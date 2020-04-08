Trade The Range

Trade the Range – H4 Ranging Market Detector & Daily SR Zones with Wick Rejection Alerts

Overview:
“Trade the Range” is a precision trading tool designed for traders who want to focus exclusively on high-probability ranging markets. Instead of blindly following every trend, this indicator identifies when the market is consolidating on the H4 timeframe and guides you to trade the top and bottom zones of the range with confidence.

Key Features:

  1. H4 Range Detection:

    • Automatically identifies if the H4 timeframe is in a ranging or trending state.

    • Displays a clear, top-left corner label:

      • H4 is RANGING → shows a subtitle guiding you to trade the top and bottom range zones.

      • H4 Trending → label updates to trend direction; range advice is hidden.

  2. Daily Support & Resistance Zones:

    • Plots previous day high and low zones with configurable thickness.

    • Highlights the midline, previous day open, and current close for enhanced precision.

    • Color-coded zones for easy visual recognition: green for support, red for resistance.

  3. Wick Rejection Arrows:

    • Detects strong rejection wicks at daily SR levels to confirm potential reversal points.

    • Buy/sell arrows appear automatically on rejection wicks, reducing guesswork.

  4. Alerts & Notifications:

    • Configurable alerts via MT4 pop-ups, mobile notifications, emails, and custom sounds.

    • Alerts trigger only on new confirmations, avoiding repeated signals.

  5. Visual Clarity & Ease of Use:

    • Main label and subtitle are clearly spaced and easy to read.

    • Zones and lines are non-intrusive, yet highly visible, giving a professional charting experience.

Why “Trade the Range”?
Many traders fail in ranging markets by following trends blindly. This indicator is designed to help you master consolidation phases, giving clear actionable levels and signal confirmation. With “Trade the Range”, you can:

  • Identify high-probability range-bound opportunities.

  • Minimize false entries during trending periods.

  • Trade like a professional with clear visual guidance and automated alerts.

Ideal for:

  • Swing traders looking for consolidation plays.

  • Beginners who want to learn range trading with guidance.

  • Advanced traders seeking a reliable tool to highlight top/bottom range zones and wick rejections.

Settings are fully customizable to fit your trading style, including EMA periods, ATR thresholds, alert preferences, zone thickness, and colors.

 Trade smarter, not harder – master ranging markets with “Trade the Range”.


