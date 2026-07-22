Dual Vision Pro EA (Plus Companion Visual Indicator)

IMPORTANT NOTE: NEED TO TEST THIS EA, CONTACT ME FOR TEST/TRIAL DUALVISION PRO EA.

DualVision Pro is a multi-pair algorithmic trading engine built for traders who demand complete transparency and systematic precision. Powered by an adaptive ATR trailing stop matrix and smoothed Heikin-Ashi source filtering, DualVision Pro identifies macro trend reversals early while filtering out false market noise.

Unlike typical "black-box" Expert Advisors, DualVision Pro comes bundled with a dedicated companion indicator that perfectly mirrors the EA's internal decision matrix on your charts—giving you 100% visual confidence in every trade execution.

Key Features

Visual Synergy: Included companion indicator visualizes the exact trailing-stop levels and reversal flips used by the EA.

Multi-Currency Scanning Engine: Monitors and trades multiple pairs concurrently (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, XAUUSD) from a single chart configuration.

Smart Money Management: Features built-in auto-scaling lot calculation and real-time margin checks to ensure stable performance across various deposit sizes.

Smoothed Heikin-Ashi Filtering: Uses refined price action smoothing to filter out fakeouts during high-volatility sessions.

Strict Trade Execution: Built-in position tracking prevents duplicate entries and handles position reversals automatically with zero manual intervention needed.

Prop Firm & Broker Friendly: Fully compatible with Netting and Hedging account types, low spread, and high-slippage conditions.

Strategy & Methodology

DualVision Pro operates on a dynamic trend-following architecture:

Trend Identification: Calculates a continuous adaptive trailing-stop boundary derived from ATR volatility and candle dynamics. Reversal Confirmation: Triggers a trade only upon confirmed bar close when price crosses the dynamic stop boundary (flip from Bullish to Bearish or vice-versa). Position Alignment: Automatically liquidates opposing trades and reverses position in sync with the macro directional flow.

Recommended Settings & Setup

Parameter Recommended Value Timeframe H1 or M30 Minimum Deposit $100 USD (Cent account) / $1,000 USD (Standard account) Pairs Major FX Pairs & XAUUSD (Gold) Account Type ECN / Low Spread

🔧 Input Parameters Guide

SymbolsList : Comma-separated list of symbols to trade simultaneously (e.g., EURUSD,GBPUSD,USDJPY,XAUUSD ).

LotSize : Base volume allocation per trade.

UseDynamicMargin : Auto-scales volume down if account margin is low to protect capital.

KeyValue1 : Sensitivity of the trend engine (higher values = wider trailing stops, lower values = tighter stops).

ATRPeriod1 : Volatility calculation period.

UseHeikinAshi1 : Enables smoothed candle price smoothing for cleaner signals.