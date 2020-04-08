Institutional Buy & Sell Zones with Alerts

Overview:

Institutional Buy & Sell Zones with Alerts is a professional all-in-one indicator that combines daily trendlines, change-of-character (CHoCH) signals, and 7-day institutional supply/demand zones to give traders a clear view of market structure, trend direction, and high-probability reversal points.

Key Features:

Daily Trendline Detection: Automatically draws trendlines from the previous day high/low to current day high/low.

Detects trendline breaks and signals potential CHoCH reversals. Change-of-Character (CHoCH) Alerts: Highlights market reversals only after the trendline is broken and the price closes beyond it.

Displays buy/sell arrows with optional alerts. Daily Support & Resistance Zones: Plots previous day high/low, midline, previous day open, and current day close vertical lines.

Adjustable zone width and thickness for clear visualization. 7-Day Institutional Zones: Highlights major institutional buy (demand) and sell (supply) zones from the past 7 days’ highs and lows.

Detects price rejections and triple-touch setups for high-probability reversals. Trade Confirmation Logic: Only consider trades when a CHoCH occurs and the trendline is broken with a candle close beyond it.

Filters out false signals and focuses on strong trend reversal setups. Alerts & Notifications: Push, email, and sound alerts for CHoCH, trendline breaks, and supply/demand rejections.

Keeps traders informed of high-probability trading setups. Highly Customizable: Adjust colors, widths, visibility for trendlines, daily SR, and 7-day zones.

Optional trendline display for cleaner charts.

Why It’s Powerful:

This indicator combines multiple professional trading tools into a single chart, allowing traders to identify trend direction, institutional zones, and confirmed reversal points at a glance. Perfect for swing traders, day traders, and anyone who wants confirmation-based entries.