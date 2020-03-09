Metatron MT4
- Experts
- Agus Santoso
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157841
MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157842
Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348896
Metatron – Adaptive Trend & Smart Grid Trading System
Metatron is an advanced Expert Advisor designed for traders who want a balance between intelligent trend-following entries and controlled position management.
Built with institutional-grade logic, Metatron combines EMA trend confirmation, ADX strength filtering, smart grid averaging, and volatility-based risk management to deliver stable long-term performance across Forex and Gold markets.
This EA can operate fully automatic or as a professional trade manager for manual traders.
Key Features
1. Trend-Following Entry Logic
Avoids random entries — trades are placed only during strong directional conditions.
2. Smart Averaging System (Controlled Grid)
Opens additional positions when the market retraces against the main trend.
Grid distance is fully customizable using a dynamic pip-step table.
Lot scaling uses a safe geometric progression with a adjustable multiplier.
3. Volatility-Adaptive Risk Management
Metatron automatically adjusts its targets to real-time market volatility:
This allows Metatron to stay flexible and stable in both trending and choppy markets.
4. Fully Automated or Semi-Manual Trading
Metatron includes two operating modes:
• AUTO Mode
The EA handles everything — entries, averaging, SL/TP, trailing, and closure.
• MANUAL Mode
Perfect for discretionary traders:
The EA only manages manually opened trades
Built-in Buy / Sell / Close All buttons for fast execution
Magic Number automatically set to 0 for seamless manual trading
5. Time-Based Protection
Trading window filter (Start/Stop Trading)
Optional Close All positions at specific time
Prevents unwanted trades during news or rollover periods
6. Clean Interface & On-Chart Control
Minimalistic information panel
On-chart trading buttons (Buy / Sell / Close All)
Easy to configure, user-friendly layout
Notes
Not a martingale in the dangerous sense — Metatron uses controlled grid logic with volatility-based exits for safe and consistent management.
Always test on demo before going live.
Adjust grid and multiplier values based on the volatility of your symbol.
Metatron – Precision. Control. Adaptation.
Metatron is engineered for traders who want a powerful, adaptive, and highly configurable trading machine.
Whether you prefer full automation or want an intelligent assistant to manage your manual trades, Metatron gives you the edge.