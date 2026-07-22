Dual Vision Pro EA

5

Dual Vision Pro EA (Plus Companion Visual Indicator)

                                                 IMPORTANT NOTE: NEED TO TEST THIS EA, CONTACT ME FOR TEST/TRIAL DUALVISION PRO EA.

DualVision Pro is a multi-pair algorithmic trading engine built for traders who demand complete transparency and systematic precision. Powered by an adaptive ATR trailing stop matrix and smoothed Heikin-Ashi source filtering, DualVision Pro identifies macro trend reversals early while filtering out false market noise.

Unlike typical "black-box" Expert Advisors, DualVision Pro comes bundled with a dedicated companion indicator that perfectly mirrors the EA's internal decision matrix on your charts—giving you 100% visual confidence in every trade execution.

 Key Features

  • Visual Synergy: Included companion indicator visualizes the exact trailing-stop levels and reversal flips used by the EA.

  • Multi-Currency Scanning Engine: Monitors and trades multiple pairs concurrently (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, XAUUSD) from a single chart configuration.

  • Smart Money Management: Features built-in auto-scaling lot calculation and real-time margin checks to ensure stable performance across various deposit sizes.

  • Smoothed Heikin-Ashi Filtering: Uses refined price action smoothing to filter out fakeouts during high-volatility sessions.

  • Strict Trade Execution: Built-in position tracking prevents duplicate entries and handles position reversals automatically with zero manual intervention needed.

  • Prop Firm & Broker Friendly: Fully compatible with Netting and Hedging account types, low spread, and high-slippage conditions.

 Strategy & Methodology

DualVision Pro operates on a dynamic trend-following architecture:

  1. Trend Identification: Calculates a continuous adaptive trailing-stop boundary derived from ATR volatility and candle dynamics.

  2. Reversal Confirmation: Triggers a trade only upon confirmed bar close when price crosses the dynamic stop boundary (flip from Bullish to Bearish or vice-versa).

  3. Position Alignment: Automatically liquidates opposing trades and reverses position in sync with the macro directional flow.

 Recommended Settings & Setup

Parameter Recommended Value
Timeframe H1 or M30
Minimum Deposit $100 USD (Cent account) / $1,000 USD (Standard account)
Pairs Major FX Pairs & XAUUSD (Gold)
Account Type ECN / Low Spread

🔧 Input Parameters Guide

  • SymbolsList : Comma-separated list of symbols to trade simultaneously (e.g., EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,XAUUSD ).

  • LotSize : Base volume allocation per trade.

  • UseDynamicMargin : Auto-scales volume down if account margin is low to protect capital.

  • KeyValue1 : Sensitivity of the trend engine (higher values = wider trailing stops, lower values = tighter stops).

  • ATRPeriod1 : Volatility calculation period.

  • UseHeikinAshi1 : Enables smoothed candle price smoothing for cleaner signals.

What’s Included:

  • DualVision Pro EA (.ex5)

  • DualVision Companion Indicator (.ex5) available upon EA purchase

  • Preset Files & Setup Guide


Reviews 1
Mactrade1718
386
Mactrade1718 2026.07.27 09:29 
 

Very good EA as compare to lot of EA, and user support are great too

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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Mactrade1718
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Mactrade1718 2026.07.27 09:29 
 

Very good EA as compare to lot of EA, and user support are great too

Godwin Edward Enyali
4761
Reply from developer Godwin Edward Enyali 2026.07.27 10:33
Thanks for your feedback
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