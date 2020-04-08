Institutional Buy Sell Zones with Alerts
- Indicators
- Godwin Edward Enyali
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Institutional Buy & Sell Zones with Alerts
Overview:
Institutional Buy & Sell Zones with Alerts is a professional all-in-one indicator that combines daily trendlines, change-of-character (CHoCH) signals, and 7-day institutional supply/demand zones to give traders a clear view of market structure, trend direction, and high-probability reversal points.
Key Features:
-
Daily Trendline Detection:
-
Automatically draws trendlines from the previous day high/low to current day high/low.
-
Detects trendline breaks and signals potential CHoCH reversals.
-
-
Change-of-Character (CHoCH) Alerts:
-
Highlights market reversals only after the trendline is broken and the price closes beyond it.
-
Displays buy/sell arrows with optional alerts.
-
-
Daily Support & Resistance Zones:
-
Plots previous day high/low, midline, previous day open, and current day close vertical lines.
-
Adjustable zone width and thickness for clear visualization.
-
-
7-Day Institutional Zones:
-
Highlights major institutional buy (demand) and sell (supply) zones from the past 7 days’ highs and lows.
-
Detects price rejections and triple-touch setups for high-probability reversals.
-
-
Trade Confirmation Logic:
-
Only consider trades when a CHoCH occurs and the trendline is broken with a candle close beyond it.
-
Filters out false signals and focuses on strong trend reversal setups.
-
-
Alerts & Notifications:
-
Push, email, and sound alerts for CHoCH, trendline breaks, and supply/demand rejections.
-
Keeps traders informed of high-probability trading setups.
-
-
Highly Customizable:
-
Adjust colors, widths, visibility for trendlines, daily SR, and 7-day zones.
-
Optional trendline display for cleaner charts.
-
Why It’s Powerful:
This indicator combines multiple professional trading tools into a single chart, allowing traders to identify trend direction, institutional zones, and confirmed reversal points at a glance. Perfect for swing traders, day traders, and anyone who wants confirmation-based entries.