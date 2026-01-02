Trend Reversal Zone and Alert

Professional Multi-Timeframe Supply & Demand + Precision Reversal Signals

Trend Reversal Zone and Alert is a powerful, non-repainting market structure indicator designed for traders who want to identify high-probability reversals at institutional price levels with absolute clarity.

This indicator intelligently combines higher-timeframe Supply & Demand zones (H4 and D1) with precise daily high/low rejection signals, giving traders a complete framework for timing accurate entries on lower timeframes such as M15, M30, and H1.

 What Makes This Indicator Powerful

 Multi-Timeframe Institutional Zones

  • Automatically detects H4 and Daily Supply & Demand zones

  • Projects these zones clearly onto lower timeframes

  • Helps traders trade in alignment with higher-timeframe order flow

  • Zones are stable, non-repainting, and recalculated only on new days

 Precision Trend Reversal Detection

  • Monitors current day’s high and low

  • Detects strong wick rejections that signal professional rejection

  • Prints clear Buy / Sell arrows only when rejection is valid

  • Designed to catch early trend reversals, not late entries

 Smart Alert System

  • Instant alerts when:

    • Price enters a Supply or Demand zone

    • A valid rejection candle forms at the daily high or low

  • Supports:

    • Popup alerts

    • Sound alerts

    • Push notifications

    • Email alerts

  • One signal per day per symbol to avoid noise and over-trading

 Professional Trading Logic

This indicator is ideal for traders who:

  • Trade reversals at key levels

  • Combine higher timeframe bias with lower timeframe precision

  • Want clean charts without lagging indicators

  • Prefer price action–based confirmation

 Best Trading Approach

For best results:

  • Use on M15 or M30 charts

  • Treat H4 & D1 zones as decision areas

  • Enter only when a daily high/low rejection arrow appears

  • Works exceptionally well on:

    • Forex majors

    • Gold (XAUUSD)

    • Indices

    • Crypto markets

 Fully Customizable

  • Zone colors & thickness

  • Wick sensitivity

  • Alert types (sound, push, email)

  • Arrow styles and colors

All parameters are clearly separated and easy to adjust, making the indicator suitable for both beginners and professionals.

 Non-Repainting & Lightweight

  • No future data usage

  • No repainting signals

  • Optimized for speed and stability

  • Works smoothly on all MT4/MT5 brokers

 Who This Indicator Is For

- Scalpers
- Day traders
- Swing traders
- Smart money & price action traders

If you trade trend reversals from institutional levels, this indicator will become a core tool in your trading arsenal.


