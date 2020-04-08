Institutional Buy Sell Zones with Alerts

Institutional Buy & Sell Zones with Alerts

Overview:
Institutional Buy & Sell Zones with Alerts is a professional all-in-one indicator that combines daily trendlines, change-of-character (CHoCH) signals, and 7-day institutional supply/demand zones to give traders a clear view of market structure, trend direction, and high-probability reversal points.

Key Features:

  1. Daily Trendline Detection:

    • Automatically draws trendlines from the previous day high/low to current day high/low.

    • Detects trendline breaks and signals potential CHoCH reversals.

  2. Change-of-Character (CHoCH) Alerts:

    • Highlights market reversals only after the trendline is broken and the price closes beyond it.

    • Displays buy/sell arrows with optional alerts.

  3. Daily Support & Resistance Zones:

    • Plots previous day high/low, midline, previous day open, and current day close vertical lines.

    • Adjustable zone width and thickness for clear visualization.

  4. 7-Day Institutional Zones:

    • Highlights major institutional buy (demand) and sell (supply) zones from the past 7 days’ highs and lows.

    • Detects price rejections and triple-touch setups for high-probability reversals.

  5. Trade Confirmation Logic:

    • Only consider trades when a CHoCH occurs and the trendline is broken with a candle close beyond it.

    • Filters out false signals and focuses on strong trend reversal setups.

  6. Alerts & Notifications:

    • Push, email, and sound alerts for CHoCH, trendline breaks, and supply/demand rejections.

    • Keeps traders informed of high-probability trading setups.

  7. Highly Customizable:

    • Adjust colors, widths, visibility for trendlines, daily SR, and 7-day zones.

    • Optional trendline display for cleaner charts.

Why It’s Powerful:
This indicator combines multiple professional trading tools into a single chart, allowing traders to identify trend direction, institutional zones, and confirmed reversal points at a glance. Perfect for swing traders, day traders, and anyone who wants confirmation-based entries.


