alerts when:
-
Price enters a Supply or Demand zone
-
A valid rejection candle forms at the daily high or low
-
-
Supports:
-
Popup alerts
-
Sound alerts
-
Push notifications
-
Email alerts
-
-
One signal per day per symbol to avoid noise and over-trading
Professional Trading Logic
This indicator is ideal for traders who:
-
Trade reversals at key levels
-
Combine higher timeframe bias with lower timeframe precision
-
Want clean charts without lagging indicators
-
Prefer price action–based confirmation
Best Trading Approach
For best results:
-
Use on M15 or M30 charts
-
Treat H4 & D1 zones as decision areas
-
Enter only when a daily high/low rejection arrow appears
-
Works exceptionally well on:
-
Forex majors
-
Gold (XAUUSD)
-
Indices
-
Crypto markets
-
Fully Customizable
-
Zone colors & thickness
-
Wick sensitivity
-
Alert types (sound, push, email)
-
Arrow styles and colors
All parameters are clearly separated and easy to adjust, making the indicator suitable for both beginners and professionals.
Non-Repainting & Lightweight
-
No future data usage
-
No repainting signals
-
Optimized for speed and stability
-
Works smoothly on all MT4/MT5 brokers
Who This Indicator Is For
- Scalpers
- Day traders
- Swing traders
- Smart money & price action traders
If you trade trend reversals from institutional levels, this indicator will become a core tool in your trading arsenal.