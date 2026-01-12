Moving Average of Supply and Demand
- Indicators
- Godwin Edward Enyali
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Moving Average of Supply and Demand is a powerful yet beginner-friendly trend-following indicator designed to help traders see market direction clearly and enter with confidence.
Instead of using traditional moving averages on price, this indicator applies a moving-average smoothing technique to supply and demand pressure, displaying it directly on the price chart as a dynamic histogram-style trend zone.
The result is a clean, visual representation of where buyers or sellers are in control, making trend changes easy to identify even for new traders.
How It Works
-
When demand dominates, the indicator paints a bullish supply-demand histogram below price.
-
When supply dominates, it paints a bearish histogram above price.
-
The histogram is smoothed, so noise is reduced and real trends stand out.
-
When price temporarily crosses into the histogram zone and rejects back, the indicator highlights this as a high-probability trend-continuation opportunity.
New traders do not need to predict anything.
Simply wait for the trend to form and follow what the market is already doing.
Rejection Signal Logic
This indicator is not just visual — it is rule-based:
Buy Rejection
-
Market is in a bullish supply-demand trend
-
Price pierces below the bullish zone
-
Candle closes back above the zone
-
A buy rejection arrow appears
Sell Rejection
-
Market is in a bearish supply-demand trend
-
Price pierces above the bearish zone
-
Candle closes back below the zone
-
A sell rejection arrow appears
These signals help traders enter with the trend, not against it.
Why This Indicator Is Perfect for Beginners
No complicated settings
No indicator stacking
No guesswork
Clear visual trend direction
Works on all symbols and timeframes
Even traders with zero strategy knowledge can simply:
-
Wait for the trend to change
-
Follow the histogram direction
-
Enter on rejection signals
Ideal Trading Styles
-
Scalping
-
Intraday trading
-
Swing trading
-
Trend-following strategies
Works especially well when combined with:
-
Support & resistance
-
Market structure
-
Simple risk management
Key Features
-
Smooth supply & demand moving-average histogram
-
Non-repainting logic (signals appear on closed candles)
-
Built-in trend-following rejection arrows
-
Clean main-chart display (no sub-windows)
-
Beginner-friendly and professional-grade logic
Final Note
Moving Average of Supply and Demand is designed to keep traders on the right side of the market.
Instead of fighting price, it teaches patience — wait for the trend, wait for rejection, then follow.
A perfect tool for traders who want clarity, confidence, and consistency.