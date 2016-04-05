Ultimate Daily Zones Arrow

Ultimate Daily SR Zones + Rejection Arrows 

Ultimate Daily SR Zones is a powerful price-action indicator that helps traders clearly identify the most important daily market levels — the previous day’s High, Low, Midline, and opening/closing reference points.
It also detects wick rejection signals and plots automatic Buy and Sell arrows when the market rejects these zones.

This tool is perfect for intraday and swing traders who use daily levels for breakout, reversal, or retest strategies.

 What the Indicator Does

 Draws Previous Day Support & Resistance Zones

  • Automatically plots a Resistance Zone around the previous day’s High

  • Automatically plots a Support Zone around the previous day’s Low

  • Zones extend across the entire current day

  • Optional text labels can be shown for both zones

These zones act as major turning points where price commonly reverses or breaks out.

 Plots the Midline (Equilibrium Level)

The indicator calculates the midpoint between the previous day’s High and Low and draws a horizontal dashed midline.
This level often behaves as:

  • Intraday support

  • Intraday resistance

  • A mean-reversion target

 Draws Daily Open/Close Reference Lines

Two vertical reference lines help you understand daily structure:

  • Previous Day Open Line

  • Current Day Close Line (extended 24 hours)

These lines give clarity on daily flow, gaps, and trend direction.

 Automatic Alerts When Price Touches Key Zones

Instant alerts when price reaches:

  • Previous Day Resistance Zone

  • Previous Day Support Zone

  • The Midline (± small range)

Alerts can be sent via:

  • Platform pop-up + sound

  • Push notification

  • Email

This ensures you never miss important price reactions.

 Wick Rejection Detection with Buy/Sell Arrows

The indicator scans recent candles and automatically detects strong wick rejections of daily zones.

It plots:

  • Red Sell arrow when price rejects previous High with a bearish wick

  • Green Buy arrow when price rejects previous Low with a bullish wick

Each arrow only appears once per day, avoiding chart clutter and signal repetition.

 Why This Indicator Is Useful

  • Helps traders instantly identify key daily levels

  • Provides clear visual zones and lines for structure-based decisions

  • Alerts you when price reaches areas where large traders react

  • Wick rejection arrows confirm momentum shifts and entry opportunities

  • Works in all markets (Forex, Indices, Crypto, Commodities)

 Inputs & Customization

You can adjust:

  • Zone colors & thickness

  • Line colors

  • Wick rejection sensitivity

  • Arrow type & color

  • Alerts (sound, push, email)

  • Show/hide labels

Designed to be lightweight and user-friendly for all chart types.


