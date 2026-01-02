Trend Reversal Zone and Alert

Professional Multi-Timeframe Supply & Demand + Precision Reversal Signals

Trend Reversal Zone and Alert is a powerful, non-repainting market structure indicator designed for traders who want to identify high-probability reversals at institutional price levels with absolute clarity.

This indicator intelligently combines higher-timeframe Supply & Demand zones (H4 and D1) with precise daily high/low rejection signals, giving traders a complete framework for timing accurate entries on lower timeframes such as M15, M30, and H1.

What Makes This Indicator Powerful

Multi-Timeframe Institutional Zones

Automatically detects H4 and Daily Supply & Demand zones

Projects these zones clearly onto lower timeframes

Helps traders trade in alignment with higher-timeframe order flow

Zones are stable, non-repainting, and recalculated only on new days

Precision Trend Reversal Detection

Monitors current day’s high and low

Detects strong wick rejections that signal professional rejection

Prints clear Buy / Sell arrows only when rejection is valid

Designed to catch early trend reversals, not late entries

Smart Alert System

Instant alerts when: Price enters a Supply or Demand zone A valid rejection candle forms at the daily high or low

Supports: Popup alerts Sound alerts Push notifications Email alerts

One signal per day per symbol to avoid noise and over-trading

Professional Trading Logic

This indicator is ideal for traders who:

Trade reversals at key levels

Combine higher timeframe bias with lower timeframe precision

Want clean charts without lagging indicators

Prefer price action–based confirmation

Best Trading Approach

For best results:

Use on M15 or M30 charts

Treat H4 & D1 zones as decision areas

Enter only when a daily high/low rejection arrow appears

Works exceptionally well on: Forex majors Gold (XAUUSD) Indices Crypto markets



Fully Customizable

Zone colors & thickness

Wick sensitivity

Alert types (sound, push, email)

Arrow styles and colors

All parameters are clearly separated and easy to adjust, making the indicator suitable for both beginners and professionals.

Non-Repainting & Lightweight

No future data usage

No repainting signals

Optimized for speed and stability

Works smoothly on all MT4/MT5 brokers

Who This Indicator Is For

- Scalpers

- Day traders

- Swing traders

- Smart money & price action traders

If you trade trend reversals from institutional levels, this indicator will become a core tool in your trading arsenal.