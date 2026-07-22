Dual Vision Pro EA
- Experts
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- Version: 2.2
- Activations: 5
Dual Vision Pro EA (Plus Companion Visual Indicator)
IMPORTANT NOTE: NEED TO TEST THIS EA, CONTACT ME FOR TEST/TRIAL DUALVISION PRO EA.
DualVision Pro is a multi-pair algorithmic trading engine built for traders who demand complete transparency and systematic precision. Powered by an adaptive ATR trailing stop matrix and smoothed Heikin-Ashi source filtering, DualVision Pro identifies macro trend reversals early while filtering out false market noise.
Unlike typical "black-box" Expert Advisors, DualVision Pro comes bundled with a dedicated companion indicator that perfectly mirrors the EA's internal decision matrix on your charts—giving you 100% visual confidence in every trade execution.
Key Features
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Visual Synergy: Included companion indicator visualizes the exact trailing-stop levels and reversal flips used by the EA.
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Multi-Currency Scanning Engine: Monitors and trades multiple pairs concurrently (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, XAUUSD) from a single chart configuration.
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Smart Money Management: Features built-in auto-scaling lot calculation and real-time margin checks to ensure stable performance across various deposit sizes.
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Smoothed Heikin-Ashi Filtering: Uses refined price action smoothing to filter out fakeouts during high-volatility sessions.
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Strict Trade Execution: Built-in position tracking prevents duplicate entries and handles position reversals automatically with zero manual intervention needed.
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Prop Firm & Broker Friendly: Fully compatible with Netting and Hedging account types, low spread, and high-slippage conditions.
Strategy & Methodology
DualVision Pro operates on a dynamic trend-following architecture:
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Trend Identification: Calculates a continuous adaptive trailing-stop boundary derived from ATR volatility and candle dynamics.
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Reversal Confirmation: Triggers a trade only upon confirmed bar close when price crosses the dynamic stop boundary (flip from Bullish to Bearish or vice-versa).
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Position Alignment: Automatically liquidates opposing trades and reverses position in sync with the macro directional flow.
Recommended Settings & Setup
|Parameter
|Recommended Value
|Timeframe
|H1 or M30
|Minimum Deposit
|$100 USD (Cent account) / $1,000 USD (Standard account)
|Pairs
|Major FX Pairs & XAUUSD (Gold)
|Account Type
|ECN / Low Spread
🔧 Input Parameters Guide
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SymbolsList : Comma-separated list of symbols to trade simultaneously (e.g., EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,XAUUSD ).
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LotSize : Base volume allocation per trade.
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UseDynamicMargin : Auto-scales volume down if account margin is low to protect capital.
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KeyValue1 : Sensitivity of the trend engine (higher values = wider trailing stops, lower values = tighter stops).
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ATRPeriod1 : Volatility calculation period.
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UseHeikinAshi1 : Enables smoothed candle price smoothing for cleaner signals.
What’s Included:
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DualVision Pro EA (.ex5)
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DualVision Companion Indicator (.ex5) available upon EA purchase
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Preset Files & Setup Guide
Very good EA as compare to lot of EA, and user support are great too